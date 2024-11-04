The BYU Cougars, undefeated and ranked No. 9 in both major college football polls and awaiting Tuesday’s first unveiling of the College Football Playoff rankings of 2024, know exactly who their starting quarterback will be Saturday when they take on struggling Utah at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

That would be Jake Retzlaff, the junior college transfer from Southern California who has taken every meaningful snap for BYU (8-0, 5-0) this season.

On Monday, shortly after Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said he is keeping his starting QB a secret in the rivalry game — Isaac Wilson or Brandon Rose — BYU coach Kalani Sitake said that’s what he expected his good friend and mentor to do all along.

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. in Salt Lake City and the first game between the rivals as Big 12 members will be televised by ESPN.

“We gotta prepare for anything they can throw at us. They have had an extra week, so there are a lot of different things that we have to probably overprepare for, but that’s OK,” Sitake said “… We have to take a look at all the quarterback on their roster and be ready for them. I think Jay (Hill) has a good start on that. I don’t think you can give Utah (coaches) a hard time about it. We have been there before, trying to figure out who will be the best guy to earn the spot. We have to prepare for all those guys.”

Sitake said that BYU has also had an extra week to prepare for Utah, and what he has seen on film hasn’t surprised him. Of course, Wilson is the younger brother of former BYU star Zach Wilson, now the third-string QB with the Denver Broncos.

“They are both really capable players and they have a lot of talent on their team,” Sitake said. “So they have our respect. We see it on film. We see the talent and the toughness that they bring. So we just have to be ready for all of it in every phase.”

Retzlaff also spoke to the media via Zoom on Monday, and said that even though he is not from Utah, he has been fully caught up to speed on the rivalry. He said his first “serious conversation” about the rivalry, and how important it is for quarterbacks to play well, was with former BYU QB John Beck, who currently operates a quarterback camp in Southern California not far from Retzlaff’s hometown of Corona.

“Ever since I have been here on campus, you learn about the rivalries, and so you just get to talk to people about it,” Retzlaff said. “I have been fortunate to talk to guys like John Beck about it, and his experience in the rivalry. … We know it is important, and it is a big game. But we still gotta approach it like professionals and go out there every day and execute.”

Growing up, Retzlaff kept close tabs on all the California rivalries, such as USC vs. UCLA and Cal vs. Stanford, but also some across the country such as Alabama-Auburn and, of course, BYU-Utah.

“It is going to be fun. We know that place is super hostile, especially when we go up there,” Retzlaff said. “And so we are super excited for it. It is obviously going to be a good test and it is going to be another tough game. Especially up there, it gets a little tougher.”

Regarding Utah’s quarterback quandary, BYU linebacker Jack Kelly said a week’s worth of film study has taught him that both guys are capable, and have plenty of outstanding players to throw the ball to, or utilize out of the backfield.

“They have got a lot of weapons. They have a big offensive line up front that is physical. The whole offense is going to be physical. They got some receivers that make plays. So it is going to be a tough game for us,” Kelly said. “We know they are a great team and we are going to have to bring our ‘A’ game. They have had two weeks to prepare like we have so we know we are going to get their best shot. We are looking forward to it.”

Senior running back Hinckley Ropati said it is easy to see why Utah has the best defense, statistically, in the Big 12.

“They have a history of having a great defense, and they have great players, great coaching, guys who can move and guys who are big and things of that sort,” Ropati said. “… And so we are super excited for the challenge up ahead. They are a great team. Their record may not show it. They are 4-4, but to be completely honest, these guys are not a 4-4 team, especially their defense and the way they play and the way they fly around.”

Sitake said BYU “had a really productive bye week” and that the players “attacked” it and got a lot of work done. He said his experience coaching under Whittingham taught him that there’s not a better coach in the country at getting a team turned around than the former BYU linebacker.

“You look at the situation that is happening in college football, especially when you get toward the end in November, it becomes a test of how you are going to finish. I think everyone has been there,” said Sitake, whose team lost its last five games in 2023 before reeling off this year’s winning streak. “Coach Whitt has been here before. He will have those guys ready to roll. I gotta make sure our guys are ready to roll.”

OL Connor Pay, WR Kody Epps unlikely to play

BYU will almost certainly have to roll without two of its top offensive players — center Connor Pay and receiver Kody Epps. A week ago, Sitake said Epps was getting close to returning from an undisclosed injury, but there’s apparently been a setback.

There was less hope of getting Pay back after the four-year starter suffered a foot fracture against Baylor.

“Those two specifically, (are) doubtful,” Sitake said. “I think there is a responsibility (on) our end to decide if we are putting them at risk or not. I really believe we gotta be careful.

Cougars on the air No. 9 BYU (8-0, 5-0) at Utah (4-4, 1-4) Nov. 9, 8:15 p.m. MST

At Rice-Eccles Stadium

TV: ESPN

ESPN Radio: 102.7 FM/1160 AM

“Last week, we got a good look at them. It is not comfortable for us to say that those two will be ready.”

Sitake said that star running back LJ Martin, who sat out most of the fourth quarter in the 37-24 win over UCF on Oct. 26 with a bone bruise, is 100% and expected to play.

“If you are asking about the rest of the entire team, I think the rest of the guys seem good, seem ready. … We feel good other than those two guys and some others that have been hurt for (quite) some time. We are feeling good going into this game with the health of our team.”