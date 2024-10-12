The Cougars are going bowling.
No. 14 BYU remains undefeated and has clinched bowl eligibility following a convincing 41-19 victory over Arizona Saturday, and Cougar Nation had plenty to say about it.
Here are some of the best social media reactions from BYU’s win against Arizona.
They stay perfect in Provo.#Big12FB | @BYUfootball pic.twitter.com/1WHicovWoR— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) October 12, 2024
The Cougs are going BOWLING 🎳@BYUfootball | #FOXFieldPass pic.twitter.com/xK0ejnqvcS— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 13, 2024
"I'm just proud of the guys... I'm just really fortunate to be their coach."@JennyTaft catches up with Kalani Sitake after @BYUfootball's win vs Arizona ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/f8JMamW5q9— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 12, 2024
Checkin’ in with UNDEFEATED QB @jretz11 after @BYUfootball dominate W 😮💨 pic.twitter.com/wxCPGf7bRv— Big Noon Kickoff (@BNKonFOX) October 13, 2024
The Coogs continue to roll.— Ryan McIntyre (@Moneyline_Mac) October 12, 2024
6-0 & 3-0 in XII play. CFB Contender. #BYU https://t.co/obCIXRQhGw
Utah was right!! The Big12 does run through the state of Utah 😤 https://t.co/G5jDnw0Wrp— The Chocolate Cougar Tail (@Laken24118584) October 13, 2024
What an incredible turnaround by Kalani, the staff, and team.— Sporty (@SportyMcSports) October 12, 2024
They just quietly went to work all off-season and came back this year ready to play ball.
So fun to watch.
The BYU D under @CoachJayHill continues to 💥 opponents! pic.twitter.com/mbAdCofXWk— Shaun McKnight (@ShaunMcKnight) October 13, 2024
No one beats up our little brother at home and gets away with it. No one— Joe Wheat (@joewheat27) October 12, 2024
Jake Retzlaff: “That means I have to win; I have to win that game.”— Robby McCombs (@rtmccombs) October 12, 2024
Retzlaff gets the win on Yom Kippur. https://t.co/ku3xuIGwcy
Is this what watching BYU in the 80s and 90s was like? 😭— Hype Train Podcast (@thehypetrainpod) October 12, 2024
BYU’s defense is so nasty this season.— Oliver Hodgkinson (@ojhodgkinson) October 12, 2024
Playmakers at every level and they just produce, every single week.
Impressive stuff.
pic.twitter.com/2mqsotYZFM
BYU has the best fans in the world and it’s not even close... pic.twitter.com/44SepHILm3— Moroni Laulu-Pututau (@moroni_lp) October 13, 2024
BYU, as everyone predicted, is the first bowl-eligible team from the Big 12! https://t.co/qiGfvC4t2C— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) October 12, 2024
Undefeated.— BYU (@BYU) October 12, 2024
Bowl Eligible.
Happy Homecoming, Cougars. pic.twitter.com/PfG6pOkedC