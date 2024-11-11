Archie, the Utah Hockey Club's team dog, is being raised as a service animal for America's VetDogs.

This is Archie, the team dog of the Utah Hockey Club.

Archie, who is named after Arches National Park, is a 13-week-old black Labrador retriever and is part of America’s VetDogs Puppy With a Purpose program.

He will undergo 14-16 months of training and socialization before returning to the America’s VetDogs campus in Smithtown, New York, to undergo service dog training. After that, he will be given to a veteran or first responder in need.

It costs more than $50,000 to raise and train a service animal, but America’s VetDogs Puppy With a Purpose program provides them to veterans at no cost.

Archie will be on the main concourse at Utah HC’s game against the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday, where fans will get the chance to meet him. Friday’s game is the team’s Military Appreciation Night.

“America’s VetDogs is proud to partner with Utah Hockey Club and America First Credit Union to co-raise Archie during the team’s inaugural NHL season,” said John Miller, president and CEO of America’s VetDogs. “Archie will become a beloved part of the club, and we are deeply grateful to both Utah Hockey Club and America First Credit Union for their unwavering support of our organization, as well as their commitment to serving our nation’s veterans and first responders.”

America’s VetDogs program has operated for more than 20 years, raising service dogs that help veterans with mobility and independence. The organization increased the program in 2015 to include first responders, including fire, police and emergency medical personnel.

To learn more about America’s VetDogs, visit the organization’s website.