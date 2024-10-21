About an hour before then-No. 13 BYU’s game against Oklahoma State kicked off last Friday night, BYUtv’s Jason Shepherd posted on social media a tribute that was compiled for the voice of the Cougars, Greg Wrubell, as Friday marked Wrubell’s 300th contest as BYU football’s play-by-play announcer.

The tribute, which is 6 minutes and 29 seconds in length, featured messages from a who’s who in Cougar athletics over the past 23 years since Wrubell became the full-time football play-by-play announcer.

Those messages were alternated with audio of some of Wrubell’s most iconic calls (you know Beck to Harline is included), with the music from Green Day’s emotional anthem “Good Riddance” playing in the background.

Special Collector's Issue: "1984: The Year BYU was Second to None" Get an inclusive look inside BYU Football's 1984 National Championship season. Buy Now

A message from current Cougar center Connor Pay was the first one heard, and other tributes came from athletic communications staff members Brett Pyne and Duff Tittle, as well as current or former broadcast partners of Wrubell, including Riley Nelson, Mark Durrant and Marc Lyons, and longtime BYU women’s soccer coach Jen Rockwood.

Former Cougar football coach Bronco Mendenhall, current athletic director Tom Holmoe and current football coach Kalani Sitake were the final three.

“Hey, Greg, this is Kalani. Thank you for providing amazing commentary and detailed data and research, stuff you’re really good at, to BYU Athletics,” Sitake said.

“Your professionalism and expertise is second to none. We love you and appreciate all you do for us. I think the Voice of the Cougars isn’t a strong enough description for you. Let’s include your energy, joy, passion, excitement and love of BYU Athletics that all of Cougar Nation can connect with. We are so blessed to have you and looking forward to making more memories with you. Love you, bro. Go Cougs.”

The Beck to Harline call came after Sitake’s message, and the tribute ended with the final words from “Good Riddance” — “It’s something unpredictable, but in the end it’s right. I hope you had the time of your life.”

Wrubell quoted Shepherd’s post of the tribute on X, writing, “Surprised and humbled by this--.”

Perhaps it was fitting that Wrubell’s 300th game will surely go down as one of the most memorable in program history, as wide receiver Darius Lassiter caught a touchdown pass from Jake Retzlaff with 10 seconds remaining to preserve the Cougars’ undefeated start to this season.

Wrubell’s call of the moment:

“Second and 10, (Oklahoma State) 35. Nineteen seconds on the clock, 35-31. Jake, in the pocket, throws in a window. Fifteen! Ten! Five! Lassiter gonna get in! Touchdown! Touchdown! Touchdown!”