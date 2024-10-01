Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer, center, cheers during the second half of an NBA basketball game between the Clippers and the Phoenix Suns Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Los Angeles. Ballmer topped the list of America’s richest sports owners for the 10th consecutive year.

America’s 20 richest owners in professional sports have a combined net worth of more than half a trillion dollars, a 32% increase over last year, according to new Forbes’ estimates.

Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer topped the list of America’s richest sports owners for the 10th consecutive year among the group Forbes calls perhaps the most exclusive club in sports. The former Microsoft CEO, who bought the team for $2 billion in 2014, has seen the value more than double to an estimated $4.65 billion over the past decade. Forbes put Ballmer’s overall net worth at $123 billion, landing him eighth on the latest Forbes 400.

In the new edition of the Forbes 400 wealthiest Americans, 54 billionaires are the controlling owner of a sports team in a major pro league, including 14 in the NBA. The rankings are as of Sept. 1.

The top 20 owners on the list have seen their combined fortunes rise by $122 billion over the past year and are now worth $504 billion, per Forbes.

“Their collective holdings include controlling stakes in 10 teams from the NBA, eight from the NFL, five from professional soccer (including MLS and major European clubs), three from the NHL, two from MLB and one each from the WNBA and the Women’s Super League,” according to Forbes staff writer Justin Birnbaum. “Thanks not only to their steadily increasing sports team valuations but also to robust public markets, all but one are richer than they were last year.”

Ryan Smith, owner of the Utah Jazz, Utah Hockey Club and Real Salt Lake, didn’t make the top 400. His estimated $2.2 billion net worth ranks him 1,496th on Forbes list of the world’s wealthiest people. Smith, who bought the Arizona Coyotes for $1.2 billion and moved the NHL team to Utah earlier this year, is one of the few billionaires who own multiple pro sports franchises, including two among the Big Four — football, basketball, baseball and hockey.

Larry H. Miller Company co-founder Gail Miller ranks 308th on the Forbes 400 richest in America with an estimated net worth of $4.4 billion. She comes in at 809 on the world list. The former Jazz owner still has a minority stake in the team after selling to Smith for $1.6 billion in 2020. She still owns the Triple-A baseball Salt Lake Bees and is pursuing a major league team for Salt Lake City.

Here’s Forbes list of America’s 20 richest sports owners:

1. Steve Ballmer, net worth: $123 billion, Los Angeles Clippers.

2. Rob Walton and family, net worth: $94.3 billion, Denver Broncos.

3. Daniel Gilbert, net worth: $33.1 billion, Cleveland Cavaliers.

4. Miram Adelson and family, net worth: $29.8 billion, Dallas Mavericks.

5. (tie) Steve Cohen, net worth: $21.3 billion, New York Mets.

5. (tie) David Tepper, net worth: $21.3 billion, Carolina Panthers, Charlotte FC.

7. Stephen Ross, net worth: $17 billion, Miami Dolphins.

8. (tie) Philip Anschutz, net worth: $16.9 billion, Los Angeles Kings, LA Galaxy.

8. (tie) Stanley Kroenke, net worth: $16.9 billion, Los Angeles Rams, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, Colorado Rapids, Arsenal FC, Arsenal Women’s FC.

8. (tie) Henry Samueli, net worth: $16.9 billion, Anaheim Ducks.

11. Jerry Jones and family, net worth: $15.2 billion, Dallas Cowboys.

12. Shahid Khan, net worth: $13.3 billion, Jacksonville Jaguars, Fulham FC.

13. Mat Ishbia, net worth: $13.1 billion, Phoenix Suns, Phoenix Mercury.

14. Robert Kraft, net worth: $11.8 billion, New England Patriots, New England Revolution.

15. Antony Ressler, net worth: $10.9 billion, Atlanta Hawks.

16. John Malone, net worth: $10.7 billion, Atlanta Braves.

17. Tilman Fertitta, net worth: $10.1 billion, Houston Rockets.

18. Robert Pera, net worth: $10 billion, Memphis Grizzlies.

19. Tom Gores, net worth: $9.4 billion, Detroit Pistons.

20. Josh Harris, net worth: $9.3 billion, Washington Commanders, Philadelphia 76ers, New Jersey Devils.