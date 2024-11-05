Throughout its 100-plus-year history, the Utah-BYU rivalry has had its share of pointed remarks by players on both teams, and on Monday night, Utah running back Jaylon Glover made another entry into the long-running back-and-forth between the two rivals.

Despite never playing BYU — Glover arrived at Utah in 2022, a year after the last time the two rivals met in 2021 — the Lakeland, Florida, native became the latest player to deliver a quote that will become locker-room fodder for the other side ahead of the 102nd meeting between BYU and Utah on Saturday (8:15 p.m. MST, ESPN).

Asked about what the rivalry meant to him, Glover responded, “Excuse my language, but it’s (expletive) BYU, man.”

“I’ve never been a part of the Cold War, but I’m excited. Looking for the opportunity to be out there to go fight and battle with the guys and keep our streak going, man, we got to go beat them boys down south, but I’m excited to be a part of it,” Glover said, perhaps referring to Utah’s home winning streak over BYU at Rice-Eccles Stadium, a place the Cougars haven’t won since 2006; BYU won the last rivalry game in 2021.

About two hours after making the comments, Glover sent out an apology on social media.

“I wanted to apologize for the language I used during post-practice media tonight. It doesn’t represent who I am or our program and was a lapse in my judgment. As a program, we respect every opponent we face and we have respect for BYU and are excited to play them Saturday,” he wrote.

Glover, who had been absent on the field for Utah since the season-opener against Southern Utah, recently made his return to game action in the Utes’ loss at Houston.

“It hasn’t been football-wise why I haven’t been competitive. It’s been some things that I just need to clean up in my personal life, and so practice-wise, football has been my outlet,” Glover told the Deseret News in October.

In his first touches since late August, the junior running back rushed for 33 yards on four carries in Utah’s 17-14 loss to Houston, its fourth-straight defeat.

“Honestly, just how the season unfolded, you just got to be blessed for being in this position,” Glover said.

“As you look at hindsight, I feel like for me it’s just being here is a blessing and everything that come with it is a part of life. For me, I just feel like I respond well to adversity and so whenever my number’s called, as I’ve been saying for almost three years, I’m going to be ready to go.”