Fans wanting to watch the Utah Jazz and/or Utah Hockey Club this season will have plenty of viewing options.

But they’ll need a subscription — and maybe two, if watching every game is the goal.

Here’s a guide to help those intent on watching as much professional basketball and/or hockey as possible.

Jazz/UHC viewing guide

Subscribed to ... Can I watch the Jazz? Can I watch Utah HC? Antenna Yes (via KJZZ) — with the exception of 1 national TV game Yes (via Utah 16) — with the exception of 7 national TV games Xfinity Comcast Yes (via KJZZ, TNT) No — with the exception of games on TNT, ESPN, ESPN2 DirecTV Yes (via KJZZ, NBA TV, ESPN, TNT) Yes (via Utah16, TNT, ESPN, ESPN2) — with the exception of 2 games on ESPN+/Hulu) Dish Network Yes (via KJZZ, TNT) No — with the exception of games on TNT, ESPN, ESPN2 YouTube TV No — with the exception of games on NBA TV, ESPN, TNT No — with the exception of games on TNT, ESPN, ESPN2 Hulu Live TV No — with the exception of games on NBA TV, ESPN, TNT No — with the exception of games on TNT, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+ Fubo No — with the exception of games on NBA TV, ESPN, TNT Yes (via Utah16, TNT, ESPN, ESPN2) — with the exception of 2 games on ESPN+/Hulu) Sling TV No — with the exception of games on NBA TV, ESPN, TNT No — with the exception of games on TNT, ESPN, ESPN2 SEG+ Yes — with the exception of 1 national TV game Yes — with the exception of 7 national TV games Jazz+ Yes — with the exception of 1 national TV game No Utah HC+ No Yes — with the exception of 7 national TV games

How to watch the Jazz

For viewers living in Utah and in ZIP codes within 150 miles of the Delta Center, all but one of the Jazz’s regular-season games can be seen on KJZZ. The only exception is a TNT exclusive game on Jan. 30 against Minnesota at the Delta Center.

KJZZ is available via the following providers:

Over-the-air antenna (Ch. 14)

Xfinity Comcast cable (Ch. 3 and Ch. 657)

DirecTV (Ch. 14)

Dish Network (Ch. 14)

For those without access to KJZZ, the subscription streaming service Jazz+ will carry all five preseason games and all regular-season games with the exception of Jan. 30 against Minnesota. Jazz+ is $125.50 for an annual subscription and $19.99 for a month-to-month subscription.

For those without access to KJZZ but who do have a subscription to NBA TV and/or ESPN, the following games will be available

Nov. 9, at Spurs (NBA TV)

Nov. 14, vs. Mavericks (NBA TV)

Nov. 23, vs. Knicks (NBA TV)

Dec. 26, at Trail Blazers (NBA TV)

Feb. 7, at Suns (ESPN)

March 3, vs. Pistons (NBA TV)

How to watch Utah HC

The majority of Utah’s games this inaugural season will be aired on Utah 16, which can be accessed:

Over-the-air antenna (Ch. 16.1)

DirecTV (Ch. 16)

Fubo (streaming)

For those without access to Utah 16, the subscription service Utah HC+ will carry most games. Utah HC+ is $69.99 for an annual subscription and $14.99 for a month-to-month subscription.

The following national broadcasts will not be available on Utah 16 or Utah HC+.

Oct. 8, vs. Blackhawks (ESPN and ESPN+)

Dec. 10, vs. Wild (ESPN+ and Hulu)

Dec. 27, vs. Avalanche (ESPN2)

Jan. 8, vs. Panthers (TNT)

Jan. 23, at Wild (ESPN+ and Hulu)

Jan. 29, vs. Penguins (TNT)

March 12, vs. Ducks (TNT)

A subscription to SEG+, which costs $174.99 annually, provides access to both Jazz+ and UHC+.