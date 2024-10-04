What a difference five weeks can make. BYU has gone from the fringe to the front of the Big 12. The No. 17 Cougars (5-0, 2-0), picked 13th in the preseason conference poll, are not only a win away from bowl eligibility, but they are in the game for something much bigger — a trip to the Big 12 championship.

“As much as the media wanted to make it a forgone conclusion that Utah was going to come in here and walk through the conference, obviously, as evidence by last Saturday, that is not the case. There is no one at the top. It is truly there for the taking and BYU controls its own destiny.” — Former BYU QB Riley Nelson

The concept of BYU making it to Arlington, Texas, in December wasn’t even a talking point leading into the Aug. 31 season opener against Southern Illinois. The bigger discussion was whether they could avoid a second-straight losing season — which Las Vegas labeled as a long shot.

The Cougars 18-15 win at SMU, their 38-9 rout of then-13th ranked Kansas State and last week’s 34-28 victory at Baylor changed everything. While the road remains long for every conference contender, BYU is currently ahead of the pack.

Special Collector's Issue: "1984: The Year BYU was Second to None" Get an inclusive look inside BYU Football's 1984 National Championship season. Buy Now

“Through five games, this team has shown, through the way they handle their business — night games, early games, road games, home games, I really do think they have a level of maturity and resilience to give them a really good shot,” former BYU quarterback Riley Nelson told the “Y’s Guys” podcast. “They are going to go practice to practice, game to game and handle business as best they can. We are in control. I’m planning on BYU making an appearance, maybe not unblemished, but fully fighting and earning a spot in the Big 12 championship game.”

Nelson credits the Cougars resurgence to its pass rush — which he attributes to second-year defensive coordinator Jay Hill.

“We are now causing problems on defense. We are no longer bending and trying not to break,” Nelson said. “We are no longer catching the offense. We are no longer playing the odds that teams can’t sustain long drives. The defense is taking the assertion. They are taking the fight to them. That’s my favorite thing about this team. It’s also the biggest contrast to what we have seen recently.”

Much like last year’s BYU basketball team which caught the Big 12 by surprise, Nelson sees Kalani Sitake’s group doing the same thing. Whether the Cougars can maintain their momentum is anyone’s guess, but the road to Arlington is wide open.

“As much as the media wanted to make it a forgone conclusion that Utah was going to come in here and walk through the conference, obviously, as evidence by last Saturday, that is not the case,” Nelson said. “There is no one at the top. It is truly there for the taking and BYU controls its own destiny.”

In 32 games between 2009-2012, Nelson threw for over 4,000 yards, rushed for 858 and combined for 35 touchdowns. His advice for Jake Retzlaff is continue developing more touch and rhythm in the passing game and to trust his play caller.

“Every quarterback, from Zach (Wilson) to Jaren (Hall), even Baylor (Romney), everyone who has trusted (Aaron) Roderick, it has worked out for him,” Nelson said. “Roderick has a deep and long enough track record that if you will trust him and his system, it will work out for you and for the Cougars at-large.”

Up next for BYU is Arizona (3-1, 1-0) at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Oct. 12 (2 p.m., Fox).

Dave McCann is a sportswriter and columnist for the Deseret News and is a play-by-play announcer and show host for BYUtv/ESPN+. He co-hosts “Y’s Guys” at ysguys.com and is the author of the children’s book “C is for Cougar,” available at deseretbook.com.