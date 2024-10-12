Olympus midfielder Anna Neff (33) hugs forward Hope Munson (5) after Munson scored a goal against Davis during a game held at Olympus High School in Holladay on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024.

After a narrow 3-2 victory over Woods Cross in the first round, No. 16 seed Timpview is set to face off against top-seeded Olympus in the second round of the Class 5A girls soccer playoffs on Tuesday.

Olympus (15-1) cruised through the regular season, outscoring opponents 69-9.

The Titans are led by Hope Munson, who has netted 20 goals and dished out 11 assists. Hallie Hansen has added 11 goals and five assists, while Kiera Bradley has chipped in 10 goals and six assists.

Goalkeeper Joss Baker has anchored the defense with seven shutouts.

Timpview (11-5) advanced to the second round thanks to a balanced attack.

The Thunderbirds have been paced by Claire Badger’s six goals on the season. Ellie Robertson has tallied five goals and two assists, while Leah Atuaia has scored three goals. Goalkeeper Claire Burningham has recorded three clean sheets.

In last year’s playoffs, Olympus made a run to the semifinals before falling to eventual champion Maple Mountain in a penalty shootout. Timpview was eliminated by Maple Mountain in the quarterfinals.

No. 9 seed Cyprus is set to host No. 8 seed Clearfield in the second round of the Class 5A girls soccer playoffs on Tuesday, marking the first meeting between these schools since they were in the same region in 2014, when Clearfield won 9-0.

Cyprus (12-4-1) advanced to the second round with a narrow 1-0 victory over Granger in the first round. The Pirates have been led by the offensive firepower of Susana Avila Chavez, who has scored 21 goals this season.

Jessica Aguirre and Brittany Mendez have each added seven goals, while Abigail Avila Chavez has tallied six goals and three assists. Goalkeeper Viu Hosea has recorded seven shutouts.

Clearfield (8-8-1) enters the match having outscored opponents 27-25 on the season.

The Falcons’ attack is paced by Kamryn Weaver, who has netted 11 goals. Claire Hadley, Emmery Johnson, and Tatum Thomas have each scored two goals, while goalkeeper Sadie Goble has posted three clean sheets.

The winner of this matchup will advance to the quarterfinals to face the winner of Bountiful vs. Salem Hills.

Riding a nine-game winning streak, No. 4 seed Bountiful is set to host No. 20 seed Salem Hills in the second round of the Class 5A girls soccer playoffs on Tuesday.

Bountiful (14-3) cruised through Region 5 play, outscoring opponents 57-14 en route to a 12-2 record and the region title.

The Redhawks’ attack is led by Belle Sorensen, who has scored 24 goals and added seven assists. Myka Page has tallied 17 goals and 13 assists, while Izzy Hill has contributed six goals.

Goalkeeper Eliza Naegle has recorded six shutouts. Bountiful has averaged 3.9 goals per game while allowing just 1.0 goal per game this season.

Salem Hills (7-10) advanced to the second round with a thrilling penalty kick victory over Viewmont after a 1-1 draw in regulation and overtime. Chelsey Hughes scored the lone goal for the SkyHawks in regulation and has tallied seven goals and three assists on the season.

Addie Peterson has added five goals, while keeper Brinley Biesinger has posted one clean sheet. Salem Hills has scored 1.4 gpg while conceding 1.7 gpg.

The winner of this matchup will advance to the quarterfinals to face the winner of Olympus vs. Timpview.

After pulling off a first-round upset, No. 21 seed Springville will attempt to continue their playoff run against No. 5 seed Kearns in the second round of the Class 5A girls soccer playoffs on Tuesday.

Springville (7-11) stunned No. 12 Skyline 3-1 in the first round, with freshman Preston Kunhz scoring her first two goals of the season.

Mattie Neves leads the Red Devils’ attack with 13 goals and nine assists, while Claire Kirby has added six goals and two assists. Springville has averaged 1.4 goals per game while allowing 2.2 goals per game this season.

Kearns (13-2) enters the match on a six-game winning streak, outscoring opponents 34-3 during that span. The Cougars’ high-powered offense is led by Thianna Garcia, who has tallied 17 goals and 13 assists.

Stacy Hernandez has contributed 13 goals and two assists, while Zaiah Menlove has dished out a team-high 15 assists to go along with eight goals. Kearns has scored an impressive 4.8 goals per game while surrendering just 0.9 goals per game.

Long-time rivals, No. 2 seed Brighton and No. 15 seed Alta, will face off for the third time this season in the second round of the Class 5A girls soccer playoffs on Tuesday.

Brighton (15-1) won both previous meetings, including a 3-1 victory on August 20 and a 1-0 win on September 12.

The Bengals have been dominant this season, outscoring opponents 46-16 while posting a 15-1 record. Brighton has averaged 2.9 gpg while allowing just 1.0 gpg.

The Bengals’ attack is led by Paige Christensen, who has scored 13 goals. Oakley Zenger has added eight goals and two assists, while Jane Allen has contributed five goals and three assists. Goalkeeper Lillah Slighting has recorded eight shutouts.

Alta (7-10) advanced to the second round with a thrilling 3-2 overtime victory over Box Elder, thanks to a game-winning goal from Belle Tesch. The Hawks have been inconsistent this season, alternating between wins and losses in their last six games. However, they have shown flashes of brilliance, including a 6-0 win over West on September 24.

Alta has been led by the attacking duo of Natalie Abba and India Pahnke, who have each scored nine goals. Lizzy Cowdell has added six goals and a team-high eight assists. Alta has scored 2.4 gpg while conceding 2.5 gpg this season.

After a dominant 6-1 victory over West in the first round, No. 10 seed East will look to build momentum as they face No. 7 seed Wasatch in the second round of the Class 5A girls soccer playoffs on Tuesday.

East (8-9) has scored 38 goals while conceding 33 this season, averaging 2.2 gpg and allowing 1.9 gpg. The Leopards’ offense is powered by Addison Feldman, who has scored 14 goals and dished out 11 assists.

Marley Blaylock has added six goals, while Mable Meinhardt has contributed five goals and one assist. Goalkeeper Maizey Miller has posted five clean sheets.

Wasatch (10-5) finished second in Region 7, outscoring opponents 25-18 on the season. The Wasps have averaged 1.7 gpg while allowing 1.2 gpg. Wasatch’s attack is led by Ellie Karl, who has scored 15 goals and added four assists.

Sicily Clark has contributed four goals and a team-high seven assists, while NataLia Wagstaff has tallied three goals and two assists. Goalkeeper Kylie Bishop has recorded three shutouts.

After a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Spanish Fork in the first round, No. 14 seed Cedar Valley will face a tough test against No. 3 seed Maple Mountain in the second round of the Class 5A girls soccer playoffs on Tuesday. This will be the third meeting between these Region 7 rivals this season.

Maple Mountain (12-4) won both previous encounters, including a 2-0 victory on Sept. 5 and a thrilling 1-0 double-overtime win on Oct. 1. The Golden Eagles finished atop Region 7, outscoring opponents 28-19 on the season. Maple Mountain has averaged 1.8 gpg while allowing 1.2 gpg.

The Golden Eagles’ balanced attack is led by Sierra Jacobson, who has tallied six goals and six assists. Vivian Bird has added five goals and three assists, while Kate Yeates has contributed four goals and three assists. Goalkeeper Anya Gulley has recorded 5.5 shutouts.

Cedar Valley (9-9) advanced to the second round thanks to a first-half goal from Danielle Dunn and a shutout performance by goalkeeper Zuri Gray. Dunn leads the Aviators’ offense with 12 goals, while Kelsey Woodbury has added six goals and four assists.

McKenna Myers has been a key playmaker, dishing out a team-high 14 assists. Gray has posted seven clean sheets this season. Cedar Valley has scored 37 goals while conceding 24, averaging 2.1 gpg and allowing 1.3 gpg.

No. 6 seed Northridge is set to host No. 11 seed Bonneville in the second round of the Class 5A girls soccer playoffs on Tuesday. This will be the third meeting between these Region 5 rivals this season.

Northridge (12-5) won the most recent encounter 2-0 on Oct. 1, avenging a 2-1 overtime loss to Bonneville on Sept. 5.

The Knights finished third in Region 5, outscoring opponents 46-21 on the season. Northridge has averaged 2.7 gpg while allowing 1.2 gpg.

The Knights’ attack is led by Sophie Sivulich, who has tallied 19 goals and seven assists. Abby Olsen has added 14 goals and seven assists, while Carson Reiva has contributed four goals and five assists. Goalkeeper Beth Manwill has recorded 7.5 shutouts.

Bonneville (10-7) advanced to the second round with a hard-fought 2-1 overtime victory against Highland. The Lakers have scored 19 goals while conceding 21 this season, averaging 1.1 gpg and allowing 1.2 gpg.

Kambry Dalton leads Bonneville’s offense with eight goals, while Meili Larsen has added five goals and three assists. Liliana Amarillo has been a key playmaker, contributing three goals and four assists. Goalkeeper Lily Atkinson has posted five clean sheets.

This report was compiled with the assistance of ChatGPT.