Mascot Cosmo the Cougar reacts to BYU's dramatic comeback victory over Utah on Nov. 9, 2024 in Salt Lake City.

BYU fans will be talking about Saturday night for decades to come.

The Cougars escaped with a dramatic, come-from-behind win over rival Utah thanks to a 44-yard field goal from Will Ferrin in the game’s final seconds, instantly cementing the contest as an all-timer within rivalry history.

While Kalani Sitake and his squad celebrated in Salt Lake City, the Provo faithful back home went into full-blown hysteria.

Herds of students and fans near campus danced in the street, drove around honking their car horns and even shot fireworks into the midnight sky. If the circus or Mardi Gras ever came to Provo, neither would ever live up to such a scene.

The pandemonium wouldn’t go away quickly. When BYU’s team bus returned back to Provo around 3 a.m., a massive crowd was waiting to welcome the Cougars back home and party alongside them.

And of course, Ferrin himself received the truest of hero’s welcomes, crowdsurfing among the sea of fans amid choruses of “We love Will!”