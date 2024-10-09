Utah Hockey Club right wing Lawson Crouse (67) battles Chicago Blackhawks center Jason Dickinson (16) for the puck as Utah Hockey Club plays in their inaugural game and season opener against the Chicago Blackhawks at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. Utah won 5-2.

After a successful inaugural game at home, the Utah Hockey Club heads out east.

Their first game, a 5-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks, was a complete sellout — despite having almost 5,000 limited-view seats. They also sold more beer on Tuesday than they have at any other event at the Delta Center, including NBA games and concerts.

Utah Hockey Club’s financial success will follow them to the East Coast. Their game against the New York Rangers — the second match of the trip — has the fourth-highest average ticket price of any game this year, according to VividSeats.

Now the test is whether they can maintain the on-ice success they enjoyed in their home-opener.

Utah Hockey Club vs. New York Islanders, Oct. 10, 5:30 p.m. MDT

First, Utah Hockey Club heads to Long Island for a date with the New York Islanders. It’s the season opener for the Isles, so the Utah Hockey Club will experience the hype all over again.

The Isles lost to the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round of the playoffs last year. They avoided being swept, thanks to an overtime winner in which new Utah Hockey Club member Robert Bortuzzo had a large hand. Bortuzzo didn’t score the goal, but it came off of his shot when Mat Barzal tipped it.

It was a quiet offseason for the Islanders, aside from adding Anthony Duclair in free agency. They chose not to bring back veterans Matt Martin and Cal Clutterbuck and they sent Pierre Engvall to the minors.

They’ll likely be in the same boat as Utah HC: They’ll most likely be either barely in or barely out of the playoffs by the end of the season.

The game is on Thursday and starts at 5:30 p.m. MDT. It will be available on Utah HC+ and Utah 16. Can’t watch an early game? Don’t worry: Utah 16 will show a rerun of the game at 8 p.m.

Utah Hockey Club vs. New York Rangers, Oct. 12, 5 p.m. MDT

It’s never enough to play in just two home openers. With their game against the New York Rangers on Saturday, Utah HC will play in its third. As mentioned, it’s the fourth-most expensive game on VividSeats this year.

Madison Square Garden is going to be electric.

The Rangers fell two wins short of the Stanley Cup Final last season, losing to the eventual champion Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference Final.

Aside from a few depth players, the Rangers didn’t make many changes to their roster. They’re willing to run it back with the same group and they believe that they can make a push for the Cup.

They have a star-studded roster. Igor Shesterkin is reportedly demanding to be the highest-paid goalie in NHL history in his current contract talks; Artemi Panarin finished fourth in the league in points and fifth in goals last year; Adam Fox is a perennial Norris Trophy candidate, awarded to the league’s best defenseman.

The game starts at 5 p.m. MDT and will be shown on Utah HC+ and Utah 16. Utah 16 will show a rerun of the game at 8 p.m.

Utah Hockey Club vs. New Jersey Devils, Oct. 14, 11 a.m. MDT

In their first-ever non-home opener, Utah HC makes the trip across the bridge to visit the New Jersey Devils.

The Devils boast a young, star-studded lineup that includes Jack and Luke Hughes, Simon Nemec, Jesper Bratt and Nico Hischier.

They missed the playoffs last year, largely due to goaltending and a season-ending injury to star defenseman Dougie Hamilton. They corrected both of those issues this year, acquiring Jacob Markstrom to safeguard the net and enjoying the return of Hamilton.

A lot of people are picking the Devils to make a lengthy playoff push this year. They’re already 2-0-0, having beaten the Buffalo Sabres twice in the NHL Global Series in Prague, Czechia.

This game starts at 11 a.m. MDT and will be available on Utah HC+ and Utah 16. Utah 16 will also show a rerun of the game at 7 p.m.