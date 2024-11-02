BYU players begin coming onto the field as BYU and Oklahoma State prepare to play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024.

On Saturday afternoon, a prospect who has been committed to play for top-ranked Oregon since July announced that he has flipped his pledge to BYU.

Alai Kalaniuvalu, an offensive lineman who began his high school career at Timpview near the BYU campus before transferring to national power Bishop Gorman in Nevada, announced his pledge to the Cougars on social media.

Listed by 247 Sports at 6-foot-4 and 300 pounds, Kalaniuvalu didn’t publicly announce that he was decommitting from Oregon before announcing his intention to play for BYU.

A member of the Class of 2025, Kalaniuvalu is BYU’s highest-rated commit of the class so far at No. 235 in the entire country and has garnered interest from a bunch of the top programs in the nation.

He took official visits to Oregon, Michigan, Utah, USC, Cal, BYU and Nebraska between the end of April and the end of June, according to 247, and has scholarship offers from throughout the Power Four ranks.

Kalaniuvalu is the second marquee offensive lineman in the Class of 2025 to announce his commitment to BYU on Saturday alone, joining legacy recruit Austin Pay.

Kalaniuvalu is the 18th prospect overall to be committed to the Cougars as part of their 2025 recruiting class, according to 247.