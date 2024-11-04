Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (17) during the first half of a game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024.

Puka Nacua’s strange sophomore season in the NFL got another twist Sunday when he was ejected from a game for throwing a punch at one of his opponents.

Nacua swung at Seattle Seahawks defender Tyrel Dodson after Dodson shoved him.

Punches lead to automatic ejections in the NFL.

“There were some things said earlier in the game and just letting my emotions get the best of me and reacting instead of responding kind of in that moment,” the former BYU receiver said after the game, per ESPN.

Nacua was a game-time decision for Sunday’s matchup between his Los Angeles Rams and the Seahawks after he dealt with yet another injury during practices last week.

He’s played in just three games since he aggravated a knee injury during the Rams’ season opener and then spent time on Injured Reserve, or IR.

Nacua was able to play Sunday, but he recorded just one catch for 11 yards before being ejected in the second quarter.

Nacua, who set the NFL rookie records for receiving yards and receptions last season, has a total of 12 receptions for 152 yards this fall.

Sean McVay on Puka Nacua

After Sunday’s game, Rams head coach Sean McVay and Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford spoke about Nacua’s ejection, noting that they’re not worried about his temper getting the best of him in future games.

“He’ll be able to learn from that,” McVay said, per ESPN, adding, “He is exactly the right kind of guy, and this was a learning opportunity, and we all make mistakes and I’m looking forward to being able to see him respond the way that I know he’s capable of.”

Stafford described Nacua as a “smart and aware kid.”

“I got total trust and confidence in his ability to respond and understand those are the things that we can’t do. And as hard as that is sometimes to walk away from those things, you got to do it. And I got no problems with how he will be moving forward,” the quarterback said, according to ESPN.

The Rams won Sunday’s game against the Seahawks 26-20 in overtime.

They next play Monday, Nov. 11, at home against the Miami Dolphins.