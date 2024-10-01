San Francisco 49ers' Fred Warner (54) and teammates celebrate Warner's interception return for a touchdown during game against New England Patriots in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024.

It was a good weekend for Fred Warner, Kyle Van Noy and their respective teams.

On Tuesday, Pro Football Focus shared which NFL defenders graded out the highest in their metric during Week 4 of the season, and Warner and Van Noy topped the list.

Warner had a 96.6 grade for his effort in the San Francisco 49ers’ win over the New England Patriots, tops among all NFL defensive players last week.

Right behind him at No. 2 was Van Noy, who graded out with a 93.9 in the Baltimore Ravens’ win over the Buffalo Bills.

What did Fred Warner do in the 49ers’ win over the Patriots?

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner.

Even though he missed half of the game because of an ankle injury — playing only 44% of the team’s defensive snaps — Warner made his presence known Sunday.

He finished with seven tackles, including four solo stops, a pass deflection and had a highlight-reel interception return for a touchdown — the second pick-six of his career.

In the second quarter of the 49ers’ 30-13 win, Warner lept high to grab an interception on a Jacoby Brissett pass. He fell to the ground, then got up and made his way down the sideline for the touchdown that put San Francisco ahead 13-0.

In four games, Warner has received a 90-plus grade from Pro Football Focus in three contests this season.

There’s also good news on the injury front: Warner is considered day-to-day with the ankle injury, according to ESPN.

What did Kyle Van Noy do in the Ravens’ win over the Bills?

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Kyle Van Noy.

Van Noy, at age 33, is having one of his best seasons as a pro just a month into 2024.

On Sunday, he constantly harassed Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen, finishing the day with two tackles, two sacks, three quarterback hurries and a forced fumble.

His highlight of the day came in the third quarter, when Van Noy blew up a trick play from the Bills. Wide receiver Curtis Samuel took the direct snap while lined up at quarterback, and from the right side of the line, Van Noy quickly got into the Buffalo backfield.

Samuel pitched the ball back to Allen, who had lined up at wide receiver, but again, Van Noy was too quick and tracked down Allen near the sideline. He knocked the ball loose from Allen’s hand as he tried to pass, and fellow defender Kyle Hamilton picked up the loose ball.

Including the 35-10 victory over the Bills, Van Noy has now had two sacks in three straight games this season.