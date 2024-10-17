The Utah Utes are greeted as they run onto the field during the season opener at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.

One of the top high school football players in the state of Utah, and the highest-rated player in the University of Utah’s 2025 class, has decommitted from the program.

Four-star Spanish Fork High offensive lineman Aaron Dunn originally committed to Utah back in August, choosing the Utes over Oregon and USC, but reopened his recruitment Thursday. There will be plenty of suitors for the 6-foot-8, 290-pound prospect, who is ranked as the No. 2 player from the state of Utah by 247Sports.

Not only did Dunn star for the Dons on the gridiron, but he also earned a Deseret News 5A All-State honorable mention on the hardwood, where he averaged 17.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game last season. His athleticism at his size is part of the reason that Dunn has been so coveted during his recruiting process.

Less than two months away from early signing day, this is a big loss for the Utes, who now only have one 247Sports composite four-star commit in the class — Las Vegas linebacker Christian Thatcher — and are currently No. 11 out of 16 Big 12 teams in the 247Sports recruiting rankings.