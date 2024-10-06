BYU wide receiver Chase Roberts (2) celebrates after a touchdown by wide receiver Darius Lassiter, right, in the second quarter against Baylor during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)

Even though BYU and Utah were on a bye during Week 6 of the college football season, the Cougars and Utes both moved up in the latest top 25 rankings thanks to a chaotic, upset-filled weekend.

Seven teams ranked in the Associated Press top 25 lost this past week, resulting in a heavy shakeup of the polls.

Where are BYU and Utah ranked in the latest Associated Press and coaches polls?

BYU is now ahead of Utah in both major polls.

In the latest Associated Press poll, BYU (5-0) climbed three spots to No. 14, while Utah (4-1) moved up two spots to No. 16.

In the new US LBM Coaches poll, BYU jumped four spots to No. 15 and overtook the Utes, while Utah moved up one spot to No. 17.

BYU hosts Arizona on Saturday, while Utah travels to face Arizona State on Friday night.

Which Big 12 teams are ranked in the top 25?

There are four Big 12 teams in the national rankings.

Iowa State — a 43-21 winner over Baylor this week — leads the way, jumping five spots to No. 11 in the AP poll and three spots to No. 13 in the coaches poll.

Following BYU and Utah, Kansas State, which was also on a bye this week, came in at No. 18 in the AP poll and No. 19 in the coaches poll.

Which former BYU opponent joined the top 25 ranks?

SMU, which BYU beat 18-15 back in Week 2, entered the polls after upsetting then-ranked Louisville 34-27.

The Mustangs, who are now 5-1, are No. 25 in both the AP and coaches polls.

The Cardinals fell out of the national rankings.

How did the top of the AP and coaches polls shake up after Week 6?

With six AP teams losing to unranked opponents and another falling to a fellow top 25 team, there was a big shakeup in both polls.

The new top five in the AP poll is Texas at No. 1, Ohio State at No. 2, Oregon at No. 3, Penn State at No. 4 and Georgia at No. 5.

The new top five in the coaches poll is Texas at No. 1, Ohio State at No. 2, Oregon at No. 3, Georgia at No. 4 and Penn State at No. 5.

After Alabama lost to unranked Vanderbilt, the Crimson Tide fell six spots to No. 7 in the AP poll and five spots to No. 7 in the coaches poll.

Previously top 5 Tennessee lost to unranked Arkansas, and the Volunteers fell four spots to No. 8 in the AP poll and five spots to No. 9 in the coaches poll.

Texas A&M, a 41-10 winner over then-top 10 Missouri, jumped 10 spots to No. 15 in the AP poll and seven spots to No. 14 in the coaches poll.

USC, after losing to Minnesota, fell out of both polls, while defending national champion Michigan, following a loss to last year’s runner-up Washington, dropped 14 spots to No. 24 in the AP poll and 11 spots to No. 21 in the coaches poll.