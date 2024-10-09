The 5A boys golf regular season came to a close on Tuesday with the final region tournaments of the season. The focus now shifts to the state tournament at Glen Eagle Golf Course next Monday and Tuesday.
Cyprus, Woods Cross, Skyline and Spanish Fork won their respective region championships and will be among the favorites to win the state title. Skyline had the lowest scoring average this fall golf season. Olympus is the defending state champ in 5A after snapping Skyline’s streak of five straight state titles.
The four region medalists in 5A are Hunter’s Jared McCleary, Woods Cross’ Dylan Markisich, Skyline’s Jackson Shelley and Spanish Fork’s Ben Clayson. Shelley had the lowest season average at 67.6.
There will be a new 5A medalist this year as Bonneville’s Parker Bunn graduated. He beat Olympus’ Will Pedersen in a playoff last year. Pederson finished second in Region 6 behind Shelley with a 67.9 scoring average, the second-best in 5A.
Here’s a look at the final region results from all four 5A regions.
Region 4
Final team standings
Stroke average — School
- 317.0 — Cyprus
- 351.0 — Hunter
- 354.0 — West Jordan
- 362.0 — Taylosville
- 387.0 — Kearns
- 421.0 — Granger
Final individual standings
Stroke average — School
- 70.1 — Jared McCleary, Hunter
- 76.8 — Derrik Daybell, Cyprus
- 80.5 — Wyatt Black, Cyprus
- 81.0 — Brady Loutensock, Cyprus
- 82.5 — Drake Duckworth, Cyprus
- 83.4 — Mike Flater, Cyprus
- 84.3 — Zach Newland, Kearns
- 84.6 — Ammon Zito, Cyprus
- 85.2 — Nick Griffel, Cyprus
- 86.7 — Keaton Miller, Hunter
- 87.2 — Christian Flint, West Jordan
Most recent tournament (Oct. 7)
At Rose Park Golf Course
- 67.0 — Jared McCleary, Hunter
- 73.0 — Derrik Daybell, Cyprus
- 76.0 — Keaton Miller, Hunter
- 76.0 — Zach Newland, Kearns
- 79.0 — Christian Flint, West Jordan
- 79.0 — Nick Griffel, Cyprus
- 80.0 — Mike Flater, Cyprus
- 80.0 — Dylan Pusey, West Jordan
- 82.0 — Brady Loutensock, Cyprus
- 83.0 — Wyatt Black, Cyprus
- 83.0 — Calvin Miller, West Jordan
Region 5
Final team standings
Stroke average — School
- 288.2 — Woods Cross
- 294.7 — Bountiful
- 297.4 — Box Elder
- 300.9 — Viewmont
- 304.1 — Northridge
- 306.4 — Bonneville
- 319.6 — Roy
- 326.8 — Clearfield
Final individual standings
Stroke average — School
- 71.6 — Dylan Markisich, Woods Cross
- 72.3 — Corver Barnes, Viewmont
- 71.6 — Caleb Hennefer, Northridge
- 72.0 — Kanyon DeRyke, Box Elder
- 73.3 — Clayton Schmitt, Woods Cross
- 73.1 — Ty Cottle, Bountiful
- 72.8 — Josh Wallis, Bonneville
- 73.1 — Oliver Gladwell, Viewmont
- 74.4 — Jack Jordan, Bountiful
- 74.9 — James Gardner, Viewmont
- 73.8 — Kimball Shepherd, Box Elder
- 75.1 — Luke Smith, Bountiful
- 75.7 — Sam Bennett, Woods Cross
Most recent tournament (Oct. 2)
At Round Valley Golf Course
- 70.0 — Corver Barnes, Viewmont
- 71.0 — Clayton Schmitt, Woods Cross
- 71.0 — Brooks Bybee, Woods Cross
- 71.0 — Jackson Bodily, Woods Cross
- 71.0 — James Gardner, Woods Cross
- 72.0 — Dylan Markisich, Woods Cross
- 72.0 — Andrew Young, Northridge
- 72.0 — Ty Cottle, Bountiful
- 72.0 — Josh Wallis, Bonneville
- 73.0 — Oliver Gladwell, Viewmont
- 73.0 — Caleb Hennefer, Northridge
- 73.0 — Kimball Shepherd, Box Elder
Region 6
Final team standings
Stroke average — School
- 283.4 — Skyline
- 287.4 — East
- 287.4 — Olympus
- 298.0 — Brighton
- 300.9 — Highland
- 324.9 — Alta
- 341.0 — West
Final individual standings
Stroke average — School
- 67.6 — Jackson Shelley, Skyline
- 67.9 — Will Pederson, Olympus
- 68.3 — Austin Shelley, Skyline
- 68.3 — Sterling Peterson, Olympus
- 68.9 — Sean Lampropolous, East
- 71.1 — Luke Alder, Brighton
- 71.6 — Oscar Peche, West
- 72.0 — Ollie Pearce, East
- 72.3 — Shane Mulvey, Skyline
- 72.4 — Rocco Humphrey, East
- 72.9 — Davis Cook, Brighton
- 74.4 — Jake DeBry, Skyline
Most recent tournament (Sept. 30)
At Meadowbrook Golf Course
- 63.0 — Will Pederson, Olympus
- 65.0 — Jackson Shelley, Skyline
- 65.0 — Sterling Peterson, Olympus
- 66.0 — Lazlo Waltman, East
- 67.0 — Luke Alder, Brighton
- 68.0 — Austin Shelley, SKyline
- 68.0 — Sean Lampropolous, East
- 71.0 — Rocco Humphrey, East
- 72.0 — Davis Cook, Brighton
- 73.0 — Oscar Peche, West
- 73.0 — Shane Mulvey, Skyline
- 73.0 — Jackson Morgan, Skyline
- 73.0 — Henry Evans, East
- 73.0 — Cole Murray, Brighton
Region 7
Final team standings
Stroke average — School
- 294.7 — Spanish Fork
- 295.5 — Timpview
- 299.9 — Cedar Valley
- 301.9 — Wasatch
- 302.9 — Salem Hills
- 312.6 — Maple Mountain
- 339.1 — Springville
Final individual standings
Stroke average — School
- 72.0 — Ben Clayson, Spanish Fork
- 73.0 — Calvin Lillywhite, Timpview
- 74.0 — Carson Peterson, Salem Hills
- 74.0 — Mo Lecheminant, Timpview
- 75.0 — Josh Radford, Spanish Fork
- 76.0 — Graham Winzeler, Wasatch
- 76.0 — Kaden Linford, Timpview
- 76.0 — Jett Oliverson, Cedar Valley
- 76.0 — Brayden Hester, Cedar Valley
- 76.0 — Tye Barber, Spanish Fork
- 76.0 — Ryan Basham, Maple Mountain
- 76.0 — Ethan Zullo, Cedar Valley