Utah quarterback Cameron Rising warms up before an NCAA college football game against Arizona State, Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, in Tempe, Ariz.

The Deseret News is providing live coverage of Friday’s game between Utah and Arizona State. Check back for updates throughout the game.

First quarter

Utah 6, Arizona State 6

2:04 — Arizona State, behind its redshirt freshman quarterback Sam Leavitt, had an impressive drive to tie the game.

Leavitt hit Jordyn Tyson for a 26-yard touchdown pass where Tyson took a short pass and ran the final 10 yards before diving in for the touchdown. ASU, though, missed the extra point. Utah 6, Arizona State 6.

Leavitt converted a third and long and a fourth and 7 with his legs to keep the drive alive. On the fourth-down play, he spun out of a collapsing pocket and picked up 9 yards on the play before the touchdown play. It was an 11-play, 81-yard drive.

7:12 — Utah added another Cole Becker field goal, this one from 40 yards, off an Arizona State turnover. Utah 6, Arizona State 0.

The Sun Devils turned it over when Logan Fano hit Sam Leavitt as he tried to pass, and the short, errant pass was picked off by Junior Tafuna with one hand as he fought off a block at the Arizona State 28.

9:57 — Utah’s first drive under Cam Rising reached the Arizona State 29 before stalling. The 12-play, 46-yard drive ended with a 48-yard Cole Becker field goal. Utah 3, Arizona State 0.

Rising completed 1 of 5 passes for 9 yards on the drive, while Micah Bernard ran for 19 yards on three carries to pace the Utes.

One area of concern, though — Rising was rolled up on taking a hit early in the drive and has been limping ever since.

15:00 — It’s official — Cam Rising is back for the Utes.

He is on the field for Utah’s first drive.

How to watch the game

Utah’s game against Arizona State will be televised on ESPN, with kickoff at 8:30 p.m. MDT.

The game will also be streamed at espn.com/watch.

