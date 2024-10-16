Region 1

Weber 56, Layton 12

Weber (6-4) dominated Layton (4-6) with a decisive 56-12 Reigon 1 victory. Crew Cacciacarne led the Warriors with an impressive performance, throwing five touchdown passes, including a 73-yard bomb to Brock Dean early in the second quarter. Dean was instrumental, adding a 27-yard interception return for a touchdown and catching three more touchdown passes. Dyson Parker contributed with two rushing touchdowns as Weber built a commanding 49-6 lead by halftime. Layton’s only touchdown was in the fourth quarter on a 2-yard pass from Madden Sargent to Malu Lumpkins, the Lancers were unable to recover from the first-half deficit.

Davis 49, Syracuse 10

Davis (7-3) finished third in Region 1 with a commanding 49-10 victory over Syracuse (5-5). Davis quarterback Tradon Bessinger was instrumental, contributing five touchdowns. The Darts’ defense was on full display, highlighted by Juni Moala’s 48-yard interception return for a touchdown early in the third quarter. Syracuse managed to find the end zone only once via a 10-yard pass from Ledger Wight to AJ DeHorney in the third quarter. Overall, Davis dominated both offensively and defensively.

Farmington 21, Fremont 14

Farmington (5-5) will share the Region 1 title with Fremont (7-3) after the Phoenix defeated the Silverwolves 21-14 on Wednesday.Farmington’s Afu Fiefia made a crucial contribution, returning an interception 41 yards for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter to take the 21-7 lead. Farmington initially took the lead in the first quarter with Travis Hoopes’ 9-yard run and extended it in the third quarter with Hoopes catching a 3-yard pass from Will Peterson. Fremont’s Salesi Moa caught two touchdown passes from Manase Tuatagaloa but it wasn’t enough to overcome Farmington’s timely scores.

Related Big plays on defense help Farmington claim shocking Region 1 title

Region 3

Lone Peak 35, Westlake 13

Lone Peak (8-2) secured a dominant 35-13 victory over Westlake (2-8), finishing second in Region 3. The Knights set the tone early with Landan Goff’s 17-yard interception return for a touchdown in the first quarter and never looked back. Tallan Flinders electrified with a 98-yard kickoff return in the second quarter, helping build a comfortable lead. In the fourth quarter, Anthon Grimmer’s 36-yard punt return for a touchdown cemented the Knights’ commanding performance. Westlake’s lone bright moment came late in the fourth with Nusi Taumoepeau’s 3-yard touchdown run.

Lehi 38, Pleasant Grove 7

Lehi (7-2) secured a decisive 38-7 victory over Pleasant Grove (1-9) in their 61st meeting since 1930. Lehi took control early, with Devaughn Eka’s 61-yard touchdown run and Mays Madsen’s 8-yard touchdown reception setting the pace in the first quarter. Madsen was a standout performer, hauling in two more touchdown passes from Jett Niu in the second quarter, including a 59-yard strike, as the Pioneers surged to a 35-0 halftime lead. Pleasant Grove managed their only score in the third quarter with a 1-yard run by Wade Christiansen. Lehi capped the scoring with a 42-yard field goal by Gavin Fenn in the fourth quarter. The Pioneers’ defense stifled the Vikings, preventing any further comeback attempts.

Skyridge 45, American Fork 24

Skyridge (8-2) clinched the Region 3 title with a decisive 45-24 victory over American Fork (4-6). Skyridge took control early, leading 23-17 at halftime, and continued to build their advantage in the second half. Kaneal Sweetwyne connected with Hunter Sheffield on a 27-yard pass in the third quarter, extending their lead. Zaeden Selu played a significant role with three rushing touchdowns. American Fork’s Cade Wilkinson scored on two occasions, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Skyridge’s potent offense. The win marked the Falcon’s first outright region title since 2018.

Region 5

Viewmont 42, Clearfield 21

Viewmont (6-3) dominated the Region 5 matchup with a 42-21 victory over Clearfield (1-8). The Vikings jumped out to a commanding lead, scoring 21 points in the first quarter, highlighted by a 52-yard touchdown pass from Jordan Jones to Drez Jensen. Viewmont’s offense was relentless, with Titan Longson tossing three touchdown passes, including a pair in the second quarter to further stretch their lead. Clearfield found the end zone twice in the second quarter thanks to Jordan Tovey’s rushing efforts but could not maintain the momentum. Despite a late touchdown run by Sean Brant in the fourth quarter, Clearfield couldn’t close the gap as the Vikings’ defense held firm. Viewmont added one more touchdown in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

Box Elder 30, Bonneville 28

In a closely contested Region 5 matchup, Box Elder (5-6) edged out Bonneville (3-8) with a narrow 30-28 victory, marking their 56th meeting. Box Elder’s Korbin Jeppesen kicked a decisive 39-yard field goal with just over two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter to secure the win. Bonneville held a short-lived lead at halftime, rallying from a first-quarter deficit with Ashton Spackman catching three touchdown passes from Cole Lueders, including a 59-yarder early in the third quarter. However, Box Elder’s Carter Buchanan proved vital with a pair of touchdown receptions and a rushing touchdown. The Bees’ balanced attack overcame Bonneville’s defensive efforts, allowing them to claim the rivalry game on the road.

Roy 21, Northridge 14

Roy (9-1) rallied to secure a 21-14 victory over Northridge (6-4) in a pivotal Region 5 clash, clinching at least a share of the first place. Roy’s comeback was fueled by Logan Cella’s strong performance, as he scored two 2-yard touchdown runs in the second half. Dru Gardner’s 25-yard touchdown pass to Robert Young late in the second quarter brought the Royals back into contention after trailing. Northridge took an early 14-0 lead, with Andrew Ortiz scoring twice in the first half, but was held scoreless in the second half. Roy’s defense stepped up big in the latter periods to seal the victory.

Region 6

East 40, Highland 28

East (5-5) continued its dominance in the long-standing rivalry with Highland (3-6), claiming a sixth straight victory with a 40-28 win in a Region 6 showdown. The Leopards broke open a tied first quarter with a crucial 16-point third quarter, highlighted by Marcus Loertscher’s back-to-back punt return touchdowns of 60 and 70 yards. Highland tried to rally in the fourth quarter, closing the gap with an 80-yard touchdown pass from Manasa Pela to Charlie McConkie with just under three minutes left, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the deficit. Nasio Otukolo sealed the win for East with a 48-yard touchdown run with 2:43 remaining. Highland’s Manasa Pela accounted for three touchdowns, but the Rams couldn’t capitalize on his efforts.

Brighton 7, West 6

Brighton (9-1) edged out West (5-5) in a tightly contested defensive showdown, securing a 7-6 victory in Region 6. The game’s only offensive score came with 59 seconds left in the second quarter, when Brighton’s Mason Haertel broke free for a 71-yard touchdown run. West’s lone score occurred earlier in the second quarter at 7:29, as Chachi Pan intercepted a pass and returned it 18 yards for a touchdown. Despite Pan’s defensive heroics, both offenses were stifled throughout the game, and neither team could find the end zone in the second half. Brighton’s stout defensive effort held firm, preserving their slim lead for the win.

Region 7

Timpview 35, Orem 21

Timpview (6-2) secured the Region 7 championship with a 35-21 victory over Orem (8-2) on Friday night. Timpview took control early, with Taani Makasini’s 84-yard touchdown reception and Aisa Galea’I’s 3-yard scoring run sparking a 21-7 halftime lead. Although Orem’s Ryker Mikkelsen narrowed the gap with a 1-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter, Timpview responded decisively in the final quarter. Aisa Galea’I added a 13-yard touchdown run, and Zedekiah Anahu-Ambrosio caught a 21-yard pass from Soakai Aston to seal the win. Orem’s Kai Wesley managed a 14-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to mount a comeback.

1 of 47 Orem and Timpview play at Orem on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024. Timpview won 35-21. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 2 of 47 Orem and Timpview play at Orem on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024. Timpview won 35-21. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 3 of 47 Orem and Timpview play at Orem on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024. Timpview won 35-21. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 4 of 47 Orem and Timpview play at Orem on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024. Timpview won 35-21. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 5 of 47 Orem and Timpview play at Orem on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024. Timpview won 35-21. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 6 of 47 Orem and Timpview play at Orem on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024. Timpview won 35-21. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 7 of 47 Orem and Timpview play at Orem on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024. Timpview won 35-21. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 8 of 47 Orem and Timpview play at Orem on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024. Timpview won 35-21. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 9 of 47 Orem and Timpview play at Orem on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024. Timpview won 35-21. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 10 of 47 Orem and Timpview play at Orem on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024. Timpview won 35-21. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 11 of 47 Orem and Timpview play at Orem on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024. Timpview won 35-21. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 12 of 47 Timpview’s Dennis Tua'one runs in for a touchdown after catching an underthrown ball as Orem and Timpview play at Orem on Wednesday Oct. 16, 2024. Timpview won 35-21. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 13 of 47 Orem and Timpview play at Orem on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024. Timpview won 35-21. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 14 of 47 Orem and Timpview play at Orem on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024. Timpview won 35-21. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 15 of 47 Orem and Timpview play at Orem on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024. Timpview won 35-21. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 16 of 47 Orem and Timpview play at Orem on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024. Timpview won 35-21. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 17 of 47 Orem and Timpview play at Orem on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024. Timpview won 35-21. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 18 of 47 Orem and Timpview play at Orem on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024. Timpview won 35-21. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 19 of 47 Orem and Timpview play at Orem on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024. Timpview won 35-21. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 20 of 47 Orem and Timpview play at Orem on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024. Timpview won 35-21. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 21 of 47 Orem and Timpview play at Orem on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024. Timpview won 35-21. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 22 of 47 Orem and Timpview play at Orem on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024. Timpview won 35-21. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 23 of 47 Orem and Timpview play at Orem on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024. Timpview won 35-21. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 24 of 47 Orem and Timpview play at Orem on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024. Timpview won 35-21. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 25 of 47 Orem and Timpview play at Orem on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024. Timpview won 35-21. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 26 of 47 Orem and Timpview play at Orem on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024. Timpview won 35-21. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 27 of 47 Orem and Timpview play at Orem on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024. Timpview won 35-21. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 28 of 47 Timpview’s Jaron Pula makes a one-handed catch while Orem’s Will Rasmussen defends as they play at Orem on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024. Timpview won 35-21. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 29 of 47 Orem and Timpview play at Orem on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024. Timpview won 35-21. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 30 of 47 Orem and Timpview play at Orem on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024. Timpview won 35-21. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 31 of 47 Orem and Timpview play at Orem on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024. Timpview won 35-21. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 32 of 47 Orem and Timpview play at Orem on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024. Timpview won 35-21. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 33 of 47 Timpview’s Aisa Galea’I drags a pair of Orem tacklers as they play at Orem on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024. Timpview won 35-21. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 34 of 47 Orem and Timpview play at Orem on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024. Timpview won 35-21. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 35 of 47 Orem’s Beck Coy and Will Rasmussen try to defend Timpview’s Jaron Pula as he makes a catch downfield as they play at Orem on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024. Timpview won 35-21. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 36 of 47 Orem and Timpview play at Orem on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024. Timpview won 35-21. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 37 of 47 Orem and Timpview play at Orem on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024. Timpview won 35-21. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 38 of 47 Orem and Timpview play at Orem on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024. Timpview won 35-21. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 39 of 47 Orem and Timpview play at Orem on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024. Timpview won 35-21. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 40 of 47 Orem and Timpview play at Orem on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024. Timpview won 35-21. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 41 of 47 Orem and Timpview play at Orem on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024. Timpview won 35-21. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 42 of 47 Orem and Timpview play at Orem on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024. Timpview won 35-21. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 43 of 47 Orem and Timpview play at Orem on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024. Timpview won 35-21. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 44 of 47 Orem and Timpview play at Orem on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024. Timpview won 35-21. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 45 of 47 Orem and Timpview play at Orem on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024. Timpview won 35-21. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 46 of 47 Orem and Timpview play at Orem on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024. Timpview won 35-21. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 47 of 47 Timpview’s Abraham Ogata and Zedekiah Anahu-Ambrosio celebrate after a touchdown as they play at Orem on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024. Timpview won 35-21. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Region 8

Provo 62, Mountain View 24

Provo (7-2) clinched the Region 8 title with a dominating 62-24 victory over Mountain View (3-7). The Bulldogs exploded offensively in the first half, piling up 55 points, including three touchdown passes from Gehrig Orchard. Oliver MacKay was instrumental, scoring three times, including a standout 62-yard run early in the game. Despite a fourth-quarter push from Mountain View with two touchdowns, the Bruins couldn’t close the gap. Provo effectively secured their regional championship before the half with a commanding 34-point second quarter.

Uintah 41, Payson 28

Uintah (7-3) celebrated its most successful season since 2001 with a decisive 41-28 victory over Payson (1-9) in a Region 8 matchup. Uintah’s Dace O’Bagy led the charge with three rushing touchdowns, including a pivotal 45-yard score in the second quarter that gave the Utes a 21-7 lead before halftime. Despite an attempt to rally from Payson, highlighted by two fourth-quarter touchdown passes, Uintah maintained control throughout. JD Pickup added a six-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, further securing the Utes’ advantage. This win solidifies Uintah’s remarkable season, marking their seventh win, a record for the team since the early 2000s.

Spanish Fork 63, Timpanogos 21

Spanish Fork (8-2) powered past Timpanogos (6-4) in a dominant 63-21 Region 8 victory. The Dons built an insurmountable lead with an explosive second quarter, scoring 34 points, highlighted by Kaden Vest’s two rushing touchdowns and Bronson Kalauli’s 35-yard touchdown reception from Brock Jacobson. Vest was a standout with multiple scoring runs, including a 51-yard dash early in the game. Timpanogos managed to find the end zone in each half, with Logan Holloway scoring a 44-yard rushing touchdown late in the fourth quarter. Kal Roberts added to Spanish Fork’s defensive prowess with a 72-yard interception return touchdown in the third quarter, sealing the comprehensive win.

Region 9

Snow Canyon 21, Pine View 16

Snow Canyon (3-7) edged out a tight 21-16 victory over Pine View (4-5) in their Region 9 clash, securing their third win of the season. The Warriors were propelled by a standout defensive play from Cael Esplin, who returned an interception 80 yards for a touchdown late in the second quarter, giving Snow Canyon their first lead of the game. Brody Lounsbury connected with JT Westbrook for a 43-yard touchdown pass early in the third quarter to extend Snow Canyon’s advantage. Pine View’s Maka Fiefia scored two rushing touchdowns, including a 15-yard run early in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough to complete the comeback. The victory narrowed Pine View’s series lead to 20-13 in their 33rd meeting.

Crimson Cliffs 21, Dixie 20

Crimson Cliffs (7-2) narrowly edged Dixie (3-5) with a 21-20 victory, thanks to a decisive touchdown in the fourth quarter. Malakai Alofipo was pivotal for the Mustangs, catching a 40-yard pass from Ryder Sherratt to tie the game in the second quarter and later catching another 40-yard touchdown pass, this time from himself, with 10:55 left in the fourth quarter for the lead. Dixie’s Ran Sawyer put up an impressive performance with two 35-yard touchdown runs, the last of which gave the Flyers a brief 20-14 lead in the third quarter. Despite Dixie’s strong ground game, Crimson Cliffs’ aerial attack proved too much to handle. The Flyers managed to hold the Mustangs scoreless in the third quarter but were unable to capitalize further in the final period.

Desert Hills 43, Cedar City 17

Desert Hills (5-3) dominated Cedar City (4-5) with a commanding 43-17 victory in nonregion play. Tytan Mason led the charge for Desert Hills, scoring three touchdowns, including a 65-yard run and a pair of touchdown catches from Gerritt Grondel in the first half. Grondel connected with Cyrus Polu for a 78-yard touchdown pass as the Thunder surged to a 29-10 halftime lead. Cedar City’s offense was highlighted by Krew Giles’ 26-yard touchdown reception from Jackson Mann and Caleb Paule’s 3-yard scoring run, but they struggled to keep pace. Isaac Andresen capped the night with a 4-yard rushing touchdown with 5:01 left, sealing the Thunder’s fifth win of the season.

Region 10

Murray 58, Cottonwood 20

Murray (5-4) cruised to a decisive 58-20 victory over Cottonwood in a Region 10 matchup, extending their series lead to 11-9. The Spartans were led by Sam Pehrson, who scored three rushing touchdowns, including a 15-yard dash in the fourth quarter. Murray set a state record for field goals in a season, with Dillon Curtis nailing a 55-yard field goal in the fourth quarter. Evan Talbot contributed with two touchdown receptions from Phil Holland, including a 56-yard strike just before halftime. Cottonwood’s Bo Smith was a bright spot for the Colts, catching three touchdown passes from Malcolm Mundy. Murray’s dominant second quarter, where they scored 28 points, was pivotal in building their unassailable lead.

Stansbury 56, Tooele 21

Stansbury (6-3) dominated the Battle for the Boot with a commanding 56-21 victory over Tooele (4-5). Stansbury’s offense was relentless, highlighted by a standout third quarter where Noah Syphus and Mikha Salahuddin each scored long touchdown runs of 73 yards. Quarterback Coleman Dearden played a pivotal role, connecting on touchdown passes to Grizzell Mason, Carter Petersen, and Boston Rowley. Tooele managed to put points on the board with Gus Pater’s second-quarter run and two fourth-quarter touchdowns, including a 7-yard run by Mavrik Chlarson. Stansbury’s Mikha Salahuddin sealed the game with a 97-yard kick return in the fourth quarter, showcasing the Stallions’ ability to score from anywhere on the field.

Region 11

Green Canyon 31, Sky View 28

Green Canyon (6-2) edged Sky View (6-3) in a tight Region 11 contest, securing a 31-28 victory. The Wolves’ Tanner Holt kicked a decisive 24-yard field goal with 5:39 left in the fourth quarter to give Green Canyon the lead for good. Sky View’s Jack Clark had tied the game at 28 with a 1-yard rushing touchdown at 2:16 in the fourth quarter, following a back-and-forth scoring exchange. Green Canyon’s Payton Wilson threw two touchdown passes, including a 7-yard strike to Hayden Schramm in the third quarter. Liam Guthrie was a standout for the Bobcats with two 40-yard touchdown receptions, but they couldn’t overcome Green Canyon’s balanced attack.

Ridgeline 45, West Field 7

Ridgeline (9-0) cruised to a dominant 45-7 victory over West Field (1-8) to secure their second undefeated season in school history, the first since 2021. Ridgeline established control early, surging to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter with a 10-yard touchdown run by JT White and a 25-yard touchdown pass from Nate Dahle to Hunter Knighton. The RiverHawks extended their lead with a 24-point outburst in the second quarter, highlighted by Dahle’s 23-yard touchdown run and a 5-yard touchdown pass to White. West Field managed to get on the scoreboard with a 23-yard touchdown pass from Tyce Abbott to Boston Kap late in the fourth quarter, but it was too little, too late. Kaden Wiser capped off Ridgeline’s scoring with an 8-yard touchdown run in the final quarter.

3A South

Richfield 35, North Sanpete 0

Richfield (10-0) clinched its sixth undefeated season in school history and second consecutive unbeaten season with a commanding 35-0 victory over North Sanpete (3-7). The Wildcats dominated from start to finish, with Griffin Wayman leading the charge. Wayman threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Malik Fautin late in the first quarter and added a 1-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth. Fautin also connected with Wayman for a 40-yard score in the second quarter. Gage Yardley contributed significantly with an 80-yard rushing touchdown early in the third quarter and a 10-yard run in the second. Richfield secured its 23rd straight win, showcasing a strong defensive performance that stifled the Hawks throughout the match.

Nonregion

Hurricane 32, San Juan 28

Hurricane (3-6) rallied for a thrilling 32-28 nonregion victory over San Juan (8-1), capped by a decisive 13-yard touchdown pass from Dylan Gabriel to CJ Trump with 8:22 remaining in the fourth quarter. Despite an early 14-point deficit, the Tigers scored 19 unanswered points, ignited by Austyn McRoberts’ electrifying 80-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter. McRoberts also showcased his defensive skills with a pivotal 25-yard interception return for a touchdown in the third. San Juan’s Jagger Nieves was relentless, rushing for three touchdowns, but the Broncos could not fend off Hurricane’s relentless comeback. Gabriel’s precision passing was crucial to the Tigers’ success, overcoming a strong team in the Broncos.

Park City 17, Springville 14

Tanner Pidwell delivered in overtime with a 25-yard field goal, lifting Park City (9-1) to a narrow 17-14 victory over Springville (5-5) in nonregion play. Springville initially grabbed the lead with Lisiate Valeti’s 15-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Park City’s Elijah Warner responded with a pair of short runs to score, once in the second quarter and again late in the fourth, leveling the game. Valeti added another touchdown in the third quarter to give the Red Devils the lead, but it was short-lived as Warner’s 2-yard run equalized the game. Park City’s defense then held firm in overtime, setting the stage for Pidwell’s game-winning kick.

Cedar Valley 23, Alta 17

Cedar Valley (3-7) edged out a victory over Alta (4-6) with a 23-17 win, marked by a balanced attack in a nonregion matchup. Ayden Law’s dynamic performance for the Aviators was key, including a 44-yard touchdown reception from Landon Johnson in the second quarter and a 26-yard touchdown run early in the fourth to give Cedar Valley a crucial lead. Alta briefly tied the game in the first quarter with a 6-yard touchdown pass from Tucker Brown to Evan Morton, and took a lead with Jack McAllister’s 28-yard field goal in the second quarter. However, Law’s plays helped Cedar Valley to secure their second win of the season. Alta’s late fourth-quarter 4-yard touchdown run by Nolan Lohness wasn’t enough to bridge the gap.