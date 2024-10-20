Offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Andy Ludwig watches players during warmups as Utah and Baylor prepare to play at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024.

Following a 13-7 loss to TCU in which Utah’s offense scored just once in 14 drives, Utah offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig has stepped down from his position.

Utah coach Kyle Whittingham announced the news in a statement on Sunday night.

“Assistant coach Andy Ludwig has made the decision to step down from his position with Utah Football,” Whittingham said.

“Andy is the consummate professional and we want to thank him for his complete dedication to our program during his 10 total seasons with us. Coach Ludwig has been instrumental to our success here at Utah and personally, I have a tremendous amount of respect and admiration for Andy as both a coach and a person. We wish him nothing but the best in all of his future endeavors.”

