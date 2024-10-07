Lauri Markkanen (23) of the Utah Jazz puts up a shot during an NBA preseason game against the New Zealand Breakers at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. Brice Tucker, Deseret News

By Brogan Houston, Aaron Shill

Fans wanting to watch the Utah Jazz and/or Utah Hockey Club this season will have plenty of viewing options.

But they’ll need a subscription — and maybe two, if watching every game is the goal.

Here’s a guide to help those intent on watching as much professional basketball and/or hockey as possible.

Jazz/UHC viewing guide

Subscribed to ...Can I watch the Jazz?Can I watch Utah HC?
AntennaYes (via KJZZ) — with the exception of 1 national TV gameYes (via Utah 16) — with the exception of 7 national TV games
Xfinity ComcastYes (via KJZZ, TNT)No — with the exception of games on TNT, ESPN, ESPN2
DirecTVYes (via KJZZ, NBA TV, ESPN, TNT)Yes (via Utah16, TNT, ESPN, ESPN2) — with the exception of 2 games on ESPN+/Hulu)
Dish NetworkYes (via KJZZ, TNT)No — with the exception of games on TNT, ESPN, ESPN2
YouTube TVNo — with the exception of games on NBA TV, ESPN, TNTNo — with the exception of games on TNT, ESPN, ESPN2
Hulu Live TVNo — with the exception of games on NBA TV, ESPN, TNTNo — with the exception of games on TNT, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+
FuboNo — with the exception of games on NBA TV, ESPN, TNTYes (via Utah16, TNT, ESPN, ESPN2) — with the exception of 2 games on ESPN+/Hulu)
Sling TVNo — with the exception of games on NBA TV, ESPN, TNTNo — with the exception of games on TNT, ESPN, ESPN2
SEG+Yes — with the exception of 1 national TV gameYes — with the exception of 7 national TV games
Jazz+Yes — with the exception of 1 national TV gameNo
Utah HC+NoYes — with the exception of 7 national TV games

How to watch the Jazz

For viewers living in Utah and in ZIP codes within 150 miles of the Delta Center, all but one of the Jazz’s regular-season games can be seen on KJZZ. The only exception is a TNT exclusive game on Jan. 30 against Minnesota at the Delta Center.

KJZZ is available via the following providers:

  • Over-the-air antenna (Ch. 14)
  • Xfinity Comcast cable (Ch. 3 and Ch. 657)
  • DirecTV (Ch. 14)
  • Dish Network (Ch. 14)

For those without access to KJZZ, the subscription streaming service Jazz+ will carry all five preseason games and all regular-season games with the exception of Jan. 30 against Minnesota. Jazz+ is $125.50 for an annual subscription and $19.99 for a month-to-month subscription.

For those without access to KJZZ but who do have a subscription to NBA TV and/or ESPN, the following games will be available

  • Nov. 9, at Spurs (NBA TV)
  • Nov. 14, vs. Mavericks (NBA TV)
  • Nov. 23, vs. Knicks (NBA TV)
  • Dec. 26, at Trail Blazers (NBA TV)
  • Feb. 7, at Suns (ESPN)
  • March 3, vs. Pistons (NBA TV)

How to watch Utah HC

View Comments

The majority of Utah’s games this inaugural season will be aired on Utah 16, which can be accessed:

  • Over-the-air antenna (Ch. 16.1)
  • DirecTV (Ch. 16)
  • Fubo (streaming)

For those without access to Utah 16, the subscription service Utah HC+ will carry most games. Utah HC+ is $69.99 for an annual subscription and $14.99 for a month-to-month subscription.

The following national broadcasts will not be available on Utah 16 or Utah HC+.

  • Oct. 8, vs. Blackhawks (ESPN and ESPN+)
  • Dec. 10, vs. Wild (ESPN+ and Hulu)
  • Dec. 27, vs. Avalanche (ESPN2)
  • Jan. 8, vs. Panthers (TNT)
  • Jan. 23, at Wild (ESPN+ and Hulu)
  • Jan. 29, vs. Penguins (TNT)
  • March 12, vs. Ducks (TNT)

A subscription to SEG+, which costs $174.99 annually, provides access to both Jazz+ and UHC+.

Looking for comments?
Find comments in their new home! Click the buttons at the top or within the article to view them — or use the button below for quick access.