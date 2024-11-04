If the University of Utah football season were a movie, it would be “The Perfect Storm.” You know the story. Captain Whittingham and the gang catch a lot of big fish and think they’re headed for a big pay day. There are lots of warning signs that trouble is coming, but, yeah, they sail on — right into the perfect storm.

Parts are flying off the boat. Members of the crew are being thrown to the floor and getting injured, especially first mate Cam Rising. Senior XO Andy Ludwig jumps overboard. The boat is heavy and slow. They are thrown for a loss, over and over … and then they get steamrolled.

Everything that can go wrong, goes wrong.

Meanwhile, their neighbors, BYU, are living in La La Land. Everything they touch is gold. Everything that can go right, goes right. It’s one big Hallmark movie, with Reese Witherspoon in the lead. Sometimes it looks like they’re in trouble, but, nope. Take the Kansas State game. The offense slept through the whole thing, but the team won 38-9 behind punt returns, fumble returns and interceptions. It was like Christmas, a birthday and an anniversary rolled into one half of a game.

Then there was Baylor, which outgained BYU by 120 yards — and lost.

The Cougars are living a charmed life.

Exactly no one saw any of this coming. Can we all agree that preseason polls — and polls in general — are fun but worthless. In both the AP and ESPN preseason polls, Utah was 12th and BYU unranked (the Cougars also didn’t get a single vote for the “others receiving votes,” which was 17 teams deep).

Utah was picked to finish first the Big 12; BYU was picked to finish 13th.

As of this week: BYU is first, Utah 13th.

BYU is 8-0, Utah 4-4 and riding a four-game losing streak. BYU is ranked No. 9 in the national polls; Utah has fallen out of the rankings.

They flipped the script.

Utah and BYU will meet in Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday.

Utah’s season is an unmitigated disaster. Much has been made of the loss of injury-prone quarterback Cam Rising, who missed all of last season while recovering from surgery. He played one and a half games this season before getting injured again, only to return for one game weeks later and incurring another injury on the second play of the game, one that sidelined him for the season. He could return for an eighth season next year, which invites comparisons to the old bit in “Tommy Boy.”

Lots of people graduate in seven years!

Yeah, they’re called doctors.

Anyway, the point is — and Coach Kyle Whittingham would be the first to say this — a solid program should be able to weather the loss of any one player without falling off a cliff. The Utes managed to win eight games without Rising last season. In retrospect, heading into the 2024 season maybe they should have planned better for a potential injury to Rising, especially given his long list of injuries. Instead, they replaced him with a true freshman quarterback, one who was in the state high school playoffs a year ago.

If the transfer portal were a physical place, you wouldn’t want to stand in front of the doors this winter at Utah. There’s going to be a stampede. Also, the Utes will go quarterback shopping.

On the 40th anniversary of BYU’s unbeaten national championship season, BYU is doing a good imitation of that magical run. A year ago they won only five games. Good luck finding any preseason predictions that placed BYU in the top 10 of the Big 12 or the national top 25.

It’s time to take BYU seriously. The Cougars handed 13th-ranked SMU its only loss of the season. It handed No. 22 Kansas State one of its two losses. Another of their victims, Oklahoma State, has been ranked as high as 13th. The Cougars rank 29th in strength of schedule, according to the highly respected Sagarin ratings, even though five of their wins have come against teams that currently have losing records.

The Cougars suddenly find themselves among the leading candidates for a berth in the newly expanded, 12-team College Football Playoff. The schedule favors them; their final four regular-season games match them with Utah (four wins, four losses), Kansas (2-6), Arizona State (5-2) and Houston (3-5). The two road games — Utah and Arizona State — pose the biggest challenges.

The Cougars have a lot riding on those games.