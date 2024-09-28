BYU players sing the school fight song following their win over Baylor on Sept. 28, 2024 in Waco, Texas.

It may have gotten dramatic down the stretch, but BYU outlasted Baylor Saturday for the first Big 12 road win in program history and a compelling 5-0 start to the 2024 season.

Crew Wakley played hero for the Cougars, snagging an interception with less than a minute to play to spoil a potential game-winning drive for the Bears.

Both Wakley’s clutch moment and the win as a whole caused plenty of online buzz from Cougar Nation.

Here are some of the best social media reactions about BYU’s win over Baylor.