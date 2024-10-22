The The Utah Hockey Club flag waves in victory as the Utah defeated the Boston Bruins 2-1 in overtime at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday Oct. 19, 2024.

The Utah Hockey Club has released an additional component to its youth hockey program, which it unveiled in September.

The program, which already included the “Hockey 101″ program, will now feature two additional components: youth street hockey leagues and the “Learn to Play” initiative. This is one of many steps Utah HC is taking to help hockey grow in Utah and the surrounding states, as the Deseret News previously reported.

“Utah Hockey Club is committed to making hockey accessible to as many kids and families as possible,” said Utah HC president of hockey operations Chris Armstrong. “Our youth programs focus on helping kids to learn the game and cultivating a passion for the sport in neighborhoods and communities throughout the state.”

Utah Hockey Club street hockey program

Many people, including team owner Ryan Smith himself, are first introduced to the sport through ball hockey. Ice is limited and skating can be a difficult skill to pick up, so ball hockey is an easy way to begin playing.

The Utah Hockey Club is implementing ball hockey programs throughout Utah, Idaho, Wyoming and Montana for kids aged 7-18. Each will run between six to eight weeks. They will use local recreation centers for the games and they will provide all the necessary equipment.

They will also train coaches and referees to be able to facilitate these leagues.

Ball hockey is typically played with running shoes rather than rollerblades — especially when played in gymnasiums, as it can quickly damage the floor. That said, the team listed skates in the group of equipment that it would provide to community centers for this program.

The team did not disclose the cost to participate in these leagues, but it did note that it would be a “low-cost way for youth to learn the sport.”

Utah Hockey Club ‘Learn to Play’ program

Utah HC will offer one-hour ice sessions with hockey coaches. They will also be joined on occasion by former NHL player and current broadcaster Tyson Nash, as well as select Utah HC players.

Each session will cost $250, but will come with a full set of player gear, which typically costs a lot more than that.

Learn to Play will begin in early 2025.

Additional details on Utah Hockey Club PE curriculum

As previously announced, Utah HC will work with schools to implement hockey into the physical education curriculum. Each school will receive the necessary equipment to play, including sticks and goalie equipment.

The team adjusted one detail from its original statement: The curriculum will now involve kids from kindergarten to eighth grade, rather than sixth grade.