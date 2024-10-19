Mike Gundy may have suffered a
stunning defeat to BYU Friday night, but the veteran head coach couldn’t deny being impressed by what he saw at LaVell Edwards Stadium.
“They know how to do a game-day atmosphere, I’ll give them credit,” Gundy told reporters following his team’s 38-35 loss. “They do it great. (BYU) is a great addition to our conference. They made a very, very good game-day environment.
“Their student section, they do a great job. They did a great job with the (drone) show, it was really impressive. But I thought our guys handled (the road environment) really well.”
Special Collector's Issue: "1984: The Year BYU was Second to None"
Get an inclusive look inside BYU Football's 1984 National Championship season.
Now in his 20th season at the helm of the Cowboys, Gundy had never coached a game in Provo prior to Friday.
His Oklahoma State squad appeared to have conquered the Cougars, only for Jake Retzlaff to connect with Darius Lassiter for a go-ahead, 35-yard touchdown with 10 seconds remaining to preserve BYU’s unbeaten status and hand Gundy a fourth-consecutive Big 12 loss.
“(Retzlaff) hit a guy (with a pass) and we missed three or four tackles, and (Lassiter) scored a touchdown,” Gundy said of the Cougars’ late miracle. “I wish we would have got him down, but the quarterback made a couple plays. He’s a good player.”
Gundy also offered some kind words for BYU head coach Kalani Sitake, who he had chatted with on the field for more than 10 minutes during pregame warmups.
“He and I are good friends, I have a lot of respect for him and his family,” Gundy said of Sitake. “He and I have good conversations, we enjoy having a professional relationship. We’re able to spend time together in the offseason ... I have a lot of respect for him and for BYU football.”
Though BYU is 7-0 and a legitimate contender for the Big 12 crown, Gundy believes the league’s entropy has made the championship race much more complex, but also that the conference’s future is as bright as ever.
“I’ve said it for a couple years, I’ve said it this summer and I’ll say it again: any team in this league is vulnerable any day,” Gundy said. “There are guys in this conference that know how to coach football. There are players in this conference that know how to play. Based on how the ball bounces and a turnover or two, just about anybody can beat anybody.
“... The teams that we have brought into our conference have made the Big 12 a really, really good conference. I am excited for the long-term future of this league with the new teams we brought in.”
Brigham Young Cougars defensive players work to bring down Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Rodney Fields Jr. (20) as BYU and Oklahoma State play in Provo at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Friday Oct. 18, 2024. BYU won 38-35. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Keelan Marion (17) tries to get into the end zone as BYU and Oklahoma State play in Provo at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Friday Oct. 18, 2024. BYU won 38-35. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Parker Robertson (8) is attended to by training staff as BYU and Oklahoma State play in Provo at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Friday Oct. 18, 2024. BYU won 38-35. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Brigham Young Cougars cornerback Marque Collins (2) defends Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Talyn Shettron (2) as BYU and Oklahoma State play in Provo at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Friday Oct. 18, 2024. BYU won 38-35. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Brigham Young Cougars safety Tommy Prassas (22) makes an interception as BYU and Oklahoma State play in Provo at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Friday Oct. 18, 2024. BYU won 38-35. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Alan Bowman (7) dives for the endzone as BYU and Oklahoma State play in Provo at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Friday Oct. 18, 2024. BYU won 38-35. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling (1) reaches out for the ball that is just out of reach as Brigham Young Cougars cornerback Evan Johnson (21) defends as BYU and Oklahoma State play in Provo at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Friday Oct. 18, 2024. BYU won 38-35. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News A Polynesian fire dancer performs between the third and fourth quarters as BYU and Oklahoma State play in Provo at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Friday Oct. 18, 2024. BYU won 38-35. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News A Polynesian fire dancer performs between the third and fourth quarters as BYU and Oklahoma State play in Provo at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Friday Oct. 18, 2024. BYU won 38-35. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Brigham Young Cougars linebacker Isaiah Glasker (16) and Brigham Young Cougars safety Crew Wakley (7) make a tackle on Oklahoma State Cowboys tight end Josh Ford (40) as BYU and Oklahoma State play in Provo at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Friday Oct. 18, 2024. BYU won 38-35. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Alan Bowman (7) celebrates after the Cowboys scored a touchdown as they and BYU play in Provo at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Friday Oct. 18, 2024. BYU won 38-35. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Brennan Presley (80) celebrates after scoring a touchdown as they and BYU play in Provo at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Friday Oct. 18, 2024. BYU won 38-35. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) just gets the ball away ahead of Oklahoma State Cowboys nose tackle Iman Oates (99) hitting him as BYU and Oklahoma State play in Provo at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Friday Oct. 18, 2024. BYU won 38-35. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Chase Roberts (2) makes a catch with Oklahoma State Cowboys cornerback Korie Black (2) as BYU and Oklahoma State play in Provo at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Friday Oct. 18, 2024. BYU won 38-35. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) runs just ahead of Oklahoma State Cowboys cornerback Korie Black (2) as he gets away for a big gain late in the fourth quarter as BYU and Oklahoma State play in Provo at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Friday Oct. 18, 2024. BYU won 38-35. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Fans cheer as BYU and Oklahoma State play in Provo at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Friday Oct. 18, 2024. BYU won 38-35. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Brigham Young Cougars safety Micah Harper (1) defends Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling (1) as the ball passes them both as BYU and Oklahoma State play in Provo at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Friday Oct. 18, 2024. BYU won 38-35. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake yells out instructions as BYU and Oklahoma State play in Provo at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Friday Oct. 18, 2024. BYU won 38-35. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Brigham Young Cougars cornerback Jakob Robinson (0) makes the game sealing tackle on Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Rashod Owens (10) giving BYU the win over Oklahoma State in Provo at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Friday Oct. 18, 2024. BYU won 38-35. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Brigham Young Cougars safety Ethan Slade (26) celebrates with fans as BYU defeats Oklahoma State in Provo at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Friday Oct. 18, 2024. BYU won 38-35. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News BYU and Oklahoma State play in Provo at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Friday Oct. 18, 2024. BYU won 38-35. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Darius Lassiter (5) jumps into the end zone giving the Cougars the lead as BYU and Oklahoma State play in Provo at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Friday Oct. 18, 2024. BYU won 38-35. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News BYU linebacker Jack Kelly (17) tries to hit Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Rodney Fields Jr. (20) as BYU and Oklahoma State play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) looks toward the official as he scores a rushing touchdown as BYU and Oklahoma State play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Garret Rangel (13) dodges a shoestring tackle attempt by BYU safety Micah Harper (1) as BYU and Oklahoma State play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) celebrates after scoring a rushing touchdown as BYU and Oklahoma State play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) scores a rushing touchdown as BYU and Oklahoma State play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News The BYU Cougars run onto the field ahead of their game against Oklahoma State at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News BYU running back Hinckley Ropati (7) is hit by Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Parker Robertson (8) during a run up the middle as BYU and Oklahoma State play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Drones spell out "rise and shout" over the south end zone as BYU and Oklahoma State prepare to play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News BYU tight end Ryner Swanson (80) is hit by Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Parker Robertson (8) as BYU and Oklahoma State play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News BYU wide receiver Darius Lassiter (5) spins away from Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Kobe Hylton (0) as BYU and Oklahoma State play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) heads for the sideline during a long run as BYU and Oklahoma State play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Rashod Owens (10) jumps over BYU safety Faletau Satuala (10) as BYU and Oklahoma State play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News BYU running back LJ Martin (27) changes direction during a run as BYU and Oklahoma State play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News BYU defensive end Isaiah Bagnah (13) knocks down a pass by Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Garret Rangel (13) as BYU and Oklahoma State play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Oklahoma State Cowboys cornerback Cam Smith (3) dislodges the ball from BYU wide receiver Jojo Phillips (13) as BYU and Oklahoma State play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) throws a pass for a long gain as BYU and Oklahoma State play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) is hit by Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Lyrik Rawls (6) as BYU and Oklahoma State play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News BYU running back LJ Martin (27) runs away into the secondary as BYU and Oklahoma State play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News BYU football head coach Kalani Sitake gestures as he talks on a headset as BYU and Oklahoma State play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Students go crazy as the BYU Cougars and head coach Kalani Sitake arrive prior to playing Oklahoma State at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News BYU football head coach Kalani Sitake greets fans as he and his team arrive at the stadium as they prepare to play Oklahoma State at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News BYU and Oklahoma State to play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News BYU football head coach Kalani Sitake waves to the crowd as he and his team arrive prior to playing Oklahoma State at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Students take a selfie just before the Cougars arrive at the stadium as BYU and Oklahoma State prepare to play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Cosmo walks into the stadium with the Cougars as BYU and Oklahoma State prepare to play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News BYU football head coach Kalani Sitake greets fans as he and his team arrive at the stadium as they prepare to play Oklahoma State at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News The BYU Cougars are set to play against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake, waves to the students as he and his team arrive prior to playing Oklahoma State in Provo at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Friday Oct. 18, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Oklahoma State Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy and Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake talk as their teams get warmed up as BYU and Oklahoma State play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News BYU players begin coming onto the field as BYU and Oklahoma State prepare to play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News BYU players gather on the field as BYU and Oklahoma State prepare to play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News BYU kickers begin warming up as BYU and Oklahoma State prepare to play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) warms up prior to BYU and Oklahoma State playing at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News BYU players get warmed up before playing Oklahoma State at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News BYU place kicker Will Ferrin (44) kicks a warmup kick as BYU and Oklahoma State prepare to play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News BYU students hold signs prior to kickoff as BYU and Oklahoma State prepare to play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News The BYU Cougars run onto the field ahead of their game against Oklahoma State at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) looks toward the official as he scores a rushing touchdown as BYU and Oklahoma State play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News BYU linebacker Jack Kelly (17) tries to hit Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Rodney Fields Jr. (20) as BYU and Oklahoma State play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Garret Rangel (13) dodges a shoestring tackle attempt by BYU safety Micah Harper (1) as BYU and Oklahoma State play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) celebrates after scoring a rushing touchdown as BYU and Oklahoma State play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) scores a rushing touchdown as BYU and Oklahoma State play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News BYU running back Hinckley Ropati (7) is hit by Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Parker Robertson (8) during a run up the middle as BYU and Oklahoma State play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Drones spell out "rise and shout" over the south end zone as BYU and Oklahoma State prepare to play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News BYU tight end Ryner Swanson (80) is hit by Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Parker Robertson (8) as BYU and Oklahoma State play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News BYU wide receiver Darius Lassiter (5) spins away from Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Kobe Hylton (0) as BYU and Oklahoma State play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) heads for the sideline during a long run as BYU and Oklahoma State play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Rashod Owens (10) jumps over BYU safety Faletau Satuala (10) as BYU and Oklahoma State play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News BYU running back LJ Martin (27) changes direction during a run as BYU and Oklahoma State play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News BYU defensive end Isaiah Bagnah (13) knocks down a pass by Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Garret Rangel (13) as BYU and Oklahoma State play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Oklahoma State Cowboys cornerback Cam Smith (3) dislodges the ball from BYU wide receiver Jojo Phillips (13) as BYU and Oklahoma State play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) throws a pass for a long gain as BYU and Oklahoma State play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) is hit by Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Lyrik Rawls (6) as BYU and Oklahoma State play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News BYU running back LJ Martin (27) runs away into the secondary as BYU and Oklahoma State play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News BYU football head coach Kalani Sitake gestures as he talks on a headset as BYU and Oklahoma State play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News