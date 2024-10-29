The Utah Hockey Club leadership group stepped forward to address the media after practice on Tuesday to talk about their
5-4 loss to the San Jose Sharks on Monday.
“I’m learning every day,” said team captain Clayton Keller. “I’m going to do everything I can to help this group. ... We have a lot of great leaders.”
The new mantle on Keller’s shoulders as the team captain presents a learning curve, but he says the pressure to perform is the same as it has always been.
“I think I’m always pretty hard on myself, so that hasn’t changed,” Keller said. “I put more pressure on myself than anyone else.”
Keller said he and the other leaders on the team had a “chat” Monday after the game, followed by another on Tuesday morning, to discuss the changes that needed to be made. He said the meeting mainly focused on the team’s play, including battles and puck play.
Associate captain Lawson Crouse also spoke.
“You have to learn from it,” Crouse said. “Not just say you’ve learned from it — you have to learn.”
Utah Hockey Club vs. Calgary Flames
Despite the pain of a tough loss, the team has a quick turnaround period before the next game. It hosts the Calgary Flames on Wednesday at the Delta Center.
“We’ve all got a job to do tomorrow and we’re going to be ready for it,” Crouse said.
The Flames surprised a lot of people with a hot start to the season. As Utah HC fans learned on Monday, you should never count any team out in the NHL.
“They’re pretty good defensively against the rush,” said head coach André Tourigny of his upcoming opponents. “They have two really, really high-end defensemen in (MacKenzie Weegar and Rasmus Andersson). They can skate, those two guys. They can shoot, they can pass, but they can skate as well.”
Tourigny talked about the importance of having a good forecheck — something he feels his team does well.
The Flames suffered an equally devastating loss Monday, falling 5-0 at the hands of the Vegas Golden Knights. Both teams will be eager to get back on track Wednesday.
Both Utah HC and the Flames are among the bottom four teams in the league in shot volume. Neither team boosted its stats in that category Monday, as Utah HC managed just 23 shots and the Flames took 16.
“It’s going to be a good test for us,” Keller said.
Utah Hockey Club center Kevin Stenlund (82) and Utah Hockey Club goaltender Connor Ingram (39) fall backwards and San Jose Sharks center Alexander Wennberg (21) skates in as San Jose Sharks left wing Fabian Zetterlund’s puck makes a goal during an NHL game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Oct. 28, 2024. Utah lost in overtime 5-4. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News San Jose Sharks center Alexander Wennberg (21) scores in overtime as Utah Hockey Club goaltender Connor Ingram (39) misses the block, ending the NHL game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Oct. 28, 2024. Utah lost in overtime 5-4. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News Utah Hockey Club left wing Matias Maccelli (63) gets the puck past San Jose Sharks goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood (29) to score Utah’s second goal of the NHL game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Oct. 28, 2024. Utah lost in overtime 5-4. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News San Jose Sharks center Alexander Wennberg (21) scores in overtime as Utah Hockey Club goaltender Connor Ingram (39) misses the block, ending the NHL game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Oct. 28, 2024. Utah lost in overtime 5-4. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News San Jose Sharks center Luke Kunin (11) and Utah Hockey Club center Barrett Hayton (27) fight for the puck during an NHL game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Oct. 28, 2024. Utah lost in overtime 5-4. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News Utah Hockey Club right wing Dylan Guenther (11) passes the puck during an NHL game against the San Jose Sharks at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Oct. 28, 2024. Utah lost in overtime 5-4. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News Utah Hockey Club goaltender Connor Ingram (39) blocks a shot on goal as San Jose Sharks left wing William Eklund (72) rushes in during an NHL game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Oct. 28, 2024. Utah lost in overtime 5-4. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News Utah Hockey Club center Nick Schmaltz (8) passes the puck during an NHL game against the San Jose Sharks at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Oct. 28, 2024. Utah lost in overtime 5-4. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News Utah Hockey Club goaltender Connor Ingram (39) blocks a shot on goal as San Jose Sharks center Luke Kunin (11) chases it during an NHL game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Oct. 28, 2024. Utah lost in overtime 5-4. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News Utah Hockey Club center Barrett Hayton (27), San Jose Sharks right wing Barclay Goodrow (23) and Utah Hockey Club left wing Matias Maccelli (63) fight for the puck as San Jose Sharks goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood (29) guards the goal during an NHL game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Oct. 28, 2024. Utah lost in overtime 5-4. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News Utah Hockey Club center Nick Schmaltz (8) tries to keep the puck away from San Jose Sharks left wing Fabian Zetterlund (20) during an NHL game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Oct. 28, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News Referee Kyle Flemington gets smashed into the wall as San Jose Sharks defenseman Henry Thrun (3), San Jose Sharks center Nico Sturm (7) and Utah Hockey Club right wing Dylan Guenther (11) fight for the puck during an NHL game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Oct. 28, 2024. Utah lost in overtime 5-4. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News Utah Hockey Club left wing Matias Maccelli (63) shoots and scores as San Jose Sharks center Mikael Granlund (64) and San Jose Sharks defenseman Henry Thrun (3) trail him during an NHL game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Oct. 28, 2024. Utah lost in overtime 5-4. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News San Jose Sharks right wing Givani Smith (54) and Utah Hockey Club center Liam O'Brien (38) fight during an NHL game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Oct. 28, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News Utah Hockey Club left wing Matias Maccelli (63) stickhandles the puck during an NHL game against the San Jose Sharks at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Oct. 28, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News Utah Hockey Club center Kevin Stenlund (82) and Utah Hockey Club goaltender Connor Ingram (39) fall backwards and San Jose Sharks center Alexander Wennberg (21) skates in as San Jose Sharks left wing Fabian Zetterlund’s puck makes a goal during an NHL game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Oct. 28, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News San Jose Sharks goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood (29) watches as Utah Hockey Club left wing Matias Maccelli (63) scores a goal in an NHL game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Oct. 28, 2024. It was Maccelli’s second goal of the game. Utah lost in overtime 5-4. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News The Utah Hockey Club and fans celebrate a goal against the San Jose Sharks at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Oct. 28, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News