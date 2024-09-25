BYU's director of athletics Tom Holmoe introduces Kalani Sitake as the new head football coach at a press conference in Provo Monday, Dec. 21, 2015.

The BYU Cougars football program on Wednesday announced future series against a pair of ACC teams and a pair of Pac-12 Conference teams as follows:

Cal Golden Bears in 2026 and 2027.

Boston College Eagles in 2028 and 2029.

Oregon State Beavers in 2027 and 2028.

Colorado State Rams in 2026 and 2029.

Additionally, games against several opponents have been rescheduled. Those are as follows:

Northern Illinois Huskies from 2020 to 2030.

SMU Mustangs from 2027 to 2031.

Navy Midshipmen from an undetermined date to 2031.

Michigan State Spartans from 2020 to 2032.

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers from an undetermined date to 2033.

Virginia Tech Hokies from 2026 to 2033.

South Florida Bulls from 2026 to 2034.

Missouri Tigers from 2020 to 2035.

Troy Trojans from 2026 to 2035.

Also of note, a series against the Army Black Knights scheduled for 2020 and 2032 has been canceled, as has a series against the Ole Miss Rebels scheduled for 2028 and 2029.

Special Collector's Issue: "1984: The Year BYU was Second to None" Get an inclusive look inside BYU Football's 1984 National Championship season. Buy Now

Regarding the primary news Wednesday, the Golden Bears will travel to BYU for the 2026 game and the 2027 contest will be at Cal. The Golden Bears are in their first year in the ACC after being longtime members of the Pac-12.

The Cougars hold a 3-1 advantage in the all-time series, although Cal won the last meeting in 2018.

The Boston College series will see the 2028 game be played in Provo and the 2029 one at Boston College. Like the Bears, the Eagles are in the ACC.

Boston College holds a 2-1 advantage in the all-time series, having won the last two meetings in 2005 and 2006.

The Oregon State series will begin at BYU in 2027, with the Cougars making the trip to Corvallis in 2028. The Beavers own a 6-5 advantage in the all-time series, with a split having happened the last time they had a series in 2011 and 2012.

The Colorado State series is perhaps the most intriguing given the shakeups this month in the Pac-12 and Mountain West Conference. The Rams were part of the initial group of four MW teams that left for the Pac-12 earlier this month before Utah State did earlier this week.

The first game of the series will be at Colorado State in 2026, and then the Rams will travel to Provo for the 2029 game. The two sides have faced each other 69 times, as they were longtime conference foes.

BYU holds a 37-29-3 advantage in the all-time series and has won seven straight, although the two sides have not played each other since 2010 when they were both in the MW.

As for the series reschedules, several of them date back to the pandemic-affected 2020 season and are now back on track.

Here are all of BYU’s future nonconference games that have been scheduled. Exact dates will be announced later:

2025: East Carolina (road), Portland State (home), Stanford (home).

2026: Colorado State (road), Cal (home), Utah Tech (home).

2027: Cal (road), Oregon State (home), Weber State (home).

2028: Oregon State (road), Boston College (home).

2029: Boston College (road), Colorado State (home).

2030: Northern Illinois (road), Virginia Tech (home), Weber State (home).

2031: Navy (home), SMU (home), Southern Utah (home).

2032: Michigan State (home).

2033: Virginia Tech (road), Coastal Carolina (home).

2034: South Florida (home).

2035: Troy (road), Missouri (home).