BYU players walk out of the tunnel prior to their game against Baylor on Sept. 28, 2024 in Waco, Texas.

The Deseret News is providing live coverage of Saturday’s game between BYU and Baylor. Check back for updates throughout the game.

Fourth quarter

1:47 — BYU’s defense finally steps up.

The Cougars forced a turnover on downs to reclaim possession in the game’s final moments, now needing just a first down to seal a victory. BYU 34, Baylor 28.

4:44 — Disaster for BYU.

A tipped Jake Retzlaff pass landed in the hands of a Baylor defender for an interception, giving the Bears a prime opportunity in Cougar territory to win the ballgame. BYU 34, Baylor 28.

10:07 — It’s getting a bit uncomfortable for BYU.

Baylor has cut the deficit to just six points following a 23-yard touchdown catch from Josh Cameron — his second of the game. BYU 34, Baylor 28.

The Cougars — who held a 21-point advantage in the first quarter — could be in serious trouble as their pass coverage continues to struggle and the Bears’ rally intensifies.

12:39 — Will Ferrin misses a 49-yard field goal, giving Baylor both the ball back and a shot of needed momentum. BYU 34, Baylor 21.

Third quarter

BYU 34, Baylor 21

2:06 — Jake Retzlaff coughs up BYU’s first turnover in two weeks with an inaccurate throw intended for Keelan Marion that was picked off by the Bears. BYU 34, Baylor 21.

3:33 — Another week, another special teams highlight for BYU.

Punter Sam Vander Haar picked up a critical 22 yards and a first down on a perfectly executed fake to keep the Cougar offense alive, leading to a 34-yard field goal from Will Ferrin. BYU 34, Baylor 21.

8:44 — Baylor refuses to quit fighting.

The Bears opened up the second half with a 13 play, 66-yard drive ending with a 15-yard touchdown grab by Ashtyn Hawkins. BYU 31, Baylor 21.

Baylor converted two key fourth downs on the drive to stay alive, with the Cougar defense struggling mightily in pass coverage.

Halftime

BYU 31, Baylor 14

The Cougars just continue to impress.

BYU burst out of the gate in Waco with five first half scoring drives, already crossing the 30-point mark prior to halftime.

Quarterback Jake Retzlaff has been brilliant, going 13 of 17 in passing for 180 yards and two touchdowns. Darius Lassiter has already notched his first 100-yard receiving game as a Cougar, with both him and Miles Davis finding the end zone in the first half.

Retzlaff also leads all rushers with 47 yards and a score on the ground, while Enoch Nawahine and Pokaiaua Haunga have combined for 53 yards on 14 carries.

BYU has racked up 286 yards of offense, though Baylor’s passing attack has made a sizable dent for 155 yards and two scores. The Cougars have struggled to pressure Bears QB Sawyer Robertson, though safety Crew Wakley did break through for a second quarter sack.

Baylor will receive the second half kickoff as BYU looks to continue its momentum en route to the program’s first 5-0 start since 2021.

Second quarter

BYU 31, Baylor 14

0:30 — A career-long field goal for Will Ferrin puts the Cougars ahead by 17 points. BYU 31, Baylor 14.

Ferrin drilled the kick from 54 yards out, beating his previous personal best of 50 yards.

BYU has now scored on five of its six drives thus far today.

2:10 — Baylor is keeping this game respectable.

The Bears pulled within two scores again on a Sawyer Robertson 1-yard touchdown strike to Josh Cameron. BYU 28, Baylor 14.

9:32 — BYU’s defense has been the main storyline of the season, but today it’s the offense that’s making all the noise.

Jake Retzlaff tossed another touchdown on a deep 44-yard bomb to Darius Lassiter for a fourth consecutive scoring drive for the Cougars. BYU 28, Baylor 7.

Retzlaff has been brilliant thus far today, going 10 of 13 in passing for 159 yards and a 230.4 rating.

First quarter

BYU 21, Baylor 7

0:03 — The Bears still have a long way to go, but they’ve at least found the scoreboard.

Baylor quarterback Sawyer Robertson scored a touchdown on a 20-yard keeper to cut the deficit to 14 points. BYU 21, Baylor 7.

Robertson’s score marks the first touchdown BYU has surrendered against a Power 4 opponent all season.

3:39 — Can you say “domination?”

Jake Retzlaff further fueled the rout with a 17-yard scamper into the end zone for BYU’s third touchdown of the first quarter. BYU 21, Baylor 0.

The Cougars have now scored on each of their opening three possessions for the first time since 2022 at USF.

8:26 — BYU seemingly can’t be stopped.

Four plays following Mangelson’s heroics, Jake Retzlaff found Chase Roberts on a short goal line toss to put the Cougars up by two scores. BYU 14, Baylor 0.

10:37 — For the second straight week, a BYU defensive lineman has grabbed an interception.

On Baylor’s first play of the day, John Nelson punched a Sawyer Robertson pass into the air for Blake Mangelson to pluck for an improbable takeaway. BYU 7, Baylor 0.

The Cougars have now forced turnovers in every game this season.

10:52 — The Cougars couldn’t ask for a better start to the game.

Jake Retzlaff connected with Miles Davis for a 26-yard touchdown reception on BYU’s first possession, capping a seven play, 75-yard drive to open the contest. BYU 7, Baylor 0.

Retzlaff now has 10 touchdown passes on the season, while Davis has his first score since the 2020 campaign.

