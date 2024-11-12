Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brent Burns, center, talks with teammates during Game 5 of a Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the New York Rangers, Monday, May 13, 2024, in New York. Burns and the Hurricanes will be paying SLC a visit Wednesday.

Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brent Burns will most likely end up in the Hockey Hall of Fame when he hangs up his skates, but what he’s done off the ice has arguably made him just as famous as everything he’s done on it.

You may have heard the story in late October of how he hitchhiked through a McDonald’s drive through to feed his teammates after the team plane broke down.

You may also be familiar with his 420-acre ranch in Texas, where he spends his summers hunting both North American and African game.

Burns, 39, is a veteran of 1,428 NHL games. He won the Norris Trophy in 2017 as the league’s best defenseman and ranks 21st in all-time points per game among defensemen who have played 1,000 games or more.

He and the Hurricanes will be in Salt Lake City on Wednesday as they take on the Utah Hockey Club.

Everyone who has spent time around Burns has an endless supply of crazy stories. There’s no way to fit them all in an article, but here are six of his most iconic moments.

Jack Link’s commercial

If hockey hadn’t worked out for Burns, he probably could have made it as an actor. He has done plenty of legendary commercials, often playing off his sasquatch-like appearance. Here’s one he did with Jack Link’s.

Barbershop commercial

In this commercial, Burns teamed up with long-time teammate Joe Thornton, who was also known for his big beard and bigger personality.

KitKat commercial

Another iconic commercial of his plays on his missing front teeth. Here it is.

Lousy snake handler

Burns is also known for his passion for animals. Among his favorites are snakes, of which he has owned dozens. But in this commercial, he played a “lousy snake handler.”

Steals a reporter’s tie

A number of years ago, former San Jose Sharks reporter Brodie Brazil bet Burns his tie that he wouldn’t score that evening. He did score, and then he followed up on the bet after the game.

Chewbacca

Burns’ resemblance to Chewbacca has been the source of many jokes over the years, but none of them topped when he showed it himself at the 2016 NHL All-Star Game.