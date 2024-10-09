The 5A boys golf regular season came to a close on Tuesday with the final region tournaments of the season. The focus now shifts to the state tournament at Glen Eagle Golf Course next Monday and Tuesday.

Cyprus, Woods Cross, Skyline and Spanish Fork won their respective region championships and will be among the favorites to win the state title. Skyline had the lowest scoring average this fall golf season. Olympus is the defending state champ in 5A after snapping Skyline’s streak of five straight state titles.

The four region medalists in 5A are Hunter’s Jared McCleary, Woods Cross’ Dylan Markisich, Skyline’s Jackson Shelley and Spanish Fork’s Ben Clayson. Shelley had the lowest season average at 67.6.

There will be a new 5A medalist this year as Bonneville’s Parker Bunn graduated. He beat Olympus’ Will Pedersen in a playoff last year. Pederson finished second in Region 6 behind Shelley with a 67.9 scoring average, the second-best in 5A.

Here’s a look at the final region results from all four 5A regions.

1 of 2 Jackson Shelley, Skyline 2 of 2 Jared McCleary, Hunter

Region 4

Final team standings

Stroke average — School

317.0 — Cyprus

351.0 — Hunter

354.0 — West Jordan

362.0 — Taylosville

387.0 — Kearns

421.0 — Granger

Final individual standings

Stroke average — School

70.1 — Jared McCleary, Hunter

76.8 — Derrik Daybell, Cyprus

80.5 — Wyatt Black, Cyprus

81.0 — Brady Loutensock, Cyprus

82.5 — Drake Duckworth, Cyprus

83.4 — Mike Flater, Cyprus

84.3 — Zach Newland, Kearns

84.6 — Ammon Zito, Cyprus

85.2 — Nick Griffel, Cyprus

86.7 — Keaton Miller, Hunter

87.2 — Christian Flint, West Jordan

Most recent tournament (Oct. 7)

At Rose Park Golf Course

67.0 — Jared McCleary, Hunter

73.0 — Derrik Daybell, Cyprus

76.0 — Keaton Miller, Hunter

76.0 — Zach Newland, Kearns

79.0 — Christian Flint, West Jordan

79.0 — Nick Griffel, Cyprus

80.0 — Mike Flater, Cyprus

80.0 — Dylan Pusey, West Jordan

82.0 — Brady Loutensock, Cyprus

83.0 — Wyatt Black, Cyprus

83.0 — Calvin Miller, West Jordan

Region 5

Final team standings

Stroke average — School

288.2 — Woods Cross

294.7 — Bountiful

297.4 — Box Elder

300.9 — Viewmont

304.1 — Northridge

306.4 — Bonneville

319.6 — Roy

326.8 — Clearfield

Final individual standings

Stroke average — School

71.6 — Dylan Markisich, Woods Cross

72.3 — Corver Barnes, Viewmont

71.6 — Caleb Hennefer, Northridge

72.0 — Kanyon DeRyke, Box Elder

73.3 — Clayton Schmitt, Woods Cross

73.1 — Ty Cottle, Bountiful

72.8 — Josh Wallis, Bonneville

73.1 — Oliver Gladwell, Viewmont

74.4 — Jack Jordan, Bountiful

74.9 — James Gardner, Viewmont

73.8 — Kimball Shepherd, Box Elder

75.1 — Luke Smith, Bountiful

75.7 — Sam Bennett, Woods Cross

Most recent tournament (Oct. 2)

At Round Valley Golf Course

70.0 — Corver Barnes, Viewmont

71.0 — Clayton Schmitt, Woods Cross

71.0 — Brooks Bybee, Woods Cross

71.0 — Jackson Bodily, Woods Cross

71.0 — James Gardner, Woods Cross

72.0 — Dylan Markisich, Woods Cross

72.0 — Andrew Young, Northridge

72.0 — Ty Cottle, Bountiful

72.0 — Josh Wallis, Bonneville

73.0 — Oliver Gladwell, Viewmont

73.0 — Caleb Hennefer, Northridge

73.0 — Kimball Shepherd, Box Elder

Region 6

Final team standings

Stroke average — School

283.4 — Skyline

287.4 — East

287.4 — Olympus

298.0 — Brighton

300.9 — Highland

324.9 — Alta

341.0 — West

Final individual standings

Stroke average — School

67.6 — Jackson Shelley, Skyline

67.9 — Will Pederson, Olympus

68.3 — Austin Shelley, Skyline

68.3 — Sterling Peterson, Olympus

68.9 — Sean Lampropolous, East

71.1 — Luke Alder, Brighton

71.6 — Oscar Peche, West

72.0 — Ollie Pearce, East

72.3 — Shane Mulvey, Skyline

72.4 — Rocco Humphrey, East

72.9 — Davis Cook, Brighton

74.4 — Jake DeBry, Skyline

Most recent tournament (Sept. 30)

At Meadowbrook Golf Course

63.0 — Will Pederson, Olympus

65.0 — Jackson Shelley, Skyline

65.0 — Sterling Peterson, Olympus

66.0 — Lazlo Waltman, East

67.0 — Luke Alder, Brighton

68.0 — Austin Shelley, SKyline

68.0 — Sean Lampropolous, East

71.0 — Rocco Humphrey, East

72.0 — Davis Cook, Brighton

73.0 — Oscar Peche, West

73.0 — Shane Mulvey, Skyline

73.0 — Jackson Morgan, Skyline

73.0 — Henry Evans, East

73.0 — Cole Murray, Brighton

Region 7

Final team standings

Stroke average — School

294.7 — Spanish Fork

295.5 — Timpview

299.9 — Cedar Valley

301.9 — Wasatch

302.9 — Salem Hills

312.6 — Maple Mountain

339.1 — Springville

Final individual standings

Stroke average — School