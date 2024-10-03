Whether you have tickets to the Utah Hockey Club’s inaugural game or not, you will want to head downtown and take part in the festivities on Tuesday. They start at 2 p.m. MDT.

Country artist Shaboozey will perform outside the Delta Center ahead of the game. Shaboozey is best known for “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” which you may recognize from trends on TikTok or other social media. The song is currently atop the Billboard Hot 100 and the Hot Country Songs chart.

The concert will begin at 5:30 p.m.

ESPN hosts will also be at the pregame party doing on-air content. NHL legends Mark Messier and PK Subban will join TV host Steve Levy on site for the game. Commentators Ray Ferraro, AJ Mleczko, Leah Hextall and Bob Wischusen will call the game.

The ESPN broadcast will feature portions of Shaboozey’s concert in its season-opening coverage, beginning with the 2:30 p.m. game between the St. Louis Blues and the Seattle Kraken. Ferraro will call both games, flying from Seattle to Salt Lake City in between.

The inside of the arena is sure to be special too. Utah HC president of hockey operations Chris Armstrong said that it will snow inside the Delta Center on opening night. Oh, and there’s also a hockey game.

Two of hockey’s most promising young teams go head-to-head as Utah HC takes on the Chicago Blackhawks. Being in the same division and expecting to become competitive around the same time, there’s a strong possibility that these two teams will meet in the playoffs more than once in the next decade or so.

Connor Bedard, considered by most to be the next generational talent, headlines the Blackhawks’ roster.