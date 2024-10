Class 4A

First round (Oct. 26)

No. 17 Dixie at No. 16 Timpanogos, 1 p.m.

No. 24 Murray at No. 9 Ridgeline, 1 p.m.

No. 20 Mountain Crest at No. 13 Provo, 1 p.m.

No. 21 Jordan at No. 12 Uintah, 1 p.m.

No. 18 Sky View at No. 15 Stansbury, 1 p.m.

No. 19 Snow Canyon at No. 14 West Field, 1 p.m.

No. 22 Pine View at No. 11 Cedar, 1 p.m.

Second round (Nov. 1)

At UCCU Center

Timpanogos/Dixie winner vs. No. 1 Orem, 9 a.m.

Ridgeline/Murray winner vs. No. 8 Hurricane, 9 a.m.

Provo/Mountain Crest winner vs. No. 4 Crimson Cliffs, 9 a.m.

Jordan/Uintah winner vs. No. 5 Desert Hills, 9 a.m.

Stansbury/Sky View winner vs. No. 2 Green Canyon, 10:30 a.m.

Hillcrest/Logan winner vs. No. 7 Payson, 10:30 a.m.

West Field/Snow Canyon winner vs. No. 3 Park City, 10:30 a.m.

Pine View/Cedar winner vs. No. 6 Mountain View, 10:30 a.m.

Class 3A

First round (Oct. 26)

No. 17 Juan Diego at No. 16 Juab, 1 p.m.

No. 18 Ben Lomond at No. 15 Judge Memorial, 1 p.m.

Second round (Nov. 1)

At UCCU Center

Juab/Juan Diego winner vs. No. 1 Canyon View, 3:30 p.m.

No. 9 Delta vs. No. 8 South Summit, 3:30 p.m.

No. 13 Manti vs. No. 4 Morgan, 3:30 p.m.

No. 12 Providence Hall vs. No. 5 Emery, 3:30 p.m.

Judge/Ben Lomond winner vs. No. 2 North Sanpete, 5 p.m.

No. 10 Grantsville vs. No. 7 Summit Academy, 5 p.m.

No. 14 Carbon vs. No. 3 Union, 5 p.m.

No. 11 Ogden vs. No. 6 Richfield, 5 p.m.

Class 2A

Note: Top five seeds receive first-round bye, No. 1 North Sevier, No. 2 North Summit, No. 3 Parowan, No. 4 South Sevier and No. 5 Enterprise.

First round (Oct. 26)

No. 17 Millard at No. 16 Grand, 1 p.m. No. 24 Waterford at No. 9 San Juan, 1 p.m. No. 25 UM Camp Williams at No. 8 St. Joseph, 1 p.m. No. 20 Gunnison Valley at No. 13 ICS, 1 p.m. No. 21 American Heritage at No. 12 Salt Lake Academy, 1 p.m. No. 18 APA West Valley at No. 15 Freedom Prep, 1 p.m. No. 23 Water Canyon at No. 10 Duchesne, 1 p.m. No. 26 Merit prep at No. 7 Draper APA, 1 p.m. No. 19 Rockwell at No. 14 Maeser Prep, 1 p.m. No. 22 Beaver at No. 11 Rowland Hall, 1 p.m. No. 27 UM Hill Field at No. 6 Kanab

Class 1A

First round (Oct. 26)

No. 17 Dugway at No. 16 Pinnacle, 1 p.m.

No. 18 Bryce Valley at No. 15 Altamont, 1 p.m.

No. 19 Wendover at No. 14 Tintic, 1 p.m.

Second round (Nov. 1)

At Sevier Valley Center