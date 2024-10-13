Utah Jazz power forward Lauri Markkanen delivers the game puck before a game between the Utah Hockey Club and the Chicago Blackhawks at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024.

This article was first published as the Jazz Insiders newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Friday.

It’s obviously a dream come true for Lauri Markkanen to be an NBA player. Becoming an All-Star in 2023 and then inking an extension worth $238 million this offseason are certainly on the list of dream-like achievements for the Utah Jazz forward.

But the Finnish basketball star grew up with posters of hockey players on his walls and playing hockey for fun with his friends and brothers. So when it started to become a real possibility that Utah could land an NHL team, Markkanen was overjoyed. But nothing could have prepared him for what happened on Tuesday.

As a part of the opening-night festivities for Utah Hockey Club, Markkanen skated out onto the rink carrying the ceremonial puck before handing it off to team owners Ryan and Ashley Smith.

“I felt like a little kid skating out into an NHL arena,” Markkanen said. “I couldn’t even dream about that.”

He was nervous (far more than he ever is before a basketball game), excited, giddy and after his skate around the rink was over, all he wanted was to do it again.

Now that the hoopla of opening night is over, it doesn’t mean that the excitement has dissipated for Markkanen. More than anything, he’s just happy that there’s a hockey team in town because he’s going to be watching as many UHC games as his NBA schedule will allow. That can often be difficult, especially when sharing an arena. But when the Jazz are in town and don’t have a game of their own, it won’t be unusual to see Markkanen at the Delta Center, cheering on UHC.

The excitement was evident leading up to UHC’s opening night. On Monday, following a Jazz preseason game at the Delta Center, Markkanen was already talking about not only how amped he was for the next day, but also for what was in store for the rest of the year and potentially even next offseason.

“By the end of the season, my goal is to teach Keyonte (George) how to skate,” Markkanen said with a laugh. “Next year when he comes to Finland, we’re not going to even touch a basketball.”

While that’s probably a little hyperbolic, it wouldn’t surprise me at all if Markkanen made good on his promise to teach George how to skate and it definitely wouldn’t be a surprise to see photos of the two Jazz players together lacing up skates at some point in the future.

Utah Hockey Club owners Ryan and Ashley Smith are joined by Utah Jazz player Lauri Markkanen at center ice ahead of the club’s inaugural game and season opener against the Chicago Blackhawks at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

New with the Jazz

Related Kyle Filipowski learning how to stay ready for small moments in the NBA

Quote of the week

“I didn’t know he could skate like that. But as I’ve said before, he’s ready for whatever. He can do anything.” — Jordan Clarkson on Lauri Markkanen

From the archives

Extra points

Keyonte George leaves with knee injury in Jazz win over Mavs (Deseret News)

Isaiah Collier needs to adapt to NBA size, and quick (Deseret News)

John Collins returns to his birthplace in Jazz open scrimmage at Hill Air Force Base (Deseret News)

A blast from the past for Lauri Markkanen vs. New Zealand Breakers (Deseret News)

Around the league