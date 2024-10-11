Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kevin Young talks to fans and students during Marriott Madness at the Marriott Center on the campus of Brigham Young University in Provo on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024.

To further bolster his inaugural BYU coaching staff, Kevin Young has added someone he’s known since birth.

Young’s older brother Justin has joined the program as the director of recruiting for the Cougars, BYU announced Friday.

“Justin is a welcomed addition to our staff,” Kevin Young said in a statement. “He is a creative mind that will help us think outside of the box. Justin has a lifetime of experience in the recruiting space and brings invaluable knowledge with him that will impact our recruiting structure in many ways. He will be a major asset to our program with his big-picture thinking as we leverage his network of relationships.”

Justin Young is a two-decade veteran of the college basketball recruiting scene, having served as the national basketball editor for Rivals and a contributing editor at Yahoo Sports.

Most recently, Justin was the co-owner and editor in chief of HoopsSeen.

“I’m fired up to officially join the BYU men’s basketball coaching staff as the director of recruiting,” Justin Young said in a social media post. “This is a unique opportunity to work with a world class staff at a world class school as we seek out world class athletes and people. Beyond excited to get to work!”

As previously reported by the Deseret News, BYU has already added new positions in the chief of staff and director of player development, each being filled by Doug Stewart and Jordan Brady, respectively.

“BYU basketball has never had a full-time director of recruiting, and Justin’s network and time to scout players around the world will give BYU an additional advantage they did not have before,” wrote Robby McCombs of Vanquish the Foe.