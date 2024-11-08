The ice crew cleans the ice during the second period of an NHL hockey game between the Utah Hockey Club and the Ottawa Senators held at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024.

The Utah Hockey Club is teaming with local military veterans and law enforcement in the “22 in 22 Challenge,” a program designed to raise funds and awareness for military suicide.

What is the 22 in 22 Challenge?

The challenge involves groups doing a physical activity every day for 22 days; organizations across the United States participate. All funds are donated to Stop Soldier Suicide, whose mission is to decrease the military suicide rate by 40% before 2030.

Utah HC players, coaches and staff will join with military veterans and law enforcement officers to do 22 pushups on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. According to a team press release, it’s the 22nd day of the challenge.

It will be open to the public and will begin promptly at 9:45 a.m. at the Utah Olympic Oval in Kearns, where the team practices.

How many lives are impacted by military suicide?

According to Stop Soldier Suicide, military suicide has claimed more American lives than World War I, the Vietnam War and the Global War on Terror, and the military suicide rate is 72% higher than the national average. The organization helped more than 1,300 people in 2023. Additionally, 48% of the people they helped in 2022 say it saved their lives.

“We need to work hard and fast, together, to solve this problem once and for all,” the organization’s website says. “Join us in the fight to end veteran and service member suicide.”

How can veterans get help?

Military veterans experiencing suicidal thoughts can request help through the Stop Soldier Suicide website or by calling the hotline at 984-223-5721.

To start a team for 22 in 22 or to donate to the cause, visit the organization’s website.