BYU receiver Darius Lassiter, right, and receiver Jojo Phillips celebrate Lassiter's game-winning touchdown in Provo at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Friday Oct. 18, 2024.

When Darius Lassiter scored his improbable game-winning touchdown late Saturday night to beat Oklahoma State 38-35 and keep No. 11 BYU undefeated (7-0), he did it in front of 50 former Cougars who have seen this kind of magic before.

The 1984 national championship team was back in Provo to be recognized as part of BYU’s commemoration of its 100th season of football. Through it all, only the 1984 squad finished undefeated and ranked No. 1.

To pull that off, the Cougars needed a little magic of their own, including Kyle Morrell’s goal-line tackle against Hawaii. At the time, Morrell’s tackle was sensational, but as the season wore on, it grew in significance and today, 40 years later, it stands among the most iconic plays in BYU history.

Special Collector's Issue: "1984: The Year BYU was Second to None" Get an inclusive look inside BYU Football's 1984 National Championship season. Buy Now

Trailing 12-10 in the fourth quarter, the Warriors faced a third down with the ball just inches from the goal line. As Hawaii quarterback Raphel Cherry took the snap, Morrell leaped over the line of scrimmage and brought him down before he could reach the end zone.

BYU's Kyle Morrell makes a game-saving and season-saving tackle during game at Hawaii during the Cougars' run to the 1984 national championship. | Mark Philbrick, BYU

As a result, Hawaii settled for a field goal to take the lead, but preventing a touchdown had shifted momentum to BYU. Quarterback Robbie Bosco then hit receiver Glen Kozlowski for a 25-yard touchdown with 5:24 to play to win the game 18-13.

“We were all somber and quiet (in the locker room) knowing that we were fortunate to win that game — and we were,” said former BYU running back Kelly Smith. “The play that Kyle made, we were just in awe, and it saved the game. As we kept going, it seemed like every game, there was one or two plays that kept us undefeated.”

BYU’s victory at Hawaii was on Sept. 22. The Cougars still had nine more games to win before they would claim the program’s only national championship. Along the way, they outlasted Wyoming by three, Air Force by five, Utah by 10 and they rallied to beat Michigan 24-17 in the Holiday Bowl.

Morrell’s moment was part of the sauce that turned the season special.

Forty years later, this new group of Cougars are perfect through seven games and Lassiter’s catch on Saturday has all the makings of a “Kyle Morrell moment.” It was big at the time with the potential to become even bigger as BYU takes its show to UCF on Saturday (1:30 p.m. MDT, ESPN) and beyond.

Trailing Oklahoma State 35-31 with 1:13 to play and a pair of timeouts, the Cougars embarked on an eight-play, 75-yard march that was made possible by three “game saving” plays.

First, receiver Chase Roberts reached up and caught an 8-yard pass on fourth-and-7 at the BYU 36. Second, quarterback Jake Retzlaff scrambled for 27 yards to the Cowboys’ 35. Finally, after spiking the ball to stop the clock at 19 seconds, Retzlaff connected with Lassiter for a 35-yard touchdown to win the game 38-35.

Members of the ‘84 team erupted with the rest of the 62,841 fans in stunned joy. Forty years after witnessing the first “Kyle Morrell moment,” they might have seen a second one, minus Morrell. The Bountiful product passed away in 2020, but just as his play will forever be attached to BYU’s championship season, Lassiter’s moment could stick around for a while too.

Special seasons require special plays, and the 2024 Cougars have already seen a slew of them on offense, defense and special teams. Just as with Morrell’s tackle, as grand as it was, the lasting power of Lassiter’s catch will depend on where today’s Cougars go from here.

1 of 77 Brigham Young Cougars defensive players work to bring down Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Rodney Fields Jr. (20) as BYU and Oklahoma State play in Provo at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Friday Oct. 18, 2024. BYU won 38-35. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 2 of 77 Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Keelan Marion (17) tries to get into the end zone as BYU and Oklahoma State play in Provo at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Friday Oct. 18, 2024. BYU won 38-35. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 3 of 77 Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Parker Robertson (8) is attended to by training staff as BYU and Oklahoma State play in Provo at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Friday Oct. 18, 2024. BYU won 38-35. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 4 of 77 Brigham Young Cougars cornerback Marque Collins (2) defends Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Talyn Shettron (2) as BYU and Oklahoma State play in Provo at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Friday Oct. 18, 2024. BYU won 38-35. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 5 of 77 Brigham Young Cougars safety Tommy Prassas (22) makes an interception as BYU and Oklahoma State play in Provo at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Friday Oct. 18, 2024. BYU won 38-35. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 6 of 77 Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Alan Bowman (7) dives for the endzone as BYU and Oklahoma State play in Provo at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Friday Oct. 18, 2024. BYU won 38-35. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 7 of 77 Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling (1) reaches out for the ball that is just out of reach as Brigham Young Cougars cornerback Evan Johnson (21) defends as BYU and Oklahoma State play in Provo at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Friday Oct. 18, 2024. BYU won 38-35. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 8 of 77 A Polynesian fire dancer performs between the third and fourth quarters as BYU and Oklahoma State play in Provo at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Friday Oct. 18, 2024. BYU won 38-35. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 9 of 77 A Polynesian fire dancer performs between the third and fourth quarters as BYU and Oklahoma State play in Provo at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Friday Oct. 18, 2024. BYU won 38-35. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 10 of 77 Brigham Young Cougars linebacker Isaiah Glasker (16) and Brigham Young Cougars safety Crew Wakley (7) make a tackle on Oklahoma State Cowboys tight end Josh Ford (40) as BYU and Oklahoma State play in Provo at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Friday Oct. 18, 2024. BYU won 38-35. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 11 of 77 Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Alan Bowman (7) celebrates after the Cowboys scored a touchdown as they and BYU play in Provo at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Friday Oct. 18, 2024. BYU won 38-35. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 12 of 77 Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Brennan Presley (80) celebrates after scoring a touchdown as they and BYU play in Provo at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Friday Oct. 18, 2024. BYU won 38-35. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 13 of 77 Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) just gets the ball away ahead of Oklahoma State Cowboys nose tackle Iman Oates (99) hitting him as BYU and Oklahoma State play in Provo at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Friday Oct. 18, 2024. BYU won 38-35. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 14 of 77 Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Chase Roberts (2) makes a catch with Oklahoma State Cowboys cornerback Korie Black (2) as BYU and Oklahoma State play in Provo at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Friday Oct. 18, 2024. BYU won 38-35. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 15 of 77 Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) runs just ahead of Oklahoma State Cowboys cornerback Korie Black (2) as he gets away for a big gain late in the fourth quarter as BYU and Oklahoma State play in Provo at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Friday Oct. 18, 2024. BYU won 38-35. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 16 of 77 Fans cheer as BYU and Oklahoma State play in Provo at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Friday Oct. 18, 2024. BYU won 38-35. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 17 of 77 Brigham Young Cougars safety Micah Harper (1) defends Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling (1) as the ball passes them both as BYU and Oklahoma State play in Provo at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Friday Oct. 18, 2024. BYU won 38-35. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 18 of 77 Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake yells out instructions as BYU and Oklahoma State play in Provo at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Friday Oct. 18, 2024. BYU won 38-35. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 19 of 77 Brigham Young Cougars cornerback Jakob Robinson (0) makes the game sealing tackle on Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Rashod Owens (10) giving BYU the win over Oklahoma State in Provo at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Friday Oct. 18, 2024. BYU won 38-35. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 20 of 77 Brigham Young Cougars safety Ethan Slade (26) celebrates with fans as BYU defeats Oklahoma State in Provo at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Friday Oct. 18, 2024. BYU won 38-35. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 21 of 77 BYU and Oklahoma State play in Provo at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Friday Oct. 18, 2024. BYU won 38-35. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 22 of 77 Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Darius Lassiter (5) jumps into the end zone giving the Cougars the lead as BYU and Oklahoma State play in Provo at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Friday Oct. 18, 2024. BYU won 38-35. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 23 of 77 BYU linebacker Jack Kelly (17) tries to hit Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Rodney Fields Jr. (20) as BYU and Oklahoma State play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 24 of 77 BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) looks toward the official as he scores a rushing touchdown as BYU and Oklahoma State play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 25 of 77 Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Garret Rangel (13) dodges a shoestring tackle attempt by BYU safety Micah Harper (1) as BYU and Oklahoma State play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 26 of 77 BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) celebrates after scoring a rushing touchdown as BYU and Oklahoma State play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 27 of 77 BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) scores a rushing touchdown as BYU and Oklahoma State play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 28 of 77 The BYU Cougars run onto the field ahead of their game against Oklahoma State at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 29 of 77 BYU running back Hinckley Ropati (7) is hit by Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Parker Robertson (8) during a run up the middle as BYU and Oklahoma State play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 30 of 77 Drones spell out "rise and shout" over the south end zone as BYU and Oklahoma State prepare to play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 31 of 77 BYU tight end Ryner Swanson (80) is hit by Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Parker Robertson (8) as BYU and Oklahoma State play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 32 of 77 BYU wide receiver Darius Lassiter (5) spins away from Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Kobe Hylton (0) as BYU and Oklahoma State play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 33 of 77 BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) heads for the sideline during a long run as BYU and Oklahoma State play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 34 of 77 Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Rashod Owens (10) jumps over BYU safety Faletau Satuala (10) as BYU and Oklahoma State play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 35 of 77 BYU running back LJ Martin (27) changes direction during a run as BYU and Oklahoma State play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 36 of 77 BYU defensive end Isaiah Bagnah (13) knocks down a pass by Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Garret Rangel (13) as BYU and Oklahoma State play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 37 of 77 Oklahoma State Cowboys cornerback Cam Smith (3) dislodges the ball from BYU wide receiver Jojo Phillips (13) as BYU and Oklahoma State play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 38 of 77 BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) throws a pass for a long gain as BYU and Oklahoma State play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 39 of 77 BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) is hit by Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Lyrik Rawls (6) as BYU and Oklahoma State play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 40 of 77 BYU running back LJ Martin (27) runs away into the secondary as BYU and Oklahoma State play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 41 of 77 BYU football head coach Kalani Sitake gestures as he talks on a headset as BYU and Oklahoma State play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 42 of 77 Students go crazy as the BYU Cougars and head coach Kalani Sitake arrive prior to playing Oklahoma State at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 43 of 77 BYU football head coach Kalani Sitake greets fans as he and his team arrive at the stadium as they prepare to play Oklahoma State at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 44 of 77 BYU and Oklahoma State to play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 45 of 77 BYU football head coach Kalani Sitake waves to the crowd as he and his team arrive prior to playing Oklahoma State at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 46 of 77 Students take a selfie just before the Cougars arrive at the stadium as BYU and Oklahoma State prepare to play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 47 of 77 Cosmo walks into the stadium with the Cougars as BYU and Oklahoma State prepare to play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 48 of 77 BYU football head coach Kalani Sitake greets fans as he and his team arrive at the stadium as they prepare to play Oklahoma State at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 49 of 77 The BYU Cougars are set to play against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 50 of 77 Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake, waves to the students as he and his team arrive prior to playing Oklahoma State in Provo at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Friday Oct. 18, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 51 of 77 Oklahoma State Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy and Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake talk as their teams get warmed up as BYU and Oklahoma State play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 52 of 77 BYU players begin coming onto the field as BYU and Oklahoma State prepare to play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 53 of 77 BYU players gather on the field as BYU and Oklahoma State prepare to play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 54 of 77 BYU kickers begin warming up as BYU and Oklahoma State prepare to play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 55 of 77 BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) warms up prior to BYU and Oklahoma State playing at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 56 of 77 BYU players get warmed up before playing Oklahoma State at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 57 of 77 BYU place kicker Will Ferrin (44) kicks a warmup kick as BYU and Oklahoma State prepare to play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 58 of 77 BYU students hold signs prior to kickoff as BYU and Oklahoma State prepare to play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 59 of 77 The BYU Cougars run onto the field ahead of their game against Oklahoma State at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 60 of 77 BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) looks toward the official as he scores a rushing touchdown as BYU and Oklahoma State play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 61 of 77 BYU linebacker Jack Kelly (17) tries to hit Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Rodney Fields Jr. (20) as BYU and Oklahoma State play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 62 of 77 Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Garret Rangel (13) dodges a shoestring tackle attempt by BYU safety Micah Harper (1) as BYU and Oklahoma State play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 63 of 77 BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) celebrates after scoring a rushing touchdown as BYU and Oklahoma State play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 64 of 77 BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) scores a rushing touchdown as BYU and Oklahoma State play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 65 of 77 BYU running back Hinckley Ropati (7) is hit by Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Parker Robertson (8) during a run up the middle as BYU and Oklahoma State play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 66 of 77 Drones spell out "rise and shout" over the south end zone as BYU and Oklahoma State prepare to play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 67 of 77 BYU tight end Ryner Swanson (80) is hit by Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Parker Robertson (8) as BYU and Oklahoma State play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 68 of 77 BYU wide receiver Darius Lassiter (5) spins away from Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Kobe Hylton (0) as BYU and Oklahoma State play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 69 of 77 BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) heads for the sideline during a long run as BYU and Oklahoma State play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 70 of 77 Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Rashod Owens (10) jumps over BYU safety Faletau Satuala (10) as BYU and Oklahoma State play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 71 of 77 BYU running back LJ Martin (27) changes direction during a run as BYU and Oklahoma State play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 72 of 77 BYU defensive end Isaiah Bagnah (13) knocks down a pass by Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Garret Rangel (13) as BYU and Oklahoma State play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 73 of 77 Oklahoma State Cowboys cornerback Cam Smith (3) dislodges the ball from BYU wide receiver Jojo Phillips (13) as BYU and Oklahoma State play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 74 of 77 BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) throws a pass for a long gain as BYU and Oklahoma State play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 75 of 77 BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) is hit by Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Lyrik Rawls (6) as BYU and Oklahoma State play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 76 of 77 BYU running back LJ Martin (27) runs away into the secondary as BYU and Oklahoma State play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 77 of 77 BYU football head coach Kalani Sitake gestures as he talks on a headset as BYU and Oklahoma State play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Dave McCann is a sportswriter and columnist for the Deseret News and is a play-by-play announcer and show host for BYUtv/ESPN+. He co-hosts “Y’s Guys” at ysguys.com and is the author of the children’s book “C is for Cougar,” available at deseretbook.com.