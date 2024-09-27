BYU fans cheer on the Cougars during game against the Texas Longhorns Jan. 27, 2024, at the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah.

Serbian forward Mihailo Boskovic has officially signed with BYU basketball, the program announced Friday afternoon.

“We’re excited to add to Mihailo our group,” head coach Kevin Young said in a statement. “He’s a great young man. His versatility on both ends of the floor is a welcomed addition to group with his shooting and athleticism. He can play multiple positions and really knows how to play.”

Boskovic announced his commitment to the Cougars earlier this month, as the Deseret News reported.

The 6-foot-10, 22-year-old Boskovic has played for a number of professional teams overseas and even declared for the 2023 NBA Draft before ultimately withdrawing early. His time in Provo will be his first foray in American hoops.

In 2022, he was named MVP at the FIBA U20 Championships after posting averages of 12.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists for Serbia during the tournament.

“With his ability to shoot, create his own shot, and defend I expect him to contribute right away,” wrote Vanquish the Foe’s Robby McCombs of Boskovic.

Boskovic will be eligible to play right away for the Cougars this season, joining a new-look roster under Young that includes another talented European star in Egor Demin.