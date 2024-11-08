Coming into the season, the Rich coaching staff knew it had the right personnel and experience to make it back to the 8-Player championship game again in a chance to repeat last season’s success.

“It’s been a fun season so far. This has been the goal all along. Not just to make it back to the final game but to be able to win it,” Rich coach Tyson Larsen said. “We truly believe we are the best team here and we’re ready to prove that one more time.”

Rich was able to get on the board with two touchdowns in the first quarter thanks to a 45-yard rush by Carter Hoffman and a quick 3-yard rush by Drake Weston. It then built onto its lead going into the end of the first half, scoring 26 points in just the second quarter alone, leading the Longhorns of Altamont by a score of 40-0.

Hoffman was a big part of that quick start. Hoffman ended the game with 99 rushing yards on only six carries and two touchdowns, adding to that, he went an efficient 13-for-16 passing for 166 yards and two passing TDs. Backup quarterback Jett Holmes was able to add two touchdowns on his own in relief for Hoffman.

“He was doing everything today, flying around everywhere on the field. Getting us to a comfortable lead to start the game and we were able to just cruise from there,” said Larsen. “He’s really one of the central pieces to everything that we do on the offensive and defensive ends of the field. He did a great job using his other teammates today and spreading the ball around, which was able to open the field for him more.”

Rich will be attempting to win their eighth title in 16 attempts next week on Nov. 11 against the winner of the other 8-Player semifinal game between Water Canyon and Monticello at SUU.