The 2024-2025 high school boys basketball season gets underway this week with the official start of the season Tuesday. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has put together capsules for every team in 4A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches preseason projections.

There are seven new head basketball coaches in 4A this year: DJ Conner (Mountain View), Isaac Beh (Murray), David Winkworth (Park City), Justin Pollmann (Tooele), Matt Skabelund (Logan), Derek Wadsworth (Ridgeline) and Mike Russell (West Field).

Here are the 4A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

Region 8

1. Provo Bulldogs

2024-25 Schedule

Head Coach: Chris Collinsworth (2nd year)

2024 record: 17-9 (second in Region 8 with a 8-2 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 4A

2024 postseason: Lost to Murray, 69-63, in the 4A second round

2024 offense: 58.7 ppg (No. 15 in 4A)

58.7 ppg (No. 15 in 4A) 2024 defense: 52.6 ppg (No. 3 in 4A)

Returning starters: One

Returning contributors:

Makai Allen, PG, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Jameson Lohner, G, Sr.

Lukie Castagnetto, G, Jr.

Griffin DeMartini, F, Jr.

Crew DeMartini, G, Jr.

Gehrig Orchard, G, Jr.

Coach comment: We are really excited about our team this year. We have a lot talent and a group of guys who know how to play and play well together.

2. Timpanogos Timberwolves

2024-25 Schedule

Head Coach: Golden Ingle (2nd year)

2024 record: 14-11 (fifth in Region 8 with a 2-8 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 16 in 4A

2024 postseason: Lost to Layton Christian, 61-46, in the 4A second round

2024 offense: 60.1 ppg (No. 13 in 4A)

60.1 ppg (No. 13 in 4A) 2024 defense: 56.9 ppg (No. 12 in 4A)

Returning starters: Three

Returning contributors:

Jaxen McCuistion, G, Jr. 13ppg, 4rpg, 2apg

Jack Johnson, G, Sr. Sr.ppg, 4 rpg, 2 spg

Gavin Messmer, PG, Sr.

Cooper Harris, G, So.

Key newcomers:

Forest Corner-Bettweiser, F, Jr.

Sam Lowell, F, Sr.

Hayes Hartman, F, Jr.

Coach comment: This should be a fun year for the Timberwolves. We return 2 honorable mentioned all region players in Jaxen McCuistion and Jack Johnson. Senior point guard Gavin Messmer returns with his wisdom and game management skills along with sophomore guard Cooper Harris who had a career high 15 pts last year in an overtime win vs. Spanish Fork.

3. Payson Lions

2024-25 Schedule

Head Coach: Anthony Mitchell (9th year)

2024 record: 7-14 (fourth in Region 8 with a 4-6 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 19 in 4A

2024 postseason: Lost to Mountain Crest, 61-54, in the 4A first round

2024 offense: 61 ppg (No. 11 in 4A)

61 ppg (No. 11 in 4A) 2024 defense: 62.5 ppg (No. 17 in 4A)

Returning starters: Two

Returning contributors:

Kade Jensen, G, Sr.

Legend Reynoso, F, Sr.

Quinn Buys, G, Sr.

Joseph Wolfe, G, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Micah Swasey, F, Sr.

Zandon Theobald, F, Sr.

Waylon Francom, F, Sr.

Garrison Hill, G, Jr.

Coach comment: Payson is excited for the upcoming season. We are senior heavy with a decent amount of experience, and a deep bench.. The Boys have put in the work and are ready to get going.

4. Mountain View Bruins

2024-25 Schedule

Head Coach: DJ Conner (1st year)

2024 record: 15-10 (third in Region 8 with a 6-4 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 4A

2024 postseason: Lost to Snow Canyon, 63-61, in the 4A second round

2024 offense: 60.2 ppg (No. 12 in 4A)

60.2 ppg (No. 12 in 4A) 2024 defense: 60.4 ppg (No. 16 in 4A)

Returning starters: None

Returning contributors:

Jaxon Hockersmith, C, SG, Sr.

Coleman Pearson, F, Sr.

Kevin Lewis, G, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Brendan Olsen, PG, Sr.

Jake Goodman, G, Jr.

Coach comment: Very excited to see these players compete.

5. Uintah Utes

2024-25 Schedule

Head Coach: Brandon Johnson (8th year)

2024 record: 6-17 (sixth in Region 8 with a 1-9 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 21 in 4A

2024 postseason: Lost to Pine View, 75-53, in the 4A first round

2024 offense: 53.6 ppg (No. 25 in 4A)

53.6 ppg (No. 25 in 4A) 2024 defense: 66 ppg (No. 24 in 4A)

Returning starters: Five

Returning contributors:

Dauson Gardiner Sr. SG

Jaxon Jenson Sr. SG

Brayden Murray Sr. FW

JD Pickup Sr. FW

Jace Sutton Sr. PG

Ander Oldham Sr. PG

Key newcomers:

Gideon Owen Sr. C

Trey Mckeachnie Jr. FW,

Coach comment: We have everyone returning with a key newcomer, excited to see how the season goes.

Region 9

1. Crimson Cliffs Mustangs

2024-25 Schedule

Head Coach: Scott Murdock (2nd year)

2024 record: 13-11 (third in Region 9 with a 7-5 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 13 in 4A

2024 postseason: Lost to Green Canyon, 74-70, in the 4A second round

2024 offense: 66.5 ppg (No. 3 in 4A)

66.5 ppg (No. 3 in 4A) 2024 defense: 64.8 ppg (No. 22 in 4A)

Returning starters: Three

Returning contributors:

Drake Carroll, PG, Sr.

Trevor Taylor, Power F, Sr.

McKay Lindquist, G, Jr.

Key newcomers:

JJ Eaton, F, Sr.

Travis Murdock, F, Jr.

Briton Phillips, F, Jr.

2. Dixie Flyers

2024-25 Schedule

Head Coach: Tyler Roberts (7th year)

2024 record: 22-4 (first in Region 9 with a 12-0 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 4A

2024 postseason: Lost to Snow Canyon, 68-57, in the 4A quarterfinals

2024 offense: 72.4 ppg (No. 1 in 4A)

72.4 ppg (No. 1 in 4A) 2024 defense: 55.9 ppg (No. 9 in 4A)

Returning starters: None

Returning contributors:

Tyson Forsey, G, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Collin Simmons, F, Jr.

Coach comment: Very excited about this team and the chemistry they have together.

3. Desert Hills Thunder

2024-25 Schedule

Head Coach: Chris Allred (5th year)

2024 record: 14-11 (tied for fourth in Region 9 with a 6-6 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 15 in 4A

2024 postseason: Lost to Dixie, 73-40, in the 4A second round

2024 offense: 59.4 ppg (No. 14 in 4A)

59.4 ppg (No. 14 in 4A) 2024 defense: 59.2 ppg (No. 13 in 4A)

Returning starters: Three

Returning contributors:

Ben Chase, F, Sr.

Mason Rasmussen, F, Sr.

Chaz Holbrook, G, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Jack Openshaw, C, Jr.

Freeman Springer, G, Sr.

Luke Terry, G, Sr.

Coach comment: I am excited about our team and how hard they have worked together since the end of last season. Our seniors have provided great leadership and are committed to working hard.

4. Pine View Panthers

2024-25 Schedule

Head Coach: Patrick Amico (2nd year)

2024 record: 15-10 (tied for fourth in Region 9 with a 6-6 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 4A

2024 postseason: Lost to Ridgeline, 82-75, in the 4A second round

2024 offense: 64 ppg (No. 6 in 4A)

64 ppg (No. 6 in 4A) 2024 defense: 59.6 ppg (No. 14 in 4A)

Returning starters: Two

Returning contributors:

Adam Moore, SG, Sr.

Caleb Schmitt, F, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Jelani Odjegba, G, F, Jr.

Lucas Papa, C, Sr.

Stratton Williams, PG, Sr.

Cooper Ranson, G, Jr.

Isaiah Warner, C, Sr.

Coach comment: We are excited to get going. We are really young after losing seven seniors, but these guys have worked really hard the last few months on the court and in the weight room. I know they will bring it every night and will continue to grow and get better throughout the season.

5. Hurricane Tigers

2024-25 Schedule

Head Coach: Adam Stout (2nd year)

2024 record: 5-19 (seventh in Region 9 with a 0-12 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 22 in 4A

2024 postseason: Lost to Bear River, 58-55, in the 4A first round

2024 offense: 58.3 ppg (No. 16 in 4A)

58.3 ppg (No. 16 in 4A) 2024 defense: 69.1 ppg (No. 26 in 4A)

Returning starters: Three

Returning contributors:

Calan Hughes, F Sr.

Thailand Gubler, F Sr.

Rj Hurst, G Sr.

Quinn Gubler, PG Jr.

Brigham Kemp, G Jr.

Key newcomers:

Bryson McAuley, F Sr.

Lincoln Stout, G Jr.

Tyson Stout, G Sr.

Asher Blair, G Jr.

Coach comment: Boys have worked hard in the off-season and have had success. We are looking forward to competing in a very tough Region 9 where anyone can beat anyone on any given night.

6. Snow Canyon Warriors

2024-25 Schedule

Head Coach: Ryan Ball (2nd year)

2024 record: 17-8 (second in Region 9 with a 9-3 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 4A

2024 postseason: Lost to Cottonwood, 48-45, in the 4A semifinals

2024 offense: 61.2 ppg (No. 9 in 4A)

61.2 ppg (No. 9 in 4A) 2024 defense: 56.4 ppg (No. 11 in 4A)

Returning starters: None

Returning contributors:

Reggie Mackay, PG, Jr.

Joseph Smith, W, F, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Niels Larsen, G, Sr.

Gil Lamoreaux, F, Sr.

Cooper Parker, W, Jr.

Troy Hamlin, G, So.

Parker Olson, F, So.

Coach comment: We will have a fairly young, inexperienced team this season that will be focused on growth and development. We want to be a great defensive team this year and really focus on creating havoc and discomfort on that side of the floor. Reggie is really our only returning player who played in every game last year and he should have a great opportunity to develop his leadership skills and skills as a shot creator. We want to compete hard all 32 minutes and the guys who are able to do that consistently for us will be the ones who will see time on the floor this season.

7. Cedar City Reds

2024-25 Schedule

Head Coach: Tyler Monks (3rd year)

2024 record: 4-20 (sixth in Region 9 with a 2-10 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 23 in 4A

2024 postseason: Lost to Mountain View, 68-67, in the 4A first round

2024 offense: 56.1 ppg (No. 21 in 4A)

56.1 ppg (No. 21 in 4A) 2024 defense: 67.9 ppg (No. 25 in 4A)

Returning starters: One

Returning contributors:

Hayden Kee, PG, Sr.

Taylor Davis, C, Sr.

Dylan Crowley, F, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Nixon Prisbrey, G, Sr.

Jackson Greene, G, Sr.

Cooper Payne, C, Sr.

Ty Rowley, G, Jr.

Everett Kelling, F, Jr.

Coach comment: We have a fantastic group of young men who not only excel on the court but also share a genuine love for playing together. Their teamwork is a tremendous asset, and it fuels our drive for success. Our offseason has been marked by hard work and commitment. Each player has put in the effort to improve, and it’s clear that this group thrives on collaboration. They understand that basketball is a team sport and don’t focus on individual accolades; rather, they prioritize achieving collective success. This selflessness will be key as we face each challenge ahead. Go Reds.

Region 10

1. Cottonwood Colts

2024-25 Schedule

Head Coach: Marc Miller (6th year)

2024 record: 21-6 (first in Region 10 with a 12-0 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 4A

2024 postseason: Lost to Layton Christian Academy, 58-53, in the 4A championship

2024 offense: 64.6 ppg (No. 4 in 4A)

64.6 ppg (No. 4 in 4A) 2024 defense: 59.9 ppg (No. 15 in 4A)

Returning starters: Three

Returning contributors:

John Rosevear, SG, Sr.

Luke Park, PG, Sr.

Bo Smith, PF, Sr.

Luka Cecez, C, So.

Tengis Bayasgalan, SG, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Tommy Yates, PG, Jr.

Hamilton Leece, SF, Jr.

Malei Atem, SF, So

Coach comment: Cottonwood returns a good core from last year’s state championship run in seniors John Rosevear, Luke Park and Bo Smith. We will also have several underclassmen with varsity experience such as Tommy Yates, Hamilton Leece, Luka Cecez and Tengis Bayasgalan that will help fill the void of our graduated seniors from last year.

2. Murray Spartans

2024-25 Schedule

Head Coach: Isaac Beh (1st year)

2024 record: 18-7 (second in Region 10 with a 10-2 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 4A

2024 postseason: Lost to Layton Christian, 58-53, in the 4A quarterfinals

2024 offense: 64.2 ppg (No. 5 in 4A)

64.2 ppg (No. 5 in 4A) 2024 defense: 55 ppg (No. 6 in 4A)

Returning starters: Two

Returning contributors:

Isaiah Beh PG Jr.

Treyce Wilson Wing Sr.

Key newcomers:

Damani Wilkerson Wing Sr. (Returning to Murray, where he played as a freshman)

Kaiden Nelson Wing Sr. (was on team last year)

Blayke Vega-Chand G Jr. (was on team last year)

Sam Brousseau C Sr. (was on team last year, has football offer from Utah State)

Coach comment: We have some talented players who play hard. We’re excited to see what we can do.

3. Hillcrest Huskies

2024-25 Schedule

Head Coach: Brandon Sluga (5th year)

2024 record: 9-15 (fourth in Region 10 with a 4-8 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 20 in 4A

2024 postseason: Lost to Crimson Cliffs, 72-54, in the 4A first round

2024 offense: 53.3 ppg (No. 26 in 4A)

53.3 ppg (No. 26 in 4A) 2024 defense: 56.1 ppg (No. 10 in 4A)

Returning starters: Three

Returning contributors:

Ezra Bell, G, Jr.

Anton Mahler, G, F, Sr.

Miles Mahler, G, F, Sr.

Coach comment: We are excited to give everything we have this year in practice, preseason, region, and tournament competitions as we have a very demanding schedule with great competition.

4. Stansbury Stallions

2024-25 Schedule

Head Coach: Payton Dastrup (2nd year)

2024 record: 5-18 (tied for fifth in Region 10 with a 3-9 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 26 in 4A

2024 postseason: Did not qualify in the 4A

2024 offense: 54 ppg (No. 24 in 4A)

54 ppg (No. 24 in 4A) 2024 defense: 63.6 ppg (No. 19 in 4A)

Returning starters: Three

Returning contributors:

Will Stephens, SG, Sr.

Luke Rich, SF, Sr.

Tegan Johnson, C, Jr.

Tobi Johnson, PF, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Porter Hinton, SG, Jr.

Dallin Jensen, PG, Jr.

Lael Rhodes, SG. Jr.

Coach comment: We only graduated three seniors, so we are looking to come into this season with good varsity playing experience and an elevated sense of urgency to make what we hoped would happen last year a reality this year.

5. Jordan Beetdiggers

2024-25 Schedule

Head Coach: Tallon Robertson (2nd year)

2024 record: 10-14 (third in Region 10 with a 7-5 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 18 in 4A

2024 postseason: Lost to Desert Hills, 71-51, in the 4A first round

2024 offense: 54.8 ppg (No. 23 in 4A)

54.8 ppg (No. 23 in 4A) 2024 defense: 63.9 ppg (No. 20 in 4A)

Returning starters: None

Returning contributors:

Holden Warnick, G/F, Sr.

6. Tooele Buffaloes

2024-25 Schedule

Head Coach: Justin Pollmann (1st year)

2024 record: 6-16 (tied for fifth in Region 10 with a 3-9 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 25 in 4A

2024 postseason: Did not qualify in the 4A

2024 offense: 56.1 ppg (No. 20 in 4A)

56.1 ppg (No. 20 in 4A) 2024 defense: 64.5 ppg (No. 21 in 4A)

Returning starters: Two

Returning contributors:

Crew Lewis, SG, Sr.

Grady Symonds, F, Sr.

Ben Magleby, PG, Sr.

Weston Hogan, F, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Mason Heap, G, Jr.

Christian Rogers, F, Fr.

Coach comment: We have great leadership and comradery returning to Tooele this year. We have a handful of players that can shoot the lights out of the gym. However, these boys understand defense will be the key to winning games. These kids work their tails off in the gym; they know that confidence is earned, and we are going to be a confident group this year.

7. Park City Miners

2024-25 Schedule

Head Coach: David Winkworth (1st year)

2024 record: 6-18 (tied for fifth in Region 10 with a 3-9 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 24 in 4A

2024 postseason: Lost to Provo, 68-49, in the 4A first round

2024 offense: 55.8 ppg (No. 22 in 4A)

55.8 ppg (No. 22 in 4A) 2024 defense: 65.5 ppg (No. 23 in 4A)

Returning starters: None

Coach comment: Our coaching staff is thrilled for the new season and the challenges ahead at Park City. Our athletes are eagerly looking forward to an exciting basketball season.

Region 11

1. Green Canyon Wolves

2024-25 Schedule

Head Coach: Logan Brown (4th year)

2024 record: 20-6 (third in Region 11 with a 5-5 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 4A

2024 postseason: Lost to Layton Christian Academy, 68-54, in the 4A semifinals

2024 offense: 62 ppg (No. 8 in 4A)

62 ppg (No. 8 in 4A) 2024 defense: 52.5 ppg (No. 2 in 4A)

Returning starters: One

Returning contributors:

Gavin Crane, G,, Jr.

Jamison Thomson, Sr. F

Key newcomers:

Jude Haige, G, Sr.

Easton Stokes- G, Sr.

Boston Horman, G, Sr.

Lance Cox, G, Sr.

Gavin Erickson, G, Jr.

Seth Anderson, G, So.

Coach comment: We have a group that is eager to compete at the varsity level. I believe are biggest strength on the court is our ability to move the ball with pace and guard with pressure. Our team’s confidence has been building. I believe it has a lot to do with our work ethic in the weight room and competitiveness in practice games this summer and fall.

2. Sky View Bobcats

2024-25 Schedule

Head Coach: Kirk Hillyard (14th year)

2024 record: 7-16 (sixth in Region 11 with a 2-8 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 17 in 4A

2024 postseason: Lost to Timpanogos, 54-42, in the 4A first round

2024 offense: 56.4 ppg (No. 19 in 4A)

56.4 ppg (No. 19 in 4A) 2024 defense: 63 ppg (No. 18 in 4A)

Returning starters: Four

Returning contributors:

Macade Rolle, PG, Jr.

Liam Guthrie, G, Sr.

Zach Oxborrow, G, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Easton Mills, FJr.

Coach comment: Sky View has some returning starters with some experience headed into this season. I like the work the kids have put in to be better this year. I am excited to have these guys compete and get better this year.

3. Ridgeline RiverHawks

2024-25 Schedule

Head Coach: Derek Wadsworth (1st year)

2024 record: 18-7 (first in Region 11 with a 8-2 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 4A

2024 postseason: Lost to Green Canyon, 67-64, in the 4A quarterfinals

2024 offense: 63.4 ppg (No. 7 in 4A)

63.4 ppg (No. 7 in 4A) 2024 defense: 55.3 ppg (No. 7 in 4A)

Returning starters: None

Returning contributors:

Dawson Low, G, Sr.

Cooper Hall, G, Sr.

Tyler Jackman, G, Sr.

Harrison Putnam, F, Sr.

Andrew Pinochi, F, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Cam Earl, G, F, Jr.

Cade Berrett, F, So.

Coach comment: I am looking forward to coaching a hungry and competitive group. I am excited to see how the talent we have can mesh and battle. The potential we have based on how hard these players are willing to play, gives me a lot of excitement headed into the season, especially with our balance of speed and length.

4. Mountain Crest Mustangs

2024-25 Schedule

Head Coach: Chandler Smith (4th year)

2024 record: 14-10 (tied for fourth in Region 11 with a 4-6 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 14 in 4A

2024 postseason: Lost to Logan, 59-39, in the 4A second round

2024 offense: 57.6 ppg (No. 18 in 4A)

57.6 ppg (No. 18 in 4A) 2024 defense: 54.1 ppg (No. 4 in 4A)

Returning starters: None

Returning contributors:

Niko Dimitricoff, F, Sr.

Parker Andrus, SF, Sr.

Mason Smith, PG, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Trey Cooper, G, Sr.

Kael Muir, G, Sr.

Easton Pugmire, F, So.

Coach comment: Looking forward to a new year with a new identity. Hoping to be competitive and make some noise this year.

5. Logan Grizzlies

2024-25 Schedule

Head Coach: Matt Skabelund (1st year)

2024 record: 19-6 (second in Region 11 with a 7-3 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 4A

2024 postseason: Lost to Cottonwood, 52-48, in the 4A quarterfinals

2024 offense: 61 ppg (No. 10 in 4A)

61 ppg (No. 10 in 4A) 2024 defense: 54.2 ppg (No. 5 in 4A)

Returning starters: None

Returning contributors:

Sade Nenbee, W, F, Jr.

6. Bear River Bears

2024-25 Schedule

Head Coach: Reggie Shaw (6th year)

2024 record: 15-9 (tied for fourth in Region 11 with a 4-6 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 11 in 4A

2024 postseason: Lost to Cottonwood, 65-49, in the 4A second round

2024 offense: 58.2 ppg (No. 17 in 4A)

58.2 ppg (No. 17 in 4A) 2024 defense: 55.3 ppg (No. 8 in 4A)

Returning starters: None

Returning contributors:

Kaser Thurgood, G, Jr.

Kash Avery, G, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Tydon Jones, F, Sr.

Bridger Adams, F, Sr.

Maverick Sorenson, F, Sr.

Kody Nelson, G, Sr.

Beckham Reese, F, Jr.

Cutler Christiansen, G, Jr.

Coach comment: We are full of young and hungry players this year. I am excited to watch us grow and compete as a team this year.

7. West Field Longhorns

2024-25 Schedule

Head Coach: Mike Russell (1st year)

First year school

Returning starters: None

Key newcomers:

Jaxon Slaugh, G, Sr.

Jaden Fowers, G, Jr.

Cason Malan, F, Jr.

Daxton Laughter, G, Jr.

Jordan Harrison, G, Jr.

Coach comment: We will be very young but we should be able to compete well. The key to our success will be determined by how well our players, which are all coming from somewhere else, buy-in to our system and how well they can sacrifice for the greater good.

Independent

1. Layton Christian Eagles

2024-25 Schedule

Head coach: Casey Stanley (2nd year)

2024 record: 26-3 (first in Region 8 with a 9-1 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 4A

2024 postseason: Beat Cottonwood, 58-53, in the 4A championship

2024 offense : 67 ppg (No. 2 in 4A)

: 67 ppg (No. 2 in 4A) 2024 defense: 48.9 ppg (No. 1 in 4A)

Returning starters: Two

Returning contributors:

Tyrin Jones, G, Sr.

Anor Wogar, G, Sr.

Albert Ntungicimpaye, G, Sr.

Alan Gballou, F, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Melchi Egbeyemi, G, Sr.

Samuel Obenjo, F, Sr.

Vuk Zogovic, F, Sr.

Omar Mowafak, F, Jr.

Coach comment: Layton Christian is excited to mix four returners along with 11 newcomers for this upcoming season. Our success as a team will be dependent on the rookies ability to pick up the system, fit in with the veterans, and get use to playing basketball in America. I am excited to watch a new group of LCA athletes attempt to live up to the standards of excellence built by the Eagles before them.