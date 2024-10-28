Michigan quarterback Jack Tuttle stands on the sidelines in the closing minutes of the team's 21-7 loss to Illinois in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

The long and winding road that has been Jack Tuttle’s college football career has come to an end.

On Monday evening, Tuttle — who played quarterback at both Utah and Indiana and is now with Michigan — announced on social media that he is retiring, citing multiple medical issues.

In particular, Tuttle referenced suffering his fifth concussion.

“This decision, though difficult, comes after deep reflection and heartfelt conversations with my family, doctors, and loved ones,” Tuttle wrote, later adding, “the recent experience of enduring my fifth concussion has brought forth the painful truth: that I need to start prioritizing my health.

“Throughout my college career, I’ve battled numerous injuries, culminating in this difficult choice to step away from playing the game that I love.”

Tuttle wrote that he plans on staying with Michigan through the rest of this season and then will pursue coaching.

Now 25, Tuttle was a standout at Mission Hills High School in California. A prized recruit and the highest rated quarterback to ever commit to Utah, he was seen as a player who could lift the Utes to lofty heights when he pledged to the program in December of 2016.

Things didn’t turn out as Tuttle hoped, however. In his freshman season in 2018, Tyler Huntley and Jason Shelley took all of the quarterback reps for the Utes, and Tuttle transferred to Indiana.

Tuttle didn’t have many chances of getting on the field there either, appearing in just 15 games (five starts) over four seasons before transferring to Michigan prior to the 2023 season. There, Tuttle was J.J. McCarthy’s backup as Michigan won the national championship.

This season as Michigan has had a great deal of tumult at the quarterback position, Tuttle appeared in two games, including being the starter on Oct. 19.

All told, Tuttle finishes his collegiate career having completed 149 of 249 pass attempts for seven touchdowns and eight interceptions.

“College football has given me a bunch of memories in my life with amazing people, and it has shaped my character,” Tuttle wrote in Monday’s announcement.

“I am immeasurably thankful for every chance I’ve had to step onto the field, and for the unwavering support of those who have stood by me through triumphs and tribulations.”