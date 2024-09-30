Utah Hockey Club’s Gabe Smith shoots and scores on Los Angeles’ Carter George as Utah opens its inaugural season against the Los Angeles Kings in the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sept. 23, 2024.

What do Led Zeppelin and the Utah Hockey Club have in common? They’re both going to California.

Utah HC will actually make two trips to California this week. They face the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday and the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday, but they’ll come back to Utah between games to switch out some personnel.

Who’s playing?

Roster decisions have yet to be made, but Monday’s lines at practice could indicate where each guy plays in the lineup.

The team has made lots of cuts in the last few days. The roster is getting closer to the real thing.

Utah HC vs. San Jose Sharks

The Sharks’ rebuild is likely a couple years behind that of Utah HC. What does that mean? It means they could be dominant at the same time as Utah, making for a great rivalry.

Most famously, the Sharks’ prospect pools boasts 2024 first-overall pick Macklin Celebrini. The Hobey Baker Award winner scored almost two points per game for Boston University last season, despite being one of the youngest players in the entire NCAA. He will turn pro this season.

The Sharks also have Will Smith (no, not that one), Sam Dickinson and Yaroslav Askarov, among other blue chip prospects. Dickinson has been sent back to the OHL already, but the other two will join Celebrini in the NHL this season.

Utah HC vs. Anaheim Ducks

The Ducks are also in a rebuild. They have a deep prospect pool which boasts Leo Carlsson, Pavel Mintyukov, Cutter Gauthier, Olen Zellweger, Beckett Sennecke and many others. The Western Conference could become a three-horse race a few years down the road if things go according to the respective general managers’ plans.

While the Ducks probably won’t win the Stanley Cup this year, they are fun to watch. Trevor Zegras, one of the league’s most marketable players, is famous for his razzle-dazzle both on and off the ice.

Both games start at 8 p.m. MDT and will be streamed on Utah HC+. Neither game will be available via cable television.