Region 5

Bountiful 38, Woods Cross 7

Bountiful (8-1) claimed a share of the Region 5 championship with a decisive 38-7 victory over Woods Cross (6-3). Siaki Fekitoa led the way for the Redhawks, scoring on runs of 24 and 38 yards in the second and fourth quarters, respectively. Bountiful’s defense stifled Woods Cross, holding the Wildcats scoreless in three quarters after a single 35-yard touchdown run by Viliami Tapa’atoutai early in the second quarter. Emerson Geilman added touchdown runs of 1 and 6 yards, while Landon Zayas contributed a 37-yard field goal to open the scoring. This win marks Bountiful’s sixth consecutive victory as they tied with Roy for the Region 5 title.

Region 11

Bear River 50, Logan 8

Bear River (2-7) overpowered Logan (2-7) with a dominant 50-8 victory, marking a lopsided contest in their 91st meeting. Bear River’s offense exploded in the second half, with Glaiden Behrens securing two touchdown receptions from Jaxson Theurer in the third quarter, including a 68-yard strike. The Bears’ defense also made crucial plays, with Tydon Jones returning an interception 61 yards for a score in the first quarter. The game was capped off by Sampson Durfee’s 62-yard touchdown reception from Preston Wilkinson with just seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. Logan’s sole score came early in the first quarter with a 5-yard touchdown pass from Easton Favero to Nate McAllister.

3A North

Ogden 56, Ben Lomond 8

Ogden (6-3) dominated Ben Lomond in a 56-8 victory in their Region 3A North matchup, marking the 77th meeting of the Battle for the Iron Horse. The Tigers set the tone early with a 36-point first quarter, beginning with Cy Arnold’s 13-yard touchdown run less than a minute into the game. Synic Harvey’s 48-yard punt return extended Ogden’s lead, and Vinnie Apadaca connected with Nash Bockwoldt for a 55-yard touchdown pass to close the quarter. Ogden’s defense contributed with Keen Crowther’s 21-yard interception return for a score. Ben Lomond (0-10) managed only a solitary late touchdown run by Eddy Zavala in the fourth quarter. The Tigers’ decisive win continues their storied regional dominance over the Scots.

Grantsville 21, Juan Diego 7

Grantsville (7-2) clinched a 21-7 victory over Juan Diego (5-4) in a 3A North matchup. The Cowboys set the tone early with Jayden Atkinson’s 1-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Atkinson continued to be the offensive standout, adding a 3-yard touchdown in the third quarter and a 5-yard run with just 1:42 left in the game. Juan Diego managed to find the end zone in the fourth quarter, courtesy of a 58-yard sprint by Hayden Mezenen, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Grantsville’s lead. The Cowboys’ defense held the Soaring Eagle scoreless through the first three quarters, ensuring their team’s seventh win of the season.

Morgan 69, Union 0

Morgan (9-0) overwhelmed Union (2-7) with a 69-0 victory in a dominant Region 3A North matchup, securing their 10th undefeated regular season. The Trojans set the tone early, scoring 34 points in the first quarter, including a 24-yard fumble recovery touchdown by Luke Bauerle and a 20-yard interception return by Tate Steele. Morgan’s offense was relentless, highlighted by three touchdown passes from Beck Sheffield to Boston Zack, with distances of 11, 25, and 10 yards. Lincoln Gilson contributed with two rushing touchdowns and a 60-yard punt return for another score just before halftime. The Trojans’ defense was impenetrable, holding the Cougars scoreless throughout the game.

3A South

Canyon View 56, Carbon 14

Canyon View (4-5) dominated Carbon (3-6) with a 56-14 victory in a 3A South matchup that concluded at the end of the third quarter due to lightning. The Falcons established early control, leading 28-7 after the first quarter, with significant contributions from Asher Slack, who scored on runs of 12 and 17 yards. Trenton Ludlow added to the tally with a 2-yard touchdown pass and a 9-yard touchdown run. Brexden Roundy and Ryder Miller also found the end zone with rushing touchdowns. Carbon’s Anthony Wilson and Maddux Wilson managed to score for the Dinos, but Canyon View’s powerful offense proved too much.

Juab 38, Manti 29

Juab (5-4) secured a hard-fought victory over Manti (7-2) in a 3A South matchup, winning 38-29. The Wasps sealed the game with a crucial 1-yard touchdown run by Brock Richards with 1:41 left in the fourth quarter. Richards, instrumental throughout the game, also scored on runs of 1 yard and 21 yards earlier. Manti started strong, with Ty Pringle connecting on a 46-yard touchdown pass from Maison Starkweather in the first quarter and added a 27-yard score in the third. Juab’s Ethan Roundy contributed significantly, adding a 36-yard field goal and five extra points.

2A South

South Sevier 37, Grand 6

In a decisive 2A South region matchup, South Sevier (4-5) dominated Grand (1-8) with a 37-6 victory on Thursday night. The Rams built an early lead, scoring 21 points in the first quarter, including a 52-yard touchdown pass from Kanyon Okerlund to Hudson Flinders. Okerlund delivered again in the second quarter, connecting with Boston Palmer for a 2-yard touchdown pass, extending their lead. Grand’s lone score came in the third quarter with a 4-yard run by Kaden Swasey. In the fourth, South Sevier’s Bridger Bradshaw sealed the victory with a 42-yard interception return for a touchdown. It was a commanding defensive and offensive display by the Rams, highlighting their potent offense and opportunistic defense.

1A North

North Summit 35, Duchesne 15

North Summit (9-0) capped off an undefeated season with a decisive 35-15 victory over Duchesne (5-4) in a 1A North matchup. The Braves jumped out to a commanding 21-0 lead in the first quarter, highlighted by a 47-yard touchdown run by McKade Nelson and a 7-yard touchdown pass from Jake Smith to Austin Aven. Smith was instrumental in expanding the lead, adding a 63-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Although Duchesne’s Jeshaun Johnson caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from Nashden Goodliffe late in the fourth quarter, it wasn’t enough to close the gap. North Summit’s Jake Smith also secured a 4-yard touchdown run in the final quarter to seal the win. This marks North Summit’s sixth undefeated season in school history and their first since 2007.

1A South

Beaver 21, Enterprise 0

Beaver (8-1) secured a dominant 21-0 victory over Enterprise (2-6) in a 1A South region matchup cut short due to lightning at halftime. Bodie Wheatley led the Beavers’ offense with a 1-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter and a 3-yard touchdown pass to Reagan Bradshaw with just seven seconds left in the second quarter. Davin Orton added a 5-yard touchdown run, reinforcing Beaver’s control of the game. Enterprise’s offense was stifled throughout, unable to put any points on the board. The Beavers’ defense ensured a shutout, contributing to their impressive season record.