Bountiful’s Taylor Harvey leads a cheer after Bountiful won the 5A girls basketball state championship game against Wasatch at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, March 1, 2024. Bountiful won 62-35.

With the last high school girls fall sport coming to a close this week, it’s about time to turn attention to the hardwood with the start of the basketball season on Nov. 19.

And even though the faces might be look different, most of the programs who won state titles or contended for them last season will be back in the hunt this season. Four of last year’s state champs begin the season as the preseason No. 1 in their respective classification in the Deseret News preseason coaches rankings, while the other two were the No. 1 RPI seed heading into the playoffs a year ago.

The four defending champs opening season as preseason No. 1 are Bountiful (5A), Ridgeline (4A), Kanab (2A) and Panguitch (1A).

The other two No. 1s are Copper Hills (6A) and Grantsville (3A). Copper Hills lost to Lone Peak in last year’s state championship, while Grantsville bowed out to Emery in the semifinals.

With four returning starters, Copper Hills is loaded for another deep run in the playoffs this season led by returning first team all-stater Skylie Barker. Lone Peak opens the season ranked No. 2 in 6A as it seeks a fourth straight state championship.

In 5A, two-time state champ Bountiful was the overwhelming favorite in the coaches votes as the Redhawks return all five starters from last year’s 24-3 team led by Player of the Year Taylor Harvey and first team all-stater Milika Satuala. Before they turn their attention to basketball, the duo will hope to lead Bountiful to a volleyball state title this week as 5A’s top seed.

In 4A, Ridgeline is also seeking a 3-peat. Ridgeline has returned all five starters each of the past two years, but this year there’s only one notable returning starter, but she also happens to be the best player in the state in Duke commit Emilee Skinner.

She averaged 24.0 points last year as was named the Deseret News Ms. Basketball recipient, but she’ll likely take on a larger scoring role this season. With 1,622 career points, she’s on track to become just the third girls basketball in Utah to eclipse the 2,000 career points mark.

Grantsville returns five starters as it opens the season as the No. 1 team in 3A as it seeks its first state title in school history. Led by Baylee Lowder and Avery Allred, the Cowboys garnered just about every first place vote among the 3A coaches.

Defending 3A champ Richfield opens the season ranked No. 2 as Troy Jones takes over for retiring head coach Marc Peterson, who won 361 games in 23 years at the helm.

In 2A, Kanab also is chasing a fourth straight state title. Its combined record the past two seasons is 68-9. The Cowboys return three starters led by first team all-state center Rylee Little.

Panguitch opens the season ranked No. 1 in 1A led by returning all-staters Mallory Henry, Makena Owens and Tayt Miller.

Ridgeline’s Emilee Skinner dribbles down the court during the 4A 4A girls state basketball championship game against Snow Canyon at the UCCU Center in Orem on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News

Class 6A

Team (2023-24 record)

Copper Hills (25-2) Lone Peak (19-6) Skyridge (14-11) Mountain Ridge (15-10) Davis (21-2)

Others receiving multiple votes: Westlake, Syracuse, Bingham, Corner Canyon.

Class 5A

Team (2023-24 record)

Bountiful (24-3) West (16-7) Brighton (18-7) Timpview (18-6) Wasatch (21-6)

Others receiving multiple votes: Springville, Clearfield, Maple Mountain, West Jordan, Salem Hills.

Class 4A

Team (2023-24 record)

Ridgeline (25-2) Snow Canyon (24-2) Cedar City (19-6) Sky View (12-10) Payson (17-8)

Others receiving multiple votes: Green Canyon, Desert Hills, Cottonwood, Pine View, Mountain Crest.

Class 3A

Team (2023-24 record)

Grantsville (23-3) Richfield (23-4) Judge Memorial (17-9) Emery (17-9) Morgan (10-13)

Others receiving multiple votes: Canyon View, South Summit, Juab, Carbon, Manti, Summit Academy.

Class 2A

Team (2023-24 record)

Kanab (25-2) South Sevier (21-5) North Summit (24-3) Beaver (22-5) Draper APA (22-5)

Others receiving multiple votes: Duchesne, Enterprise.

Class 1A

Team (2023-24 record)

Panguitch (22-2) Rich (21-4) Tabiona (22-5) Valley (11-12) Manila (14-12)

Others receiving multiple votes: Piute, Wayne, Monument Valley.