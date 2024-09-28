It may have gotten dramatic down the stretch, but BYU outlasted Baylor Saturday for the first Big 12 road win in program history and a compelling 5-0 start to the 2024 season.
Crew Wakley played hero for the Cougars, snagging an interception with less than a minute to play to spoil a potential game-winning drive for the Bears.
Both Wakley’s clutch moment and the win as a whole caused plenty of online buzz from Cougar Nation.
Here are some of the best social media reactions about BYU’s win over Baylor.
BYU stays undefeated after a tight win at Baylor 🔥 pic.twitter.com/dE4XJ0ScGk— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 28, 2024
Five-and-oh boy those Cougs look good 👀#Big12FB | @BYUfootball pic.twitter.com/IDJnbfArYT— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) September 28, 2024
Proud and happy for our players! Big time win on the road in the Big12! #GoCougs https://t.co/Vj0DwLdn76— coachkellypoppinga (@Coach_Popp) September 28, 2024
What a start and what a finish. So proud of these players!!! Best part about 5-0? https://t.co/etUbqqIJns— Jay Hill (@CoachJayHill) September 28, 2024
day time… night time… whatever GO COUGZZZ!!!!!— Josiah “jojo” phillips (@josiahphillip20) September 28, 2024
5-0 BYU, folks. Doesn't matter how the Cougs got here, ain't one of us that predicted this. They're winning pretty. They're winning ugly. They're winning at home. They're winning on the road. They're winning at night. They're winning in the morning. They're just winning.— Jeff Hansen (@rakoto10) September 28, 2024
BYU's defense had their worst day of the season but stopped Baylor on their final three possessions. Came through when they had to.— Robby McCombs (@rtmccombs) September 28, 2024
The Coogs do it again!— Ryan McIntyre (@Moneyline_Mac) September 28, 2024
Sprint out to a 21-0 lead and hold on down in Waco. 5-0 headed into the Bye Week. #BYU https://t.co/DaAoL8BbUb
BYU won the battle of the Christians.— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 28, 2024
Right now, my heart is like the Red Sea in the Bible. Split in two. pic.twitter.com/73TWBVKpEV
BYU is 5-0, ranked, has 2 road P5 wins, and a ranked win that won by 22 today.— Joe Wheat (@joewheat27) September 28, 2024
But are they good??
Thanks for making it interesting. I was getting bored…— Jonny Linehan (@jlinehan9) September 28, 2024
A win is a win!!! Sign of a good team is winning the close ones #gocougs https://t.co/vh7UPdZg3U— Tui Satuala (@TSatuala) September 28, 2024
Not gonna lie… I was going to be happy with 6 wins this year. https://t.co/pjSGbUGS8n— Josh Parker (@therealjparker) September 28, 2024
WE WON A NOON GAME https://t.co/MYq3g4WQkZ— Sascha Vogel: A Star Wars Story (@ultimatesascha) September 28, 2024
INTERCEPTED FOR THE WIN!!!!! @BYUFootball pic.twitter.com/k36V50QYgf— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 28, 2024
Crew Wakley with a great play on the ball. BYU is 5-0. BYU moves to No. 1 in the Big 12 standings. Be still my soul. pic.twitter.com/8ig7g9sZ1f— Jake Lee (@JakeLeei) September 28, 2024
Oh my heart! Go Cougars!!!🔵⚪️🤙🏻 https://t.co/chtJnfdMGE— Brandon Jones (@BrandonJones068) September 28, 2024
Crew Wakley MADE THAT PLAY.— Benjamin Criddle (@CriddleBenjamin) September 28, 2024
that spin move to the inside is the difference between doing your job and making a play and winning a one on one.
Put that man on scholarship! Give him some NIL! pic.twitter.com/QFmGtJc1PW
Crew Wakley with two huge plays in that game including the game sealing INT. Baller. @BYUfootball— Clark Amundson (@clarkamundson) September 28, 2024
When can we start talking more about Crew Wakley dude is a dawg!!!— Dustin Ivers (@dustin_ivers) September 28, 2024