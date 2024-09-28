Crimson Cliffs’ Malakai Alofipo (4) celebrates with Gavin Ipson (77) and another teammate after Alofipo scored a touchdown against Stansbury at Stansbury High School in Stansbury Park on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. Crimson Cliffs came out of the game victorious with a 24-21 win over Stansbury.

In just five seasons, Crimson Cliffs High School has built its football team into a championship contender.

On Friday night, coach Wayne Alofipo thought he saw his squad gain the necessary experience and good fortune to keep its title hopes going.

Despite 19 new starters, the Mustangs endured a 300-mile bus ride and elevated their game in the final minutes to edge Stansbury 24-21 in a nonregion game between 4A contenders.

McCord Christiansen rushed for 130 yards and Ryder Sherratt connected with Malakai Alofipo on a pair of touchdown passes, including one with less than five minutes remaining, as third-ranked Crimson Cliffs survived and improved to 5-2 this season.

“It was a sloppy game and we were fortunate. (The Stallions) were ready for us,” said coach Alofipo. “This team is still learning how good it can be and we had players step up when we needed.”

1 of 15 Crimson Cliffs middle linebacker Max Griffiths (33) tackles Stansbury running back Tyson Ferry (2) at Stansbury High School in Stansbury Park on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. Crimson Cliffs came out of the game victorious with a 24-21 win over Stansbury. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 2 of 15 Crimson Cliffs’ Mckay Wright (34) leads his team in a chant after their victory over Stansbury at Stansbury High School in Stansbury Park on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. Crimson Cliffs came out of the game victorious with a 24-21 win over Stansbury. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 3 of 15 Crimson Cliffs’ Caulder Pace (3) and Joshua Alvey (35) tackles Stansbury’s Logan Lewis (15) at Stansbury High School in Stansbury Park on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. Crimson Cliffs came out of the game victorious with a 24-21 win over Stansbury. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 4 of 15 Stansbury outside linebacker Broncs Baker (9) brings down Crimson Cliffs running back Mccord F Christiansen (15) at Stansbury High School in Stansbury Park on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. Crimson Cliffs came out of the game victorious with a 24-21 win over Stansbury. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 5 of 15 Crimson Cliffs middle linebacker Mckay Wright (34) lets out a roar while celebrating a successful tackle against Stansbury at Stansbury High School in Stansbury Park on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. Crimson Cliffs came out of the game victorious with a 24-21 win over Stansbury. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 6 of 15 Crimson Cliffs middle linebacker coach Jackson Griffiths celebrates after a play with his brother Max Griffiths (33) during a game against Stansbury at Stansbury High School in Stansbury Park on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. Crimson Cliffs came out of the game victorious with a 24-21 win over Stansbury. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 7 of 15 Crimson Cliffs head coach Wayne Alofipo talks to his team after their win over Stansbury at Stansbury High School in Stansbury Park on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. Crimson Cliffs came out of the game victorious with a 24-21 win over Stansbury. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 8 of 15 Stansbury quarterback Coleman Dearden (4) throws a pass during a game against Crimson Cliffs at Stansbury High School in Stansbury Park on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. Crimson Cliffs came out of the game victorious with a 24-21 win over Stansbury. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 9 of 15 Stansbury quarterback Coleman Dearden (4) hands the ball of to running back Tyson Ferry (2) during a game against Crimson Cliffs at Stansbury High School in Stansbury Park on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. Crimson Cliffs came out of the game victorious with a 24-21 win over Stansbury. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 10 of 15 Stansbury head coach Lee Leslie talks to his team from the sidelines during a game against Crimson Cliffs at Stansbury High School in Stansbury Park on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. Crimson Cliffs came out of the game victorious with a 24-21 win over Stansbury. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 11 of 15 Stansbury outside linebacker Gabe Binkley (18) tackles Crimson Cliffs’ Ryder Sherratt (19) at Stansbury High School in Stansbury Park on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. Crimson Cliffs came out of the game victorious with a 24-21 win over Stansbury. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 12 of 15 Stansbury head coach Lee Leslie talks to his team in a huddle during a game against Crimson Cliffs at Stansbury High School in Stansbury Park on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. Crimson Cliffs came out of the game victorious with a 24-21 win over Stansbury. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 13 of 15 Crimson Cliffs head coach Wayne Alofipo watches from the sidelines during a game against Stansbury at Stansbury High School in Stansbury Park on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. Crimson Cliffs came out of the game victorious with a 24-21 win over Stansbury. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 14 of 15 Crimson Cliffs’ Malakai Alofipo (4) celebrates with Gavin Ipson (77) and another teammate after Alofipo scored a touchdown against Stansbury at Stansbury High School in Stansbury Park on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. Crimson Cliffs came out of the game victorious with a 24-21 win over Stansbury. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 15 of 15 Stansbury’s Tucker Johnson (81) brings down Crimson Cliffs’ Boston Barrow (8) during a kick return at Stansbury High School in Stansbury Park on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. Crimson Cliffs came out of the game victorious with a 24-21 win over Stansbury. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

At the same time, Stansbury coach Lee Leslie was frustrated this one got away. The Stallions (4-3) finished the final game of probably their toughest nonregion schedule in school history and last week edged Region 7 contender Park City for the first time

“Yes, it’s tough,” Leslie said. “We definitely had our chances and we’re battle-tested.”

Leslie said the Stallions needed a couple of key plays to go their way, especially in the fourth quarter, when they took a 24-21 lead and then held Christiansen just shot of the goal line on a fourth-down play.

“The kids really rose up and we had the momentum,” Leslie said.

However, Crimson Cliffs arose, too.

The Mustangs stopped two running plays and then, as Stansbury quarterback Coleman Dearden was scrambling out of the end zone, a holding penalty was called.

Crimson Cliffs was given a two-point safety and then took advantage of a rare delay of game penalty on the ensuing kickoff. The delay forced Stansbury to kick again — five yards further back — and the Mustangs took advantage of a shorter kick and longer return.

Christiansen, the Mustangs’ three-year workhorse back who has gained nearly 3,000 yards in his career, got the ball across midfield on his first attempt, then Sherratt connected with Alofipo on two straight completions.

Coach Alofipo said his offense was not in sync until really the last drive. Sherratt threw for just 123 yards, and 41 came on his final throw.

He completed 12 of 23 passes with two interceptions. Not his best effort this season but Christiansen’s steady gains helped the Mustangs maintain lengthy possessions.

Crimson Cliffs led for most of the game, and despite its inexperience, didn’t seemed pressured until late.

“I’m proud of the kids. They came through when they had to,” said coach Alofipo, whose team bombed Stansbury 62-20 last season in St. George on its way to the 4A state championship.

“We may not have had them prepped as well as we should have, and that’s on me. I’m grateful that we still won and hope we can learn from this.”

Stansbury got 57 rushing yards from Tyson Ferry. Dearden threw for 115 yards while splitting time at quarterback with Brighton Reutzel. He seemed to get better as the game progressed and his 27-yard dart to Lincoln Reutzel on a fourth-down play with 10:21 left in the game was almost enough to pull off the upset.