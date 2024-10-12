BYU running back LJ Martin (27) celebrates his touchdown reception with his teammates during a game against the Arizona Wildcats held at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.

The Cougars are going bowling.

No. 14 BYU remains undefeated and has clinched bowl eligibility following a convincing 41-19 victory over Arizona Saturday, and Cougar Nation had plenty to say about it.

Here are some of the best social media reactions from BYU’s win against Arizona.