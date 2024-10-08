Utah Hockey Club owners Ryan and Ashley Smith and NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman hold jerseys at a press conference at Delta Center plaza in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024.

Wherever NHL commissioner Gary Bettman goes, the fans boo him. It doesn’t necessarily even mean people don’t like him anymore. It’s just tradition. But at his press conference ahead of the Utah Hockey Club’s inaugural game on Tuesday, he was met with applause.

Once the applause died, a few people gave him some playful boos. But truth be told, the people of Utah have no choice but to cheer for him. He gave them an NHL team, and they are nothing but appreciative.

Bettman doesn’t mind either way.

“If I get booed, it’s OK,” he said. “If I don’t get booed, it’s OK.”

Would the NHL expand in 5 months again?

When asked whether he would undergo the expansion process in such a short time period again, Bettman did not mince words.

“Absolutely,” he said. “I mean, if you had a choice, you would do it in a longer period of time. When you look at Seattle and Vegas, there were a couple of years to ramp up. That’s why what they did here was simply incredible. And it takes a great organization and great leaders of an organization to accomplish something this monumental this quickly.”

The Seattle Kraken, who joined the league in 2021, had almost three years to prepare. The Vegas Golden Knights did it in a year and a half. From the official announcement to the inaugural puck drop, Utah HC had 173 days.

“The care and thought that went into this — particularly in this timeframe, is nothing short of phenomenal,” Bettman said.

Bettman also noted that Ryan Smith was the man for this job.

“He was able to do this in a timeframe that I don’t believe anybody else could have accomplished,” he said.

Why did the move have to happen immediately?

The Arizona Coyotes had a three-year lease at Mullett Arena, the 5,000-seat college rink that the team had used for the past two seasons.

Coyotes owner Alex Meruelo had intended to build a new rink in Tempe, but a public referendum shut that idea down. Then the plan shifted to purchasing a 95-acre plot of land in northern Phoenix, but shortly before the auction was scheduled to take place, the Arizona State Land Department canceled the proceedings.

It was clear that the Coyotes had to move, but with another year remaining on the lease, why did it have to happen so quickly? The Deseret News asked Bettman this question.

“We all decided the sooner we got on with moving the franchise, players of the franchise and getting established here, the better,” he said. “Frankly, based on what was accomplished in the last few months, we’re glad we did it.”