Lone Peak players celebrate a goal against Lehi on the sidelines at Lehi High School in Lehi on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. Lone Peak went on to win the match 3-0.

No. 1 Lone Peak begins its quest for a second straight 6A state championship when it hosts No. 16 Bingham in the second round on Tuesday.

The Knights enter the playoffs with a perfect 16-0 record, including a 10-0 mark in Region 3 play. Lone Peak has been dominant on both ends of the field, averaging 5.50 goals per game while allowing just 0.44 goals per contest. The Knights have posted 11 shutouts on the season, led by senior goalkeeper Eliza Collings.

Bingham finished sixth in Region 2 with a 1-11 record and is 5-13 overall. The Miners have struggled offensively, scoring just 0.83 goals per game. Defensively, Bingham has surrendered 2.56 goals per contest. The Miners advanced to the second round with a 0-0 (3-2) shootout victory over Fremont in the first round.

Lone Peak features a high-powered attack led by junior forward Bella Devey (16 goals, 13 assists) and senior forward Kate Fuller (17 goals, eight assists). Senior midfielder Samantha Sellers has added 16 goals and eight assists, while junior forward Kate Denney has chipped in 11 goals and eight assists.

For Bingham, freshman forward Alexis Ames paces the offense with five goals and three assists. Sophomore midfielder Molly Cunningham has contributed two goals and one assist.

Bingham advanced to the 6A second round by beating No. 17 seed Fremont in the first round.

The winner advances to face either Farmington or Lehi in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Ninth-seeded Lehi travels to take on eighth-seeded Farmington in a second round 6A girls soccer playoff matchup on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Farmington enters the game in good form, having won three straight to close out the regular season. The Phoenix finished 5-5 in Region 1 play and 8-7 overall. Farmington is led offensively by sophomore forward Taytem Grant who has scored nine goals on the season. Sophomore midfielder Oaklee Stanford has added six goals and five assists.

Lehi counters with a prolific goal scorer of their own in junior forward Adelle Grimley, who found the back of the net nine times during the regular season. The Pioneers went 5-5 in Region 3 play and enter the playoffs with a 13-5 overall record. Sophomore midfielder Chelsea Hartmann has been a key facilitator for Lehi with seven goals and nine assists.

In goal, Farmington has relied on a combination of sophomore Abigail Child and freshman Belle Jones who have combined for two shutouts. Lehi junior Madilyn Ogden and senior Kelsey Badger have teamed up for nine shutouts on the season.

This will be the first ever meeting between the two schools. Last year, Lehi was eliminated by Copper Hills 1-0 in the second round while Farmington advanced to the semifinals before falling 3-0 to eventual champion Lone Peak.

The winner will face either top-seeded Lone Peak or the Bingham/Fremont winner in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Thirteenth-seeded Herriman faces a tough test on the road against fourth-seeded Syracuse in the second round of the 6A girls soccer playoffs on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

The two teams met earlier this season in a nonregion contest, with Syracuse coming away with a 2-1 victory. Abby Affleck scored twice to lead the Titans, while Herriman’s Brooke Rasmussen netted her team’s lone goal in the first half. The Mustangs struggled to find an equalizer in the second half.

Syracuse enters the playoffs with a 14-3 overall record and finished 8-2 in Region 1 play. The Titans are led by the dynamic duo of Affleck (20 goals, three assists) and Taylee Hughes (14 goals, 12 assists).

Herriman went 6-6 in Region 2 and is 11-7 overall. The Mustangs are paced offensively by Peyton Smith who has scored 16 goals to go along with three assists. Rasmussen is a dangerous playmaker with 11 goals and 11 assists on the year.

In goal, Anastasia Estrada and Alex Barton have split time for Herriman, each posting one shutout.

Last season, Syracuse was eliminated by Farmington 3-0 in the second round, while Herriman upset Fremont 3-2 before falling to Davis in the quarterfinals.

The winner advances to face either Mountain Ridge or the Salt Lake Academy/Riverton winner in the quarterfinals.

A high-powered Copper Hills squad will host Layton in a 6A second round girls soccer matchup on Tuesday.

The fifth-seeded Grizzlies (14-4) come into the game as one of the top offensive teams in the state, averaging 2.89 goals per game. Leading the charge is the dynamic duo of Sydney Torres and Camila Palafox. Torres has scored 17 goals to go along with 14 assists, while Palafox has found the back of the net 11 times and dished out five assists. Defensively, Copper Hills has been stout, allowing just 0.94 goals per game. Goalkeeper Aspen Fraser has been a big reason why, recording six shutouts on the year.

Layton (10-7) will have its hands full trying to slow down the Grizzlies’ attack. The Lancers, who finished fourth in Region 1, have surrendered 2.00 goals per game this season. However, they have plenty of firepower of their own, scoring 2.41 goals per contest. Amelia Smith leads the team with 10 goals, while Calli Holje has contributed seven goals and a team-high 10 assists. Anna Ward is another player to watch, having scored seven times for the Lancers.

Last season, the Grizzlies were eliminated by the Lancers 2-1 in the quarterfinals. Layton then fell to eventual champion Lone Peak 1-0 in the semifinals.

Region 2 foes Mountain Ridge and Riverton meet for the third time this season, with a berth in the 6A quarterfinals on the line.

Second-seeded Mountain Ridge hosts No. 15 Riverton in a second-round matchup on Tuesday. The Sentinels won both regular season meetings, 4-1 at home on Aug. 20 and 3-0 on the road on Sept. 12.

Mountain Ridge finished second in Region 2 with an 11-1 record and enters the playoffs at 15-1 overall. The Sentinels have been dominant on both ends of the field, averaging 3.31 goals per game while allowing just 1.06 goals per contest. They have recorded five shutouts, led by goalkeeper Kayda Rowberry, who has three clean sheets.

Riverton placed fifth in Region 2 with a 5-7 mark and is 7-11 overall. The Silverwolves have scored 1.72 goals per game while surrendering 1.83 goals per contest. Riverton advanced to the second round with a 2-0 victory over Salt Lake Academy in the first round.

Mountain Ridge features a balanced attack led by sophomore forward Kya Newton (14 goals, 10 assists) and senior forward Jocelyn Wright (12 goals, 7 assists). Junior midfielder Kaislee Johnson has added 11 goals and five assists.

For Riverton, junior forward Ellie Anderson and sophomore midfielder Xoie Warner pace the offense with five goals each. Warner also dished out a team-high six assists. The duo combined for both goals in the Silverwolves’ first round win over Salt Lake Academy.

Last year, Mountain Ridge was eliminated by American Fork 2-1 in the quarterfinals. Riverton lost to Syracuse 3-1 in the second round.

The winner advances to face either Syracuse or Herriman in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

It’s a playoff grudge match as Region 3 rivals Skyridge and American Fork meet for the third time this season in the second round of the 6A girls soccer playoffs on Tuesday.

No. 7 Skyridge hosts No. 10 American Fork, with the two teams having split their regular season meetings. The Falcons won 5-3 on the road on Sept. 26, while the Cavemen returned the favor with a 1-0 victory at home on Sept. 10.

Skyridge finished third in Region 3 with a 6-4 record and enters the playoffs at 9-7 overall. The Falcons have scored 2.31 goals per game this season while allowing 1.88 goals per contest. Sophomore forward Cambria Lee leads the team with 12 goals and seven assists. Senior midfielder Rachel Boren has added six goals and seven assists.

American Fork went 4-6 in region play and is 9-7 overall. The Cavemen have averaged 2.44 goals per game and surrendered 2.44 goals per game. Junior forward Faith Nyedegger paces the attack with 12 goals and three assists. Sophomore midfielder Cambree Ballard has chipped in five goals and four assists.

In goal, Skyridge has relied on sophomore Kait Meyer, who has posted three shutouts. American Fork has leaned on sophomore Sarah Mathis (3.5 shutouts) in goal.

Last year, the Falcons were eliminated by American Fork 2-1 in the quarterfinals. The Cavemen then lost to Lone Peak 5-0 in the championship game.

Region 1 foes Davis and Weber meet for the third time this season, this time with a berth in the 6A quarterfinals on the line.

Third-seeded Davis hosts No. 14 Weber in a second-round game on Tuesday, with the Darts having won both regular season meetings. Davis won 4-0 at Weber on Aug. 29 and 2-1 at home on Sept. 19.

The Darts enter the game as the top seed from Region 1, finishing with a 9-1 record in region play and a 14-3 mark overall. Davis has been impressive on both ends of the field, averaging 3.35 goals per game while allowing just 1.06 goals per contest. The Darts have recorded eight shutouts on the season, led by goalkeeper Lexie Lund, who has 7.75 shutouts.

Weber finished fifth in Region 1 with a 4-6 record and went 9-8 overall. The Warriors have scored 2.53 goals per game while surrendering 1.35 goals per contest. Weber advanced to the second round with a 3-0 victory over Westlake in the first round.

Davis features a balanced attack led by senior forward Simone Packer, who has scored 18 goals to go along with four assists. Junior midfielder Brooklyn Phongsavath has added six goals and a team-high eight assists, while senior forward Kate Willard has chipped in eight goals and four assists.

For Weber, junior forward Sadie Fletcher paces the offense with 19 goals and four assists. Senior midfielder Katelyn Poulsen has contributed four goals and four assists.

In goal, senior Kallie Wallace has posted four shutouts for the Warriors.

Last year, Davis was eliminated by Skyridge 1-0 in the quarterfinals. Weber lost to Farmington 3-0 in the second round.

The winner advances to face either Corner Canyon or Pleasant Grove in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Pleasant Grove looks to continue its late-season surge when it travels to face Corner Canyon in the second round of the 6A girls soccer playoffs on Tuesday.

The 11th-seeded Vikings have won three straight games, including a 2-1 victory over American Fork in their regular season finale. Pleasant Grove placed fourth in Region 3 with a 5-5 mark and is 9-7 overall. The Vikings have scored 1.88 goals per game while surrendering 1.44 goals per contest.

No. 6 Corner Canyon finished third in Region 2 with a 9-3 record and enters the playoffs at 12-5 overall. The Chargers have been solid on both ends of the field, averaging 2.24 goals per game while allowing just 1.12 goals per contest. Corner Canyon has recorded six shutouts, led by goalkeeper Hagen Haycock who has 4.5 clean sheets.

Pleasant Grove is paced offensively by senior forward Jordyn Farrer and junior forward Anna McGrath, who have each scored 10 goals. Farrer also leads the team with seven assists.

Corner Canyon features a balanced attack led by senior midfielder Alice Peterson who has scored eight goals to go along with eight assists. Junior forward Layla Valadez has added six goals and two assists, while sophomore forward Sophia Simms has chipped in four goals and three assists.

The two teams did not meet during the regular season. Last year, Corner Canyon was eliminated by Copper Hills 1-0 in the second round. Pleasant Grove lost to Mountain Ridge 2-0 in the second round.

The winner advances to face either Davis or Weber in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

This report was compiled with the assistance of ChatGPT.