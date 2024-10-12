Cosmo the Cougar runs through the marching band during Fox Sports’ “Big Noon Kickoff” before BYU’s game against Arizona at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.

The Deseret News is providing live coverage of Saturday’s game between BYU and Arizona. Check back for updates throughout the game.

Fourth quarter

9:02 — After an 18-play drive that took nearly eight minutes off the clock, Arizona is forced to settle for another Tyler Loop field goal to pull back within 14 points. BYU 27, Arizona 13.

Third quarter

BYU 27, Arizona 10

1:47 — Will Ferrin reclaims the 17-point lead with a 39-yard field goal. BYU 27, Arizona 10.

Jake Retzlaff is now just 4 of 11 in passing thus far in the second half thanks to a number of drops committed by Darius Lassiter, though the Cougars are still averaging 5.8 yards per carry on the ground.

6:12 — Tyler Loop cuts the Arizona deficit to 14 points with a 47-yard field goal. BYU 24, Arizona 10.

Loop’s kick marked the first Wildcats scoring drive since early in the first quarter.

13:11 — A 33-yard Will Ferrin field goal puts the Cougars ahead by 17 points. BYU 24, Arizona 7.

14:08 — The magic continues for BYU.

The Cougars forced yet another quick turnover, this time on an Isaiah Glasker strip sack where Harrison Taggart recovered the loose ball at Arizona’s 15-yard line. BYU 21, Arizona 7.

With prime field position once again, BYU could put this game all but out of reach for the Wildcats on the next possession.

14:50 — And just like that, it’s a 14-point ballgame.

Immediately following Robinson’s interception, Jake Retzlaff fired a strike to Chase Roberts for a 9-yard touchdown to further augment the Cougars’ advantage. BYU 21, Arizona 7.

14:55 — Could BYU have had a better start to the half?

On the first play back from halftime, an unblocked Jakob Robinson charged at Noah Fifita on a corner blitz, flustering the Wildcats QB so much that he tossed the football right into Robinson’s hands for an interception. BYU 14, Arizona 7.

Robinson’s pick was his second of the season and 10th of his career. The Cougars now reclaim possession at the Arizona 9-yard line with the chance to go up by two scores.

Halftime

BYU 14, Arizona 7

Second quarter

BYU 14, Arizona 7

1:39 — BYU’s defense escapes with another stop.

An Arizona ball carrier was marked short of the first down marker upon an official review, giving the Cougars the ball back at their own 24-yard line. BYU 14, Arizona 7.

The Wildcats now have 208 total yards of offense thus far today, but with only seven points to show for it.

6:30 — The Cougars have come alive.

Riding the spark of Tanner Wall’s impressive interception, BYU found the end zone once again on a well-designed trick play culminating with a go-ahead touchdown by LJ Martin. BYU 14, Arizona 7.

Jake Retzlaff fired what appeared to be a screen pass to Parker Kingston, who then launched a deep shot down the left sideline to Martin, who came down with the ball and tumbled into the end zone to give the Cougars the lead.

Kingston has now both caught and thrown touchdowns in the same game twice in his career, having done so last season at Arkansas in addition to today.

10:10 — Tanner Wall to the rescue.

With Arizona continuing to gash the Cougar defense, BYU’s walk-on safety raced across the field to intercept a deep Noah Fifita pass and get his feet down in bounds for an incredibly timely turnover. BYU 7, Arizona 7.

Wall, a converted wide receiver, now has his first takeaway as a Cougar, and BYU will take over at its own 1-yard line.

13:30 — What a response from Jake Retzlaff and the Cougars.

BYU orchestrated a 10-play, 75-yard drive to knot the score at seven points apiece thanks to a 20-yard touchdown grab by Parker Kingston. BYU 7, Arizona 7.

A 15-yard gain by LJ Martin on fourth down kept the Cougars alive and set up the game-tying grab by Kingston, who has now found the end zone twice this season after his viral punt return touchdown three weeks ago against Kansas State.

First quarter

Arizona 7, BYU 0

3:27 — Arizona gets on the board first.

Wildcats QB Noah Fifita found Montana Lemonious-Craig for a 14-yard touchdown on the team’s opening offensive possession. Arizona 7, BYU 0.

Arizona drove 95 yards down the field for the score, with a 39-yard reception by Tetairoa McMillan moving the chains on a critical third down.

8:19 — BYU traveled 70 yards on its first drive but left with nothing to show for it.

The Cougars marched all the way to the red zone before a few questionable play calls led to a fourth and short situation, where Jake Retzlaff ended up missing his target in the corner of the end zone for a turnover on downs. BYU 0, Arizona 0.

The Wildcats will now take over at their own 5-yard line.

