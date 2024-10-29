Millard’s Ben Ralphs crosses the finish line in first place during the 2A cross country state championships at Sugar House Park in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024.

Rowland Hall freshman Brooke Greenberg showed out in the Region 17 championship and took the region crown while beating second place by nearly two minutes. Greenberg certainly was a threat for the individual championship at this years state meet, but she needed to beat Region 18 champion and last year’s state runner-up Kanab’s Kenidee Glazier.

Greenberg stayed close with Glazier for much of the race, but broke away in the latter half of the state meet and finished with a time of 18:11.48 to win an individual championship in her freshman year. Greenberg said racing alongside Glazier motivated her even more in Tuesday’s meet.

“I think it was really cool to have such a strong competitor with me the whole time because it can be challenging in a race if you’re out there by yourself,” Greenberg said. “So it’s really nice to have a really good runner, like (Glazier) running along with me the whole time.”

North Summit also had a strong state meet with four runners in the top 10 and seven runners finishing in the top 16 and won its fourth consecutive 2A girls state title. Chayden Sargent was the top runner for the Braves with a 19:33.62 finish. Isabelle Sargent was close behind in fifth with a 19:56.78 finish.

Tuesday’s state meet was cold and rainy, which we’re conditions that North Summit was perfectly fine with.

“We are from Coalville, it does get a little cold up there,” said North Summit head coach Dave Peck. “I’ve had practice a few times in the morning when the temperature was about 38 to 39 degrees, so I think that might have helped them a little bit to be able to come down here and feel a little comfortable running in this weather. It’s just a really good group and that’s what’s just really impressed me this year.”

For the boys, nobody had a better day than Millard’s Ben Ralphs. Ralphs finished with a time of 15:58.52 to win his second consecutive individual championship while also taking home the team championship. Ralphs said his coach had his team work on hills all season, which paid off in the hilly course in Sugar House Park.

“We’ve been working on hills a lot this season and up hills are tough, especially when you get to the top,” Ralphs said. “I focus on rolling over them and just flying down the hills on the other side.”

Ralphs improved on his time from last year’s state meet by 12 seconds to win his second individual title, joining his brother Michael Ralphs as a two-time individual champion.

“It feels great,” Ralphs said. “My brother won it his junior and senior year, so winning at my senior year is just keeping on the legacy.”

While Ralphs won the individual race by 10 seconds, the team race was much tighter with both Millard and North Sevier finishing with 77 points, meaning the tie breaker would go to the sixth runner.

Millard had James Ralph finish seventh, with the next closest runner being in a pack of four runners that finished between 24th and 27th. The Eagles’ sixth runner was a part of that pack, which was more than enough to push Millard over North Sevier for its fifth consecutive state title.

“It’s pretty awesome,” said Millard head coach Cody Moat. “They put in the time, they’ve done everything they’re supposed to do this year and I I told them, ‘There’s nothing more that I could have had you do.’ So, they squeaked out the win and I think they deserved it.”

Class 2A Girls State Championship

Team scores

North Summit, 31 Grand, 58 San Juan, 137 Millard, 143 Rowland Hall, 146 Intermountain Christian, 169 South Sevier, 184 Beaver, 191 St. Joseph, 195 Enterprise, 201

Girls individual results

Brooke Greeneberg, Rowland Hall, Fr., 18:11.48 Kenidee Glazier, Kanab, Jr., 18:33.07 Chayden Sargent, North Summit, Jr., 19:33.62 Elaine Lunsford, Intermountain Christian, Sr., 19:35.05 Isabelle Sargent, North Summit, So., 19:56.78 Ainsleigh Kasprick, Grand, Sr., 20:09.44 Audrey Moore, North Summit, Fr., 20:10.36 Gemma Phillips, Grand, So., 20:10.59 Callie Owens, South Sevier, Jr., 20:15.28 Tessa Zwahlen, North Summit, Sr., 20:22.21 Kinsey Moore, North Summit, Fr., 20:22.91 Lili Nolan, Maeser Prep, Fr., 20:37.88 Hadley Kasprick, Grand, Fr., 20:45.00 Ava Sargent, North Summit, Jr., 20:48.24 Sincere Nez, San Juan, So., 21:00.79 Sadie Moore, North Summit, So., 21:10.44 Kyra Moat, Millard, Sr., 21:17.55 Elliet Johnson-Trim, Grand, Jr., 21:26.99 Brittany Jensen, San Juan, So., 21:27.70 Carolina Corcoran, Rowland Hall, Sr., 21:28.91 Jocelyn Peery, UM Hill Field, Sr., 21:41.56 Elisabeth Knight, Grand, Sr., 22:01.08 Clair Bray, Millard, Jr., 22:03.71 Ruby Lurth, Beaver, Fr., 22:11.25 Ava Volpe, St. Joseph, Fr., 22:13.07 Lucy McMaster, Beaver, Jr., 22:13.96 Clara Peterson, Millard, Jr., 22:14.94 Josie Adema, Intermountain Christian, So., 22:27.43 Ella Jay, Merit Prep, So., 22:29.59 Zoey Rhees, North Sevier, So., 22:32.26 Tatum Packard, Grand County, Sr., 22:33.37 Linzy Perfect, North Sevier, Fr., 22:34.55 Anysia Pinchak, St. Joseph, So., 22:45.83 Brinley Jones, San Juan, Jr., 22:55.64 Brooklynn Edwards, Parowan, Jr., 22:59.02 Paige Bowler, Enterprise, Sr., 23:06.80 Kendall Kanarowski, Rowland Hall, Sr., 23:20.93 Emily Nolan, Maeser Prep, Jr., 23:39.73 Samantha Russo, St. Joseph, Jr., 23:39.75 Alyssa Derbidge, Beaver, Sr., 23:46.44 Breanne Jensen, American Heritage, So., 23:49.17 Ada Lyman, San Juan, So., 23:56.44 Brooke Carter, South Sevier, Sr., 23:58.10 Abigail Harmon, Intermountain Christian, Sr., 24:03.28 Kreashia Stevens, Millard, Sr., 24:12.33 Addison Adams, Enterprise, Jr., 24:19.01 Paisley Cowley, Enterprise, Fr., 24:23.98 Chloe Sudweeks, Parowan, Sr., 24:34.21 Gracie Lawyer, American Heritage, Sr., 24:38.49 Daniela Valverde, American Heritage, Sr., 24:38.56

Class 2A Boys State Championship

Team scores

Millard, 77 North Sevier, 77 San Juan, 98 American Heritage, 128 Waterford, 131 Grand, 132 Enterprise, 135 Kanab, 160 Parowan, 235 Intermountain Christian, 284

Boys individual results