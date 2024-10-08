New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh walks out onto the field before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024 in London. The Minnesota Vikings defeated the New York Jets 23-17.

The first major coaching change of the 2024 season has happened.

The New York Jets have fired head coach Robert Saleh — ESPN’s Adam Schefter was first of several national NFL writers to report early Tuesday morning.

Saleh has been the Jets’ head coach since 2021. The team went 20-36 during his tenure, including a 2-3 start to the 2024 season.

New York never had a winning record under Saleh’s leadership.

Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich will serve as the team’s interim head coach, according to NFL Network’s Peter Schrager.

The firing comes amidst another slow start to a season, despite the Jets’ offense being led by All-Pro quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the team’s major offseason acquisition back in 2023.

The narrative surrounding Saleh’s program for years was that the defense — led by young stars like cornerback Sauce Gardner — was the leading force for the Jets, and New York simply needed a franchise-caliber quarterback to captain the offense.

In their three losses, the Jets have scored under 20 points each time — that includes back-to-back losses to Denver and Minnesota to close out the Saleh era.

New York ranks 25th this season in scoring, averaging 18.6 points per game.

Through five games, Rodgers has thrown for 1,093 yards, seven touchdowns and four interceptions. He threw three of those interceptions in the loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Rodgers replaced Zach Wilson, the former BYU quarterback who was selected by the Jets with the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

Wilson struggled mightily during his time in New York, going 12-21 as a starter over three years — including time last season when he filled in for an injured Rodgers, who was hurt four plays into the season opener.

Wilson completed 57% of his passes during his time in New York, throwing for 6,293 yards, 23 touchdowns and 25 interceptions over three seasons.

Now, Wilson is in Denver as a Broncos backup to rookie Bo Nix — the Jets traded away the Utah native this offseason — and Saleh is looking for work after another season that is headed in the wrong direction.