Following the resignation of offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig, coach Kyle Whittingham announced Monday morning that Mike Bajakian will call the plays for the rest of the season.

Bajakian is in his first season at Utah as an offensive analyst.

Prior to moving to Utah, he was Northwestern’s offensive coordinator from 2020-23 and also spent time as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ quarterbacks coach from 2015-16.

A 28-year coaching veteran, Bajakian has also called plays for Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Tennessee and Boston College.

This season, Bajakian has worked closely with Utah’s quarterbacks, including Isaac Wilson. He’s often the first person Wilson talks to when walking off the field after an offensive series.

This story will be updated.