Utah athletic director Mark Harlan released a statement Sunday after the Big 12 fined him $40,000 and issued a public reprimand following Harlan’s comments criticizing officials after BYU’s 22-21 win over the Utes.

“Last night following our game against BYU, I made clear my feelings related to the game officiating. However, I recognize that there are more appropriate times and avenues to express those concerns, and I accept the consequences of my decision,” Harlan said in the statement provided by the University of Utah.

“My comments came after having just left our team locker room where our student-athletes were hurting and upset. The University of Utah is proud to be a member of the Big 12 Conference and we look forward to working with our peers to continue to enhance the league. BYU, Coach (Kalani) Sitake and their coaches and student-athletes are having a terrific season and we wish them the very best.”

Earlier Sunday, the Big 12 announced the significant fine and public reprimand of Harlan — the league added that if Harlan repeats such behavior in the future, it would result in a more serious penalty.

“Mark’s comments irresponsibly challenged the professionalism of our officials and the integrity of the Big 12 Conference,” Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark said in a statement.

“There is a right way and a wrong way to voice concerns. Unfortunately, Mark chose the wrong way. Accordingly, this violation warrants a public reprimand and financial penalty. The Big 12 Conference prioritizes professionalism, integrity, and fairness, and will continue to do so.”

A late holding penalty on the Utah defense on a fourth-down play allowed BYU to retain possession of the ball, and the Cougars drove for a game-winning 44-yard field goal from Will Ferrin with four seconds left to play.

Following the contest, Harlan made an impromptu visit to the postgame press conference podium and shared his frustration with the officiating.

“I’ve been an athletic director for 12 years. This game was absolutely stolen from us,” Harlan told reporters. “We were excited about being in the Big 12, but tonight I am not.”

He continued: “We won this game. Someone else stole it from us. Very disappointed. I will talk to the (Big 12 Conference) commissioner. This was not fair to our team. I’m disgusted by the professionalism of the officiating crew tonight. Thank you.”