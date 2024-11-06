Cottonwood guard John Rosevear (4) drives the ball on Snow Canyon guard Damon Ence, right, during a 4A boys basketball state semifinals game at the UCCU Center in Orem on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024.

The 2024-25 high school boys basketball season officially tips in two weeks with all six classifications beginning on the same day, Nov. 19.

Many of last year’s top teams were senior-loaded, which has led to some shake-up at the top of the Deseret News annual coaches preseason rankings.

Only two of the six preseason No. 1s are defending championships, Judge Memorial (3A) and Panguitch (1A).

The other four preseason No. 1s are Herriman (6A), Orem (5A), Cottonwood (4A) and Kanab (2A).

Layton Christian has opted to play an independent schedule instead of defending its 4A state championship because of the new UHSAA rules regarding foreign-exchange student eligibility.

The other three defending state champs (Lehi, Olympus and Enterprise) will very much still be in the mix in their respective classification as they begin the year in the preseason top five.

Herriman opens the season as the preseason No. 1 in 6A as it returns three starters from last year’s semifinal team.

In 5A, Orem edged Timpview for the top spot as it returns a pair of all-state guards in Jax Allen and Chance Dastrup.

A year after finishing runner-up in 4A, Cottonwood opens the season No. 1 buoyed by three-returning starters highlighted by senior guard John Rosevear.

In 3A, Judge Memorial returns four starters from last year’s state championship team that stunned everyone to claim the state title as a No. 10 seed.

Kanab opens the season as the 2A preseason favorite as it returns four starters from last year’s team that was the No. 1 seed entering the playoffs and narrowly lost in the semifinals.

In 1A, two-time state champ Panguitch will begin the season with its customary bullseye as it returns two starters from last year’s 24-4 team.

Class 6A

Team (2023-24 record)

Herriman (20-6) Corner Canyon (19-8) Davis (17-8) Lehi (23-4) American Fork (16-9)

Others receiving multiple votes: Layton, Bingham, Lone Peak, Westlake.

Class 5A

Team (2023-24 record)

Orem (18-7) Timpview (19-7) Olympus (24-3) Highland (19-7) Springville (14-10)

Others receiving multiple votes: Alta, Brighton, Bountiful, Wasatch, Skyline.

Class 4A

Team (2023-24 record)

Cottonwood (21-6) Murray (18-7) Dixie (22-4) Green Canyon (20-6) Ridgeline (18-7)

Others receiving multiple votes: Crimson Cliffs, Provo, Timpanogos, Desert Hills, Snow Canyon, Sky View, Pine View, Mountain View.

Class 3A

Team (2023-24 record)

Judge Memorial (14-13) Richfield (18-8) Morgan (12-12) Manti (20-8) American Heritage (14-11)

Others receiving multiple votes: South Summit, Canyon View, Union.

Class 2A

Team (2023-24 record)

Kanab (20-7) South Sevier (20-7) North Summit (19-8) Enterprise (21-6) American Leadership (14-11)

Others receiving multiple votes: Duchesne, North Sevier, APA West Valley, San Juan, Grand, Gunnison Valley, Beaver.

Class 1A

Team (2023-24 record)

Panguitch (24-4) Rich (20-4) Tabiona (22-5) Piute (23-5) Milford (16-12)

Others receiving multiple votes: Valley, Tintic, Wendover, Bryce Valley.